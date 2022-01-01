Forever’s Winter 2023 Preview

Frisk Me

After a photograph of Luc Moretti saving a tourist hits social media, he instantly becomes New York's most famous and beloved cop. Luc doesn't mind the celebrity status—what he does mind is the gorgeous brunette journalist Ava Sims who's been assigned to follow his every move. Luc Moretti is everything Ava knows to stay away from: a stubborn charmer with a hero-complex. But the more Ava gets to know Luc and his oddball family, the more she realizes that beneath the swagger and the blue uniform is a complex man who makes her heart beat too fast. Soon, Ava's doing the unthinkable, and falling for the best of New York's finest …



Steal Me

Being a cop might be in Anthony Moretti's blood, but protecting and serving the city of New York has always been more than just the family business. Then he sets eyes on the gorgeous new waitress Maggie Walker at The Darby Diner and suddenly Anthony's morning coffee is leaving him a whole lot more hot and bothered than usual. But when he needs her help identifying a criminal threatening The Darby—and Maggie recognizes her ex-husband—she fears her fresh start might be a pipe dream. Maggie and Anthony find themselves in one perilous pursuit that only gets hotter with each and every rule-breaking kiss.



Cuff Me

Vincent Moretti is one of the NYPD's top homicide detectives-and one of the most eligible bachelors in town. His family, however, thinks he should date his longtime partner, Jill Henley—a sassy, sexy, smart-mouthed blonde who drives him absolutely crazy. But seeing Jill with someone else triggers feelings in Vincent he never knew he had. Now he'll have to stop playing good cop/bad cop—and find a way to convince her to be his partner for life. . .

