Six Romance Novellas for the Holidays

A woman moves to town to help her grandmother (and granny's St. Bernard). She opens a gift shop-type pet store (in the midst of a small town ranching community used to working animals). She is trying to get people in the store with various promotions and wants the Christmas parade route to include a pass by her store. She is constantly bumping into the man in charge of the parade - the town manager, who is a widower. But a series of unfortunate events seem to make her look like she will fail at everything.