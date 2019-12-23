Bright Romances Picks for the Hanukkah Holiday
To celebrate the miracle of Hanukkah, we’re bringing light to seven wonderful Jewish romances. From lush fairytale retellings to sizzling contemporaries, we’re sure you’ll latke these romances a lot! Chag Sameach!
The Intimacy Experiment
Rosie Danan
A rabbi and a sex educator fall in love—need I say more? Here’s more: the romance is sizzling (and the sex is scorching). Each character is a delight that I want to celebrate Shabbos with them immediately. And if you’ve been looking for a Jewish millennial take on what it means to be observant and progressive, look no further!
Today Tonight Tomorrow
Rachel Lynn Solomon
Rachel Lynn Solomon is a reigning queen of romcoms—but this may be one of my favorites. There is enemies-to-lovers, academic rivalry, and a whirlwind romance that takes place over just 24 hours. What more could you want?
Cool for the Summer
Dahlia Adler
For those wishing for a little less snow—and a lot more time outside—this time of year, this romance is the perfect treat! There’s swoons, sun, and a romance that’ll have you thinking of those summer days (and nights…).
The City Beautiful
Aden Polydoros
Aden Polydoros has written the kind of Jewish-inspired historical fantasy I dream about. And the romance is absolutely breathtaking.
Something to Talk About
Meryl Wilsner
Fun tropes galore abound in Meryl Wilsner’s sparkling debut—their fake-dating, Hollywood showmance is full of all the heartfelt declarations and relationship shenanigans I adore in my romances!
The Wolf and the Woodsman
Ava Reid
Far off places, daring princes, and enemies in disguise! I could reread Ava Reid’s stunning tribute to Hungarian history and Jewish mythology again and again, and just keep coming back for more.
Love All Year
Hallie Alexander; Savannah J. Frierson; Felicia Grossman; Farah Heron; Celestine Martin; Ekaterine Xia; Elizabeth Kahn (General Editor); Stacey Agdern
For those who can’t choose just one night—or just one author!—this is the anthology for you. Packed with romances from a bevy of authors, featuring holidays like Tu Bishvat, Durga Puja, and the Lunar New Year, this is the second edition of this anthology celebrating stories from underrepresented backgrounds and an absolute delight to read.
Eight Kinky Nights
Xan West
A steamy, delightful Hanukkah story by the much-loved Corey Alexander. The writing is just stunning, the characterization is deep and thoughtful and sensitive to the characters’ nuanced, often difficult backstories, and if you have more patience than I, you’d stretch the reading out over all eight nights of Hanukkah. Please note that Corey passed last fall. They were a longtime romance community member and advocate for transgender, disability, neurodivergence, and Jewish representation. May their memory be a blessing.