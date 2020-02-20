Ultimate Hate-to-Love Romance Checklist
It’s time to talk about hate-to-love romances. What happens when you have a total grudge but you are also totally attracted to the other person?! The tension is even more delicious. Here’s a handy list of hate-to-love romances to fulfill your craving.
Happy reading!
Sandcastle Beach
by Jenny Holiday
A Wedding on Lilac Lane
by Hope Ramsay
Musician Ella McMillan can't believe she just walked away from her life. So long, boyfriend. Goodbye, country music career. Coming home to Magnolia Harbor could be a fresh start with her mom—until Ella discovers that her mother is getting married again. Now Ella's been roped into planning an engagement party with the groom's utterly gorgeous and infuriatingly buttoned-up son. Fortunately, they have one thing in common, even if they don't agree on what to do about it . . .
Starting Over at Blueberry Creek
by Annie Rains
Brenna McConnell put college on hold to raise her little sister. Now that Eve is grown, Brenna is ready to leave Blueberry Creek and finish what she started. Moving on isn’t easy, however, when her gruff new neighbor gives Eve a dangerous firefighting job. And yet, even as Brenna is telling him off for putting her sister in harm’s way, she can’t deny the sizzling chemistry between them.
Unforgiven
by Jay Crownover
The Trouble with Christmas
by Debbie Mason
Resort developer Madison Lane is about to lose the one thing she loves most in the world – her job. Dubbed “The Grinch Who Killed Christmas,” Madison spoiled a deal that would turn quaint Christmas, Colorado, into a tourist’s winter wonderland. Now the citizens want her fired but the company gives her one last chance, sending Madison to the small town to restore the holiday cheer. For Sheriff Gage McBride, no hotshot executive from New York City is going to destroy the dreams of the people he loves...
Cowboy Come Home
by Carly Bloom
Claire Kowalski knows that better than anyone. She gave her heart to Ford Jarvis two years ago, yet that didn't keep him from disappearing into the sunset. Now that he's back in Big Verde, Texas, she's determined not to make the same mistake twice.
The Wedding Pact
by Katee Robert
Carrigan O'Malley has always known her arranged marriage would be more about power and prestige than passion. But after one taste of the hard-bodied, whiskey-voiced James Halloran, she's ruined for anyone else. Too bad James and his family are enemy number 1.
Tough Luck Cowboy
by A.J. Pine
Lily Green is due for something good. First, her divorce is finalized and then the first job she lands for her catering company turns out to be for her ex-husband's wedding. To top it off, she's stuck working the event with Luke Everett, the sexy-as-hell best man who's never been able to stand her. (Spoiler: Luke is VERY good at hiding his true feelings.)
Meet Cute
by Helena Hunting
On her first day of law school, Kailyn ran—quite literally—into the actor she crushed on as a teenager, ending with him sprawled on top of her. Mortified to discover the Daxton Hughes was also a student in her class, her embarrassment over their meet-cute quickly turned into a friendship she never expected. Of course, she never saw his betrayal coming either... Now, eight years later, Dax is in her office asking for legal advice. Despite her anger, Kailyn can't help feeling sorry for the devastated man who just became sole guardian to his thirteen-year-old sister.
When a Rogue Meets His Match
by Elizabeth Hoyt
Witty, vivacious Messalina Greycourt has her pick of suitors, so when her uncle demands Messalina marry Mr. Hawthorne, she is appalled. But Gideon offers her a devil’s bargain of his own: protection and freedom in exchange for a true marriage. Messalina feigns agreement and plots to escape their deal. Only the more time she spends with Gideon, the more her fierce, loyal husband arouses her affections. But will Gideon’s final deed for Windemere destroy the love growing between them?
Bound to the Bear
by Kathy Lyons
Military-trained shifter Hank Coleman will always do what's best for the clan. With a mysterious virus ravaging the city and transforming anyone with shifter DNA into dangerously unstable hybrids, that means asking a human scientist for help. Hank knows that getting Dr. Cecilia Lu involved will mean exposing the shifter world and his black bear self, but it's the animal attraction that sparks between them that could be the real danger...
The Bet
by Rachel Van Dyken
It's been years since Kacey's seen her childhood friend Jake, but the minute Jake mentions his ill grandmother, Kacey is ready to do anything for the sweet old woman. And if that means pretending they're engaged for her sake-so be it. Kacey wasn't counting on Jake's older brother Travis still being there. She calls him "Satan" for a reason: she's never forgotten the way he teased and taunted her. Yet when they meet again, Travis's gorgeous smile is a direct hit to her heart... and Kacey's more confused than ever.
More to Love
by Alison Bliss
Jessa Gibson may be new in the little town of Granite, Texas, but in no time at all her gourmet food truck business is booming. Soon she'll have enough money to open the restaurant of her dreams. But first, she'll have to appease the hot local health inspector, no matter how strange his violations sound to her...
Rocky Mountain Heat (previously published as All of Me)
by Lori Wilde
Attorney Jillian Samuels doesn't believe in true love and has never wished for a happily ever after. But when a searing betrayal leaves her jobless and heartbroken, a newly inherited cottage in Salvation, Colorado, seems to offer a fresh start. What she finds when she arrives shocks her: the most gorgeous and infuriating man she's ever met is living in her home...
Hit the Spot
by J. Daniels
Tori Rivera thinks Jamie McCade is rude, arrogant, and worst of all . . . the sexiest man she's ever laid eyes on. His reputation as a player is almost as legendary as his surfing skills. No matter how her body heats up when he's around, she's determined not to be another meaningless hookup. Jamie McCade always gets what he wants, and he wants Tori, the hottest woman he knows. He knows Tori wants him but she won't admit it. After months of chasing and one unforgettable kiss, it's time for Jamie to raise the stakes...
The Trouble with Hating You
by Sajni Patel
Liya Thakkar is a successful biochemical engineer, takeout enthusiast, and happily single woman. The moment she realizes her parents' latest dinner party is a setup with the man they want her to marry, she's out the back door in a flash. Imagine her surprise when the same guy shows up at her office a week later -- the new lawyer hired to save her struggling company. What's not surprising: he's not too thrilled to see her either.