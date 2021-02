It’s been quite a year, and the one thing we want for you is to find some joy and relaxation as it winds down. We hope you find a book that brings you all the feels and wraps you up all cozy and warm. Happy reading! And P.S. You did good this year. You really did.

Find your comfort read match.As this long, weird year comes to a close, all we want for you is a little calm and relaxation. We hope to match you with your ultimate self-care read because you deserve time to curl up, escape into someone else's story, and recharge.For more comfort & joy, visit It's a Forever Holiday.Your comfort read match is... Forever With You by Barb Curtis!It's time for a visit to Sapphire Springs, New York. Breathe in that fresh air. The wine, good company, and good food is aplenty and ready to welcome you. Talk dealing with the unexpected; Leyna isn't exactly ready to dive into work with her business partner who happens to be the ex who broke her heart years ago. She's determined not to let old feelings stop her own success but she doesn't want to walk away from love either. Sometimes it just takes time to get us where we need to be.Your comfort read match is... Second Chance on Cypress Lane by Reese Ryan!It's time for a fresh start. Dakota Jones returns to Holly Grove Island to heal her hurt and reconnect with her home. It's scary too because this means figuring out next career starts and facing her past. But it's okay! There's the friends who feel like family, walks on the beach, and taking in some jazz music. It may take awhile but these roadblocks will eventually lead her to the right place and the right people. Cue the joy.Your comfort read match is... Make Mine a Cowboy by A.J. Pine.Imagine a break from your every day routine on a ranch in California. Imagine receiving good news and finally feeling ready to open your heart to all the possibilities in front of you. There's a little mischief (hello, fake relationship), a lot of romance (cutest hangouts ever), and a lot of laughs. All the things we need to soothe our hearts right now.Your comfort read match is... When a Rogue Meets His Match by Elizabeth Hoyt.It's been a year full of surprises so how about a trip to London that you don't have to pack for? This enemies-to-lovers romance will warm you from the inside out and keep you on the edge of your seat. Sometimes it takes longer to see beyond what we think we know, and when we do, there is magic. And we can all use a little more magic.Your comfort read match is... The Twelve Dogs of Christmas by Lizzie Shane.A cozy small town? AND TWELVE DOGS? Not one, not two, but twelve dogs looking for their forever homes? That means there are at least 13 love connections in this book and we can't think of anything more comfy and cozy to read at this very moment. (Plus there's a bake sale and we can't say no to a bake sale.)