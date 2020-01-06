Ultimate Second Chance Romance Checklist

There’s nothing like a couple getting a second chance at love. Years have passed. Hurt may still remain but there is also room for forgiveness. Can they bridge it all for the happiness they want together? (You know they can and we love that journey.)

Here’s a look at some second chance romance recommendations featuring classic and newer titles.

Happy reading!

Lethal Redemption Top FBI profiler Grace Steele was just a girl when she escaped the Order of the New Dawn, and she's spent the last seventeen years trying to forget her time there. But when private security firm Steele Ops needs her help extracting a young woman from the secretive cult's clutches, she's all in. Even though the mission requires posing as the fiancée of Cade Wright, the only man who's ever broken her heart.

Winterblaze Poppy Lane is keeping secrets. Her powerful gift has earned her membership in the Society for the Suppression of Supernaturals, but she must keep both her ability and her alliance with the Society from her husband, Winston. Yet when Winston is brutally attacked by a werewolf, Poppy's secrets are revealed, leaving Winston's trust in her as broken as his body. Now Poppy will do anything to win back his affections . . .

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Can't Forget You Jessica Flynn can't wait to buy up that patch of unspoiled North Carolina woodland next door and expand her spa, but there's an unexpected complication: she's competing with her suddenly-back-in-town-high-school-sweetheart for the land. They are both finding it hard to resist their attraction to each other but But if she ever finds out what he's been hiding all these years, she may never forgive him...

Deadly Fear FBI Special Agent Monica Davenport has made a career out of profiling serial killers. But getting inside the twisted minds of the cruel and the sadistic has taken its toll: She's walled herself off from the world. Yet Monica can't ignore fellow agent Luke Dante, the only man who ever broke through her defenses.

Score Jude Braddock. Hockey god. That's how everyone sees him now. But when they were teenagers, Zoey knew him as the kid who didn't have enough nerve to make a move on their one and only disastrous date. Seems he doesn't have that problem anymore, though. According to the rumors, he's with a different woman every night. After a rough divorce, the last thing Zoey needs is more heartbreak. But Jude's cocky, playful attitude is mighty hard to resist.

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Her Kind of Man I'll never let you go . . . Allina had always dreamed of hearing those words. But when her fiancé, Isaac, utters them, it isn't a promise-it's a threat. Scared and confused, with only moments before the wedding, Allina knows what she must do. Forget walking down the aisle; it's time to run. Back to Michigan. Back to Kent. Kent has loved Allina for longer than he can remember. Out of respect for their friendship, he's never crossed the line, but when she turns up on his doorstep wearing her torn, tearstained wedding gown, the fire inside him ignites. He'll do whatever it takes to make Allina feel safe-like the beautiful, desirable woman she is. But as Kent and Allina grow closer, and their passion pushes deeper, it's clear that something bigger than a botched wedding still lingers between them . . .

Bringing Home the Bad Boy Evan Downey needs a new beginning. Since the death of his wife five years ago, the brilliant tattoo artist has shut himself away in a prison of grief that not even his work can break him out of-and what's worse, Evan knows his son Lyon is bearing the brunt of his seclusion. Moving back to the lake town of Evergreen Cove where he spent his childhood summers is his last chance for a fresh start. Charlotte Harris knows she owes it to her best friend's memory to help Evan and his son find their way again, but she can't stop her traitorous heart from skipping a beat every time she looks into Evan's eyes...

Absolute Trust After multiple tours of duty, Brandon Forte returns to his hometown on a personal mission: to open a facility for military service dogs like Haydn, a German shepherd who's seen his share of combat and loss. It also brings him back to Sophie Kim, the one woman he can't have. But Forte's success means he's made enemies in high places. Sophie did her best to move on when Forte enlisted and left without saving goodbye, but after he risks himself for her, she realizes she'll have to put her life in the hands of the man who broke her heart, knowing the danger -and the sparks between them- could consume them both.

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Wicked Sinner Asher Sullivan was once Remy Brennan's entire world--until he broke her heart into a million pieces. So when Asher crashes her wedding, Remy is certain he's come to make her his again.Instead, it turns out Remy's groom is a con man scheming for her inheritance. Now all she's left with is an empty bank account, a serious case of lust for her gorgeous ex...and a duffel bag of cold, hard cash that might just fix all her problems. Sticking by Remy's side means Asher is finally able to make amends for leaving her all those years ago. But just as Asher gets his second chance, a secret Remy is keeping could rip her away from him

