Six Romance Novellas for the Holidays

by Team Forever

The holidays are all about fun, but it can also be difficult to carve out a little time for yourself. Between decorating, baking, shopping, and spending time with your loved ones, your reading time might seem like it will suffer. But it’s not true! Team Forever has your back and put together a list of holiday novellas to help ease the stress when the days keep flying by.

A Forever Home

by Annie Rains

Della Rose desperately needs a Christmas miracle to make it back home in time for her sons’ holiday concert. It’s just that the single mom never imagined Santa would arrive in the form of her plane’s seatmate, the grumpy, gorgeous Roman Everson. With flights delayed, Della’s out of options. She needs Roman to drive her back to Somerset Lake, even if his un-jolly mood threatens to drain her Christmas cheer.

All He Wants for Christmas

by Elle Wright

Morgan Smith is more than ready to settle down with the love of his life. He fought hard for Syd, and just thinking about calling her "Mrs. Smith" . . . man, he'd happily elope right now. But his bride wants a Christmas wedding, and he's not going to disappoint her. Nothing will stop him from meeting her at the end of that aisle-until one night changes everything.

MERRILY EVER AFTER

by Jenny Holiday

Elise Maxwell is loving her first Christmas with her husband, Jay Smith. So far, newlywed life has been filled with laughter and lots of steamy marital "bliss." But when Elise discovers she's accidentally, against-all-odds pregnant, happily-ever-after screeches to a halt. Although she sees it as a Christmas miracle, Elise knows her new husband might not agree...

The Christmas Wish

by Melinda Curtis

A woman moves to town to help her grandmother (and granny's St. Bernard). She opens a gift shop-type pet store (in the midst of a small town ranching community used to working animals). She is trying to get people in the store with various promotions and wants the Christmas parade route to include a pass by her store. She is constantly bumping into the man in charge of the parade - the town manager, who is a widower. But a series of unfortunate events seem to make her look like she will fail at everything.

Patience for Christmas

by Grace Burrowes

Advice columnist Patience Friendly's relationship with her stubborn, overbearing publisher, Dougal MacHugh, is anything but cordial. Dougal challenges Patience to take on a rival columnist in a holiday advice-a-thon, and sparks fly clear up to the mistletoe hanging from every rafter. Will Patience follow the practical guidance of her head or the passionate advice of her heart? (Previously published in Virtues of Christmas.)

Once Upon a Christmas Eve

by Elizabeth Hoyt

Adam Rutledge, Viscount d’Arque, really rather loathes Christmas. The banal cheerfulness. The asinine party games. And, worst of all, the obligatory trip to the countryside. His grandmother, however, loves the holidayand Adam loves his grandmother, so he’ll brave the fiercest snowstorm to please her. But when their carriage wheel snaps, they’re forced to seek shelter at the home of the most maddening, infuriating, and utterly beguiling woman he’s ever met . . .