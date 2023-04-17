Forever Summer Reads Sweeps!
Note to shelf: Your summer is booked with Forever…
Enter for a chance to win a Forever Summer Reads Bundle!
Sacramento wedding planner Ama Torres has a lot of rules, including absolutely no relationships. The one time she came close to her own happily-ever-after, it ended disastrously. So, when she scores the celebrity wedding of the year, Ama is ready to make her dreams into reality…but she has to work with the tall and gorgeous florist who she maybe almost fell in love with…and whose heart she most definitely broke. Elliot Bloom believes flowers are infinitely better than humans, especially certain exes who are obsessed with donuts—and unfortunately for him, utterly irresistible. But as the wedding takes on a life of its own, Ama and Elliot are about discover that some things can survive a complete catastrophe . . . and that love can be sweeter the second time around.
On Sale: Jul 11, 2023
Quito Cruz might be a genius piano player and composer in New York City now but it doesn’t mean that he’s any closer to his Broadway dream. Although Quito knows what the problem is. Or rather who. Because ever since that night in college—with pretty-boy jock Emmett Aoki—his inspiration has been completely MIA . . .Now Quito’s dad wants him to put on a charity performance in his hometown. And he needs to convince Emmett—now one of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities—to perform. It’s all shaping up to be the biggest musical fiasco of Quito’s life. Especially when Emmett agrees to attend, and Quito realizes that undeniable vibe between them is stronger than ever. Because there’s nothing simple about falling for a movie star . . . even when he’s pitch-perfect.
On Sale: Jun 6, 2023
Evie Harlow runs a quaint little bookshop in London. Until Maximillian Shaw, Duke of Westbourne, saunters into her shop with a proposition: to win a bet with his friends, he’ll turn her into the diamond of the season. The duke might be devilishly attractive, but Evie has no intention of accepting his offer. When disaster strikes her shop, however, she’s left with little choice but to let herself be whisked into his high-society world. Always happy to help a lady in distress, Max thinks he’s saving Evie from her dull spinster’s life. He’ll help her find a husband and congratulate himself on a job well done. But as shy Evie becomes the shining star he always knew she could be, she somehow steals his heart. And when her reputation is threatened, can Max convince her to choose a glittering, aristocratic life with him over the cozy comfort of her bookshop?
On Sale: Jun 20, 2023
Carrigan O’Malley has always known her arranged marriage would be more about power and prestige than passion. But after one taste of the hard-bodied, whiskey-voiced James Halloran, she’s ruined for anyone else. Too bad James and his family are enemy number 1. James should be thinking more about how to expand his family’s empire instead of how silky Carrigan’s skin is against his and how he can next get her into his bed. Those are dangerous thoughts. But not nearly as dangerous as he’ll be if he can’t get what he wants: Carrigan by his side for the rest of their lives.
On Sale: Jul 3, 2023
Dr. Briana Ortiz’s life is seriously flatlining. Her divorce is just about finalized, her brother’s running out of time to find a kidney donor, and that promotion she wants? Oh, that’s probably going to the new man-doctor. But just when all systems are set to hate, Dr. Jacob Maddox completely flips the game . . . by sending Briana a letter. And Jacob might be this fantastically funny and subversively likeable guy who’s terrible at first impressions. Suddenly he and Bri are exchanging letters, sharing lunch dates in her “sob closet,” and discussing the merits of freakishly tiny horses. But when Jacob decides to give Briana the best gift imaginable—a kidney for her brother—she wonders just how she can resist this quietly sexy new doctor . . . especially when he calls in a favor she can’t refuse.
Jana Suleiman has never really fit in. The one time she stepped out of her comfort zone she ended up with a broken heart and a baby on the way. Now she’s a bridesmaid for a destination wedding in Serengeti National Park, and almost everyone she knows will be there…including her gorgeous-but-not-to-be-trusted ex. Anil Malek is a great dad and the more she lets down her guard, the less protection she has against her attraction to him. And Jana soon realizes it’s one thing to walk on the wild side . . . and quite another to fall for her ex all over again.
On Sale: May 2, 2023