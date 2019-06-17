5 Forever Romance Picks For #AudiobookMonth

If you're looking for a steamy romance:

Sydney Paige was never so mortified to hear the words “wrong number” in her life. She meant to tell off the guy who broke her best friend’s heart, but unleashed her anger on a stranger instead. Luckily, the stranger wasn't that mad about it after all.

Brian Savage is living a life he’s come to dread--that is until fate gives him a chance with Sydney Paige. Soon phone calls turn into date nights. But Brian has secrets, and he's scared that letting Syd in could have serious consequences.