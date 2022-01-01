Forever’s Winter 2023 Preview
It’s the perfect time of year to cozy up by the fire with a Forever read! We’ve got sweeping historical fiction, heartwarming family stories, cozy small town reads, laugh-out-loud rom-coms, and swoon-worthy titles. Grab a warm drink because you’ve got a lot of reading to do this winter.
January 2023
The Three Lives of Alix St. Pierre
by Natasha Lester
Alix St. Pierre. An unforgettable name for an unforgettable woman. She grew up surrounded by Hollywood glamor, but, as an orphan, never truly felt part of that world. In 1943, with WWII raging and men headed overseas to fight, she lands a publicity job to recruit women into the workforce and finds herself sent to Switzerland as a spy. Soon Alix is on the precipice of something big, but how far can she trust her German informant…? After an Allied victory that didn’t come nearly soon enough, Alix moves to Paris, ready to immerse herself in a new position as director of publicity for the yet-to-be-launched House of Dior. But when a figure from the war reappears and threatens to destroy her future, Alix realizes that only she can right the wrongs of the past …and finally find justice.
Lunar Love
by Lauren Kung Jessen
Olivia Huang Christenson is excited-slash-terrified to be taking over her grandmother’s matchmaking business. But when she learns that a new dating app has made her Pó Po’s traditional Chinese zodiac approach all about “animal attraction,” her emotions skew more toward furious-slash-outraged. Especially when L.A.’s most-eligible bachelor Bennett O’Brien is behind the app that could destroy her family’s legacy . . .As the two businesses go head to head, Bennett and Liv make a deal: they’ll find a match for each other—and whoever falls in love loses. But Liv is dealing with someone who’s already adept at stealing business ideas . . . so what’s stopping him from stealing her heart too?
The Forever Family
by Shirley Jump
The youngest of the three close-knit sisters, Emma Monroe is the family wild child. She’s never stayed with anything—job, apartment, boyfriend—for long, and she likes it that way. Then a yoga retreat in Las Vegas leads to a spur-of-the-moment decision to marry Luke Carter, a man she’s met exactly three times. The next morning, instead of facing Luke, Emma sneaks back home to Harbor Cove, where she should have nama-stayed in the first place. Still, it shouldn’t be difficult to annul their hours-long marriage. Except Emma’s brand-new husband arrives in town to convince her to give their marriage a chance. With the support of her family, can Emma envision a future where her biggest adventures come not from running away but from staying… and risking it all on love?
A Thousand Miles to Graceland
by Kristen Mei Chase
Grace Johnson can’t escape the feeling that her life is on autopilot—until her husband announces he’s done with their marriage. Grace has a choice: wallow in humiliation . . . or reluctantly grant her outlandish mother’s seventieth birthday wish with a road trip Graceland. Buckle up, Elvis. We’re on our way. Now the two are hightailing it from El Paso to Memphis, leaving a trail of sequins, false eyelashes, and difficult memories in their wake. Between spontaneous roadside stops to psychics, wig mishaps, and familiar passive-aggressive zingers, Grace is starting to better understand her Elvis-obsessed mama and their own fragile connection. She may even have another shot at love. Apparently the King really does work in mysterious ways. But after all these years, will it ever be possible for Grace and her mom to heal the hurts of the past?
Behind the Scenes
by Karelia Stetz-Waters
Business consultant Rose Josten might not have officially reached “pug lady” middle age, but she’s already got the pug. Life is good, with her work, her sisters, and a secret hobby creating incredibly tactile (if surprisingly sexy) mindfulness videos. So why does it feel like it’s not quite enough? Which is exactly when Ash Stewart enters camera left, and Rose’s world suddenly goes full technicolor . . .Ash never looks at anyone. Not since her ex ripped her heart from her chest, crushing Ash’s reputation, dreams, and career in one brutal blow. But Rose is different. She’s curvy, beautiful, and just so damn put together. And her business expertise might be Ash’s best bet for getting her last film—and her last chance—financed. But are they creating the perfect pitch . . . or setting the stage for disaster?
February 2023
In a New York Minute
by Kate Spencer
Franny Doyle is having the worst day. She’s been laid off from her (admittedly mediocre) job, the subway doors ripped her favorite silk dress to ruins, and now she’s flashed her unmentionables to half of lower Manhattan. On the plus side, a dashing stranger came to her rescue with his (Gucci!) suit jacket. On the not-so-plus side, he can’t get away from her fast enough. Worse yet? Someone posted their (entirely not) meet-cute online. Suddenly Franny and her knight-in-couture, Hayes Montgomery III, are the newest social media sensation, and all of New York is shipping #SubwayQTs.
Sweet Pea Summer
by Alys Murray
It’s been eight long years since May Anderson’s high school sweetheart Tom Riley drove down Main Street in his truck, leaving Hillsboro, California—and May—in his rearview mirror. Now he’s back and, try as they might, the pair can’t avoid each other. As Hillsboro prepares to host the prestigious North West Food and Wine Festival, Tom and May are reluctantly called in to plan the big event. May is determined to protect her heart, but a lot has changed since high school, and Tom can’t seem to tear his gaze away from May’s sweet smile. It’s clear old feelings are surfacing again, but there is a secret keeping them apart and, until they find the courage to face it, their second chance summer will be only that . . .
The Little Wartime Library
by Kate Thompson
London, 1944: Clara Button is no ordinary librarian. While war ravages the city above her, Clara has risked everything she holds dear to turn the Bethnal Green tube station into the country’s only underground library. Down here, a secret community thrives with thousands of bunk beds, a nursery, a café, and a theater—offering shelter, solace, and escape from the bombs that fall upon their city. Along with her glamorous best friend and assistant Ruby Munroe, Clara ensures the library is the beating heart of life underground. But as the war drags on, the women's determination to remain strong in the face of adversity is tested to the limits when it may come at the price of keeping those closest to them alive.
Ana Takes Manhattan
by Lissette Decos
As a reality TV producer, Ana Karina orchestrates extravagant marriage proposals that always (well, mostly) go as planned. When they don’t, she’s not afraid to cut and paste scenes to make the moment picture-perfect. If only Ana’s own life was as simple to direct. Everyone is moving forward—except Ana. Sick of feeling stuck, she decides to start living with no regrets. She’s going to pitch all her ideas at work, she’ll take a chance on a guy even if he doesn’t check all her boxes for Mr. Right. Soon, she’s swept up in a roller coaster of exhilarating dates—a comedy show, a Jane Austen reenactment, a rave pool party, and a whirlwind trip to Vienna. Yet throwing caution to the wind may still bring Ana more than she hoped for as she begins to listen to her heart and realizes the life—and man—truly meant for her might be the one she never saw coming.
Falling in Love on Sweetwater Lane
by Belle Calhoune
Veterinarian Harlow Jones knew returning to small-town life, even temporarily, would be a disaster. She just never guessed it would start that way—with her car skidding off the road outside Mistletoe, Maine. And while her rescuer is both charming and handsome, she’s in town for one reason only—to pay off her vet school bills—and then she’s back to her real life in Seattle. Nick Keegan knows all about unexpected, life-altering detours. He lost his wife in the blink of an eye, and he’s spent the years since being the best single dad he can be. He’s also learned not to take anything for granted, so when sparks start to fly with Harlow, Nick is all in. He senses Harlow feels it too, but she insists romance isn’t on her agenda. He’ll have to pull out all the stops to show her that love is worth changing the best-laid plans.
Starting Over on Sunshine Corner
by Phoebe Mills
Single-mom Rebecca Hayes has been so focused on raising her daughter and building her finance career, she’s not sure she even remembers how to date. The only man she’s been out with is Jackson, her very close—and very attractive—friend. But Becca isn’t getting her hopes up after they crossed the line one memorable night—so when she discovers she’s pregnant with his baby, Becca isn’t sure she can count on Jackson anymore . . . Fatherhood isn’t something Jackson Lowe saw for himself. But in his heart, he longs to build a family with Rebecca—his secret crush and the real reason he never settled down. He’s got a lot of work to do before she’ll believe he’s all in. Now, Jackson has to prove he’s ready to be the man she needs.
New York's Finest Box Set Books 1-3
by Lauren Layne
Frisk Me
After a photograph of Luc Moretti saving a tourist hits social media, he instantly becomes New York's most famous and beloved cop. Luc doesn't mind the celebrity status—what he does mind is the gorgeous brunette journalist Ava Sims who's been assigned to follow his every move. Luc Moretti is everything Ava knows to stay away from: a stubborn charmer with a hero-complex. But the more Ava gets to know Luc and his oddball family, the more she realizes that beneath the swagger and the blue uniform is a complex man who makes her heart beat too fast. Soon, Ava's doing the unthinkable, and falling for the best of New York's finest …
Steal Me
Being a cop might be in Anthony Moretti's blood, but protecting and serving the city of New York has always been more than just the family business. Then he sets eyes on the gorgeous new waitress Maggie Walker at The Darby Diner and suddenly Anthony's morning coffee is leaving him a whole lot more hot and bothered than usual. But when he needs her help identifying a criminal threatening The Darby—and Maggie recognizes her ex-husband—she fears her fresh start might be a pipe dream. Maggie and Anthony find themselves in one perilous pursuit that only gets hotter with each and every rule-breaking kiss.
Cuff Me
Vincent Moretti is one of the NYPD's top homicide detectives-and one of the most eligible bachelors in town. His family, however, thinks he should date his longtime partner, Jill Henley—a sassy, sexy, smart-mouthed blonde who drives him absolutely crazy. But seeing Jill with someone else triggers feelings in Vincent he never knew he had. Now he'll have to stop playing good cop/bad cop—and find a way to convince her to be his partner for life. . .
March 2023
Something Wild & Wonderful
by Anita Kelly
Alexei Lebedev’s journey on the Pacific Crest Trail began with a single snake. And it was angling for the hot stranger who seemed to have appeared out of thin air. Lex was prepared for rattlesnakes, blisters, and months of solitude. What he wasn’t prepared for was Ben Caravalho. But somehow—on a 2,500-mile trail—Alexei keeps running into the outgoing and charismatic hiker with golden-brown eyes, again and again. Ben has made his fair share of bad decisions, and almost all of them involved beautiful men. And yet there’s something about the gorgeous and quietly nerdy Alexei that Ben can’t just walk away from. Surely a bad decision can’t be this cute and smart. But when their plans for the future are turned upside down, Ben and Alexei begin to wonder if it’s possible to hold on to something this wild and wonderful.
The Good Luck Cafe
by Annie Rains
The Thursday night book club is back! USA Today bestselling author Annie Rains returns to Somerset Lake, North Carolina, with a heartwarming story that follows the book lovers as they band together to help Moira save her mother's cafe.
Ellie Is Cool Now
by Victoria Fulton
by Faith McClaren
Ellie Jenkins definitely didn't peak in high school. She was an outsider, an invisible girl with a desperate crush on Mark Wright, a guy who hardly knew her name. Ten years later, she's living in Los Angeles, trying to write a hit show about cool high school kids, when an invitation for her high school reunion arrives. She doesn't want to go, but her writing has been suffering and her boss makes her an ultimatum: go to this reunion or lose her big break forever. He even gives her a list of challenges to complete! Ellie takes the bait and returns to the school determined to find friends, fun and to prove to Mark Wright, once and for all, that Ellie is cool now.
A Spinster's Guide to Danger and Dukes
by Manda Collins
The bestselling author of A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem returns with her next mystery-filled historical rom-com for fans of Evie Dunmore and Netflix's Bridgerton!
The House On Mulberry Street
by Jeannie Chin
Struggling artist Elizabeth Wu has always been the black sheep of her idyllic hometown of Blue Cedar Falls.Tired of teaching paint and sips and working at her family's inn, she's determined to get her career off the ground by launching an independent arts festival. She has her wits, a diploma from the school of hard knocks, and her nerdy best friend Graham to help her. Graham Lewis has plans of his own, though. After years of being Elizabeth's platonic best friend and roommate—and secretly being in love with her—he's decided it's time to move on. He's moving into a house of his own. But one impulsive moment—and an even more impulsive kiss—and all his cards are on the table. Elizabeth suddenly sees him in a whole new light, and she likes what she sees. But can they really rebuild their entire relationship from the ground up? Or will it all come crashing to the ground?
A Table for Two
by Sheryl Lister
The best meals. The perfect company. And just enough sparks to make it complicated . . .Serenity Wheeler’s Supper Club is all about getting together with great friends, incredible food, and a whole lot of dishing—not for hooking up. Still, Serenity knows inviting her friend’s brother to one of her dinners is just good manners, but the ultra-fine, hazel-eyed Gabriel Cunningham has a gift for saying the wrong thing at the really wrong time. Gabriel isn’t quite sure how they got off on the wrong foot, but something about Serenity makes him nervous. Maybe it’s because he’s new to the small-town vibe. Maybe it’s because the woman is so gorgeous that he can’t think straight. Or maybe it’s because there’s an attraction between them he can’t seem to shake. Though refreshments and camaraderie may be the supper club’s mantra, Serenity and Gabriel know there’s more between them than just sharing delicious meals. But she can’t let herself fall for Gabriel. Because while cooking with love is one thing, trusting it is quite another…