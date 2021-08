There’s nothing like the escape of a perfect vacation, except maybe a great book! It’s time to imagine your perfect getaway and the Forever team will recommend you a must-read. Whether you’re taking this trip or reading in your backyard, these books need to be on the top of your TBR. Let us know what book we recommended you on social by tagging us @ReadForeverPub!

Find your perfect vacation read.As we near the end of summer, it's time to soak in as much sun as possible, use those vacation days, and tackle our TBRs. It's time to imagine your perfect getaway (sky's the limit) and we'll recommend you a book that would make the best vacation, or backyard, read.For even more beach reads, check out Sizzling Summer Reads.Your perfect vacation read is... The Dating Playbook by Farrah Rochon!Perhaps you are still a child at heart—watching your favorite childhood movies, often reminiscing on your childhood dreams—and that is supported by your desire to visit Disney World or Disneyland almost all the time! The rides, the Mickey Mouse ears, the churros, and the feeling of being at Disney World…the most magical place on earth!Your perfect vacation read is… The View Was Exhausting by Mikaella Clements & Onjuli Datta Perhaps you always find yourself fantasizing about what your life would be like as a celebrity. St. Barts, Cabo, the Mediterranean… all those views… on a yacht! What a dream! Drinking some fancy cocktails you would never find yourself ordering on the daily, oh one can imagine... Your perfect vacation read is...The Riviera House by Natasha LesterPerhaps you're a history geek, imagining the history of everything you touch and everything you see; museums are a must. Your dream vacation includes going to the places where history surrounds you… Paris. The croissants, the pastries, the baguettes, the culture of the food influenced by the history itself. Your perfect vacation read is... Summer by the Sea by Jenny HaleMaybe you’re the type of person who doesn’t really vacation to the most glamorous places… maybe your version of a vacation is being forced to go home for the summer or the holidays. Comfort and relaxation is the most important thing to you. Sometimes the most comforting place is the one you already know. Maybe your “vacation” won’t be as bad as you thought it would be… maybe it will be the best time of your life. Your perfect vacation read is...A Rogue to Remember by Emily Sullivan.Do you ever find yourself wondering what it would be like to visit the past? Perhaps you find yourself wondering what it would be like to experience history as it is happening. If so, A Rogue to Remember is the perfect book for you—Italy, history, romance, everything you could ever want for the perfect book or a perfect vacation. Your perfect vacation read is... How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. JacksonYou’re a free spirit, always the one to go to when you need a spontaneous adventure! Your friends and family can count on you whenever they feel the need to reconnect with their inner child. Maybe it’s because you act like a child most of the time—in a good way, of course—or maybe it’s just because you still held on to your childhood dreams and celebrity crushes… Either way, you are always the person to go to for an adventure!Your perfect vacation read is... Coming Home to Seashell Harbor by Miranda LiassonMaybe your usual vacation consists of some dreamy destination, but this time you find yourself longing to go home and connect with your roots, family, and maybe an old flame. There’s always a restaurant you haven’t tried or a local spot you never visited. It’s even better if you’re from a beachy seaside town. Relax and recharge, home is the perfect place to go for your next vacation. Pick your vaycay vibe!Pick your travel destinationPick your vacation eatsPick your vacation activity Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle