Keanu Reeves Inspired Book Recs from K.M. Jackson

And finally, for one of my all-time favorite characters, Paul Sutton from A Walk In The Clouds, a returning from home WWII soldier I’d recommend

Sisters in Arms: A Novel of the Daring Black Women Who Served During World War II by Kaia Alderson. Not only is it an eye-opening novel chronicling the exciting true story of the real life Six Triple Eight all Black female Army battalion but it’s exciting story with friendship and romance that will have you all in your feels. A total joy!