Keanu Reeves Inspired Book Recs from K.M. Jackson
Here’s a book list that nobody asked for… or did they? As the author of the How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days. I’m hoping Keanu and romance readers a like will enjoy this collection of reads I’d recommend for some of Keanu Reeves’ most iconic characters.
The Kiss Quotient
Helen Hoang
First up is our poor trapped in The Matrix, Neo and for him I’d recommend one of my favorite reads which is The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang. Perhaps reading about how the analytical, Stella Lane uses sexy, Michael Phan to get out of her stuck in life rut will hey him on the road to love and happiness and maybe even lead him to the answers and freedom he seeks.
The Dating Playbook
by Farrah Rochon
The Dating Playbook by Farrah Rochon is the smart and swoony story of personal trainer Taylor Powell and NFL player Jamar Dixon that would be perfect for Keanu’s character Shane Falco, the quarterback making a comeback in The Replacements. It’s sure to turn even the most reluctant reader into a romantic.
The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes
Xio Axelrod
Next up is The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes by Xio Axelrod. This book is romantic while being a realistic getaway into the heart of a true rocker and so perfect for the forever dreamer and ever optimistic Ted “Theodore” Logan from Bill and Ted. I’m sure he’d fall just as hard as I did for the romance of guitarist Toni Bennette and Sebastian Quick.
Sisters in Arms
Kaia Alderson
And finally, for one of my all-time favorite characters, Paul Sutton from A Walk In The Clouds, a returning from home WWII soldier I’d recommend
Sisters in Arms: A Novel of the Daring Black Women Who Served During World War II by Kaia Alderson. Not only is it an eye-opening novel chronicling the exciting true story of the real life Six Triple Eight all Black female Army battalion but it’s exciting story with friendship and romance that will have you all in your feels. A total joy!
Real Men Knit
Kwana Jackson
And now for a bonus book…
Real Men Knit by *ahem* Kwana Jackson is a book that would, I think appeal to Le Chevalier, Keanu’s character from Dangerous Liaisons. Since Chevalier was a piano teacher I’m hoping that reading Real Men Knit will spark the creative side of Keanu and those creative juices churning, perhaps give him the impetus to maybe take up knitting? Who knows, he might even want to take a lesson from a trusted author friend. A girl can dream.