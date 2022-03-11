Too Hot to Put Down: Tessa Bailey’s Romancing the Clarksons Series
If you are as obsessed with Tessa Bailey’s catalog of work as we are (hello, It Happened One Summer and Hook, Line and Sinker), we wouldn’t be great book friends if we didn’t let you know about her massively spicy and fun Romancing the Clarkson series.
Too Hot to Handle
by Tessa Bailey
Trope: forced proximity
The road trip was definitely a bad idea. Having already flambéed her culinary career beyond recognition, Rita Clarkson is now stranded in God-Knows-Where, New Mexico, with a busted-ass car and her three temperamental siblings, who she hasn’t seen in years. When rescue shows up—six-feet-plus of hot, charming sex on a motorcycle—Rita’s pretty certain she’s gone from the frying pan right into the fire . . .
Too Wild to Tame
by Tessa Bailey
Trope: forbidden romance
By day, Aaron Clarkson suits up, shakes hands, and acts the perfect gentleman. But at night, behind bedroom doors, the tie comes off and the real Aaron comes out to play. Mixing business with pleasure got him fired, so Aaron knows that if he wants to work for the country’s most powerful senator, he’ll have to keep his eye on the prize. That’s easier said than done when he meets the senator’s daughter, who’s wild, gorgeous, and 100 percent trouble.
Too Hard to Forget
by Tessa Bailey
Trope: second chance romance
Peggy Clarkson is returning to her alma mater with one goal in mind: confront Elliott Brooks, the man who ruined her for all others, and remind him of what he’s been missing. Even after three years, seeing him again is like a punch in the gut, but Peggy’s determined to stick to her plan. Maybe then, once she has the upper hand, she’ll finally be able to move on... or will she?
Too Beautiful to Break
by Tessa Bailey
Trope: second chance romance
Leaving Belmont Clarkson is the hardest thing Sage Alexander has ever done. From the moment they met, she knew Belmont was the one, and getting up close and personal with him on his family’s epic road trip has taken her desire to a new, even hotter level. But there’s no way she can go there—not without revealing secrets that could devastate them both.