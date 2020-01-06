Ultimate Second Chance Romance Checklist
Lethal Redemption
by April Hunt
Top FBI profiler Grace Steele was just a girl when she escaped the Order of the New Dawn, and she's spent the last seventeen years trying to forget her time there. But when private security firm Steele Ops needs her help extracting a young woman from the secretive cult's clutches, she's all in. Even though the mission requires posing as the fiancée of Cade Wright, the only man who's ever broken her heart.
Wish You Were Mine
by Tara Sivec
After staying away for five years, Everett returns to his hometown -- determined to finally tell Cameron, the only girl he ever loved, how he feels about her. He's done living his life with regret and is ready to face the truth.
Second Chance Cowboy
by A.J. Pine
Ten years ago, Jack Everett left his family's ranch without a backward glance. Now, what was supposed to be a quick trip home for his father's funeral has suddenly become more complicated. The ranch Jack can handle---he might be a lawyer, but he still remembers how to work with his hands. But turning around the failing vineyard he's also inherited? That requires working with Ava, the one woman he never expected to see again.
Winterblaze
by Kristen Callihan
Poppy Lane is keeping secrets. Her powerful gift has earned her membership in the Society for the Suppression of Supernaturals, but she must keep both her ability and her alliance with the Society from her husband, Winston. Yet when Winston is brutally attacked by a werewolf, Poppy's secrets are revealed, leaving Winston's trust in her as broken as his body. Now Poppy will do anything to win back his affections . . .
Can't Forget You
by Rachel Lacey
Jessica Flynn can't wait to buy up that patch of unspoiled North Carolina woodland next door and expand her spa, but there's an unexpected complication: she's competing with her suddenly-back-in-town-high-school-sweetheart for the land. They are both finding it hard to resist their attraction to each other but But if she ever finds out what he's been hiding all these years, she may never forgive him...
A Duke in the Night
by Kelly Bowen
Deadly Fear
by Cynthia Eden
FBI Special Agent Monica Davenport has made a career out of profiling serial killers. But getting inside the twisted minds of the cruel and the sadistic has taken its toll: She's walled herself off from the world. Yet Monica can't ignore fellow agent Luke Dante, the only man who ever broke through her defenses.
Make Mine a Bad Boy
by Katie Lane
Hope Scroggs is finally ready to get hitched. After years of sowing her wild oats, the former head cheerleader and homecoming queen has returned to Bramble, Texas, to marry her high school flame. But her perfect wedding plans are stomped to smithereens when her adoring cowboy two-steps down the aisle with someone else. Now Hope is stuck with the one man from her past she can't shake: Colt Lomax, an irresistible bad boy whose sultry kisses are hotter than the Panhandle in August...
Starlight Bridge
by Debbie Mason
Hidden in Graystone Manor is a book containing all the dark secrets of Harmony Harbor, and Ava DiRossi is determined to find it. No one-especially not her ex-husband, Griffin Gallagher-can ever discover what really tore her life apart all those years ago. With Griffin back in town, it's more important than ever that she find the book before someone else does. Because her ex is still angry with her for leaving him. And he still has no idea Ava never stopped loving him...
Last Chance Hero
by Hope Ramsay
Ross Gardiner has had his fill of difficult relationships. Returning to Last Chance after a rough divorce, the town's handsome new fire chief just wants safety and stability-a tall order given his dangerous job and the way he has the attention of all the single women in town. All except Sabina Grey, the girl who stole his heart when they were teenagers.
Sabina knows a lot about playing it safe. Always the good girl, she's now responsible for her antiques store and caring for her sister. But having Ross in town brings back the memory of one carefree summer night when she threw caution to the wind-and almost destroyed her family. Now that they are both older and wiser, will the spark still be there, even though they've both been burned?
The Bachelor Contract
by Rachel Van Dyken
Brant Wellington's ex-wife a.k.a. the love of his life is everywhere. And now that he's working beside her every day, he can't escape her. Her scent, glimpses of her smile, even the tension in the air that makes his body hum with the kind of need he'd only experienced with one person-all of it is driving him over the edge.
Score
by Victoria Denault
Jude Braddock. Hockey god. That's how everyone sees him now. But when they were teenagers, Zoey knew him as the kid who didn't have enough nerve to make a move on their one and only disastrous date. Seems he doesn't have that problem anymore, though. According to the rumors, he's with a different woman every night. After a rough divorce, the last thing Zoey needs is more heartbreak. But Jude's cocky, playful attitude is mighty hard to resist.
Her Kind of Man
by Elle Wright
I'll never let you go . . . Allina had always dreamed of hearing those words. But when her fiancé, Isaac, utters them, it isn't a promise-it's a threat. Scared and confused, with only moments before the wedding, Allina knows what she must do. Forget walking down the aisle; it's time to run. Back to Michigan. Back to Kent. Kent has loved Allina for longer than he can remember. Out of respect for their friendship, he's never crossed the line, but when she turns up on his doorstep wearing her torn, tearstained wedding gown, the fire inside him ignites. He'll do whatever it takes to make Allina feel safe-like the beautiful, desirable woman she is. But as Kent and Allina grow closer, and their passion pushes deeper, it's clear that something bigger than a botched wedding still lingers between them . . .
Bringing Home the Bad Boy
by Jessica Lemmon
Evan Downey needs a new beginning. Since the death of his wife five years ago, the brilliant tattoo artist has shut himself away in a prison of grief that not even his work can break him out of-and what's worse, Evan knows his son Lyon is bearing the brunt of his seclusion. Moving back to the lake town of Evergreen Cove where he spent his childhood summers is his last chance for a fresh start. Charlotte Harris knows she owes it to her best friend's memory to help Evan and his son find their way again, but she can't stop her traitorous heart from skipping a beat every time she looks into Evan's eyes...
Absolute Trust
by Piper J. Drake
After multiple tours of duty, Brandon Forte returns to his hometown on a personal mission: to open a facility for military service dogs like Haydn, a German shepherd who's seen his share of combat and loss. It also brings him back to Sophie Kim, the one woman he can't have. But Forte's success means he's made enemies in high places. Sophie did her best to move on when Forte enlisted and left without saving goodbye, but after he risks himself for her, she realizes she'll have to put her life in the hands of the man who broke her heart, knowing the danger -and the sparks between them- could consume them both.
Too Hard to Forget
by Tessa Bailey
Peggy Clarkson is returning to her alma mater with one goal in mind: confront Elliott Brooks, the man who ruined her for all others, and remind him of what he's been missing. Even after three years, seeing him again is like a punch in the gut, but Peggy's determined to stick to her plan. Maybe then, once she has the upper hand, she'll finally be able to move on.
Maybe This Time
by Jennifer Snow
After leaving her two-timing NHL-star husband, Abby Jansen decides to start over in her hometown of Glenwood Falls, Colorado. There she doesn't have to deal with people gossiping behind her back or hear the word "hockey"---until her daughter tries out for the junior hockey team. Now Abby has to face her fears . . . and coach Jackson Westmore. He's tall, dark, handsome---and happens to hate her. The reality is: Jackson has had a crush on Abby since their high school days and would never make a move on his best friend's girl. But now... everything is different.
Wicked Sinner
by Stacey Kennedy
Asher Sullivan was once Remy Brennan's entire world--until he broke her heart into a million pieces. So when Asher crashes her wedding, Remy is certain he's come to make her his again.Instead, it turns out Remy's groom is a con man scheming for her inheritance. Now all she's left with is an empty bank account, a serious case of lust for her gorgeous ex...and a duffel bag of cold, hard cash that might just fix all her problems. Sticking by Remy's side means Asher is finally able to make amends for leaving her all those years ago. But just as Asher gets his second chance, a secret Remy is keeping could rip her away from him