Forever’s Summer 2023 Preview
Love is always blooming at Forever, and we’re ready to celebrate the upcoming seasons our favorite way: with books! From page-turning historical fiction, stories about family, hilarious romantic comedies, and sweeping historical romances, your next read (or multiple) will be one for the books.💕
April 2023
Chareese “Reese” Devlin spent every summer of her childhood in the lake town of Mount Dora, Florida, where her days were filled with fun in the sun. Reese never realized the idyllic deep divide between the town’s haves and have-nots. Not until the summer she turned seventeen and fell for Duncan McNeal, a boy who lacked the pedigree so valued by her parents and their equally well-connected friends. After her family squashed the budding romance, Reese refused to return to the place she lost her heart. Now, ten years later, she’s back to attend her sister’s debutante ball and must come to terms with all she’s missed. But the biggest surprise of all is that Duncan is now a successful real estate developer in Mount Dora—and time hasn’t weakened the connection between them.
On Sale: Apr 4, 2023
Dr. Briana Ortiz’s life is seriously flatlining. Her divorce is just about finalized, her brother’s running out of time to find a kidney donor, and that promotion she wants? Oh, that’s probably going to the new man-doctor. But just when all systems are set to hate, Dr. Jacob Maddox completely flips the game . . . by sending Briana a letter. And Jacob might be this fantastically funny and subversively likeable guy who’s terrible at first impressions. Suddenly he and Bri are exchanging letters, sharing lunch dates in her “sob closet,” and discussing the merits of freakishly tiny horses. But when Jacob decides to give Briana the best gift imaginable—a kidney for her brother—she wonders just how she can resist this quietly sexy new doctor . . . especially when he calls in a favor she can’t refuse.
On Sale: Apr 11, 2023
It’s 1814 and nineteen‑year‑old Eliza Melrose is about to be launched into London’s high society—much to her dismay. Eliza’s “misplaced” thirst for adventure, knowledge and the creative word is a bone of contention for her father, who battles endlessly to keep her curiosity and ambitions in check, for women are not meant to ask questions or give opinions in matters of business. But then she meets the youngest son of the late Duke of Chester, a disgraced nobleman who is shrouded in mystery and proving quite impossible to resist…
On Sale: Apr 18, 2023
When her gram passes away, Melanie Simpson feels utterly lost. But her grandmother’s will gives her a purpose: an inheritance to buy a crumbling house in Rosemary Bay. Returning to the village where she’d spent summers with gram brings Melanie comfort as well as hope. On her first night in her new hometown, Melanie meets local contractor and landowner Josh Claiborne. Melanie plans to restore the beach house to its original glory, and Josh is the perfect person to help renovate the wrap-around porch weathered by the coastal breeze and the peeling white paint faded by the sun. But hiding in a closet is a yellowing stack of letters that could change everything—a long-lost secret that touches everyone in Rosemary Bay. Will its revelations bring Melanie and Josh together or tear them apart?
On Sale: Apr 25, 2023
Former Hope’s Haven schoolteacher, Martha Eicher, has always been the responsible one, putting her family first and caring for her widowed father and two younger sisters. But now they’re all happily married, and Martha isn’t sure where she fits in anymore . . . until she hears that Asher Lantz needs a nanny. Even though her childhood friendship with Asher ended abruptly years ago, Martha offers her assistance. Asher is also feeling adrift. As a single father to his niece and nephews, he struggles to balance his new family responsibilities with those on the farm and in his workshop. Yet before long, Asher realizes Martha is exactly what his family needs, and he can’t imagine his home without her. Martha and Asher thought they were lost, but could they be right where they belong . . . together?
On Sale: Apr 25, 2023
Can three months, two planning projects, and a meddling grandmother finally make these high school hate crushes see just how right they are for each other? This second book in the heartwarming Holly Grove Island small‑town contemporary romance series is perfect for fans of Debbie Mason and Brenda Jackson!
On Sale: Apr 25, 2023
Lord Lysander Blackstone, the Duke of Montcroix, has only one interest: increasing his considerable fortune. After a series of betrayals, he keeps his emotions buried deep. But when his reputation for being heartless jeopardizes a new business deal, he finds himself seeking a most unusual—and alluring—solution . . . After refusing to become a wealthy patron’s mistress, up-and-coming ballerina Geneviève Valery is now hopelessly out of work. When she accidentally saves the life of a handsome duke, he makes Nève an offer she would be a fool to refuse: act as his fake fiancée in exchange for fortune enough to start over. Only neither is prepared when very real feelings begin to grow between them. They both stand to win . . . but only if they’re willing to risk their hearts.
On Sale: Apr 11, 2023
May 2023
Jana Suleiman has never really fit in. The one time she stepped out of her comfort zone she ended up with a broken heart and a baby on the way. Now she’s a bridesmaid for a destination wedding in Serengeti National Park, and almost everyone she knows will be there…including her gorgeous-but-not-to-be-trusted ex. Anil Malek is a great dad and the more she lets down her guard, the less protection she has against her attraction to him. And Jana soon realizes it’s one thing to walk on the wild side . . . and quite another to fall for her ex all over again.
On Sale: May 2, 2023
1940 – Stasia always found comfort in the idyllic French countryside where she spent her childhood summers. But with Nazis storming across Europe, she soon finds herself one of the most hunted agents of the Resistance. The only safe haven she can think of is Chateau de Montissaire.
Present day – Isabelle purchases a crumbling chateau in Rouen as a chance to reconnect with her sister, Emilie. But the siblings uncover the incredible truth behind the books written by their great-grandmother Stasia, an exciting story of courage in the face of treachery and an explosive secret that will change everything they believed about their family.
On Sale: May 16, 2023
USA Today bestselling author Debbie Mason is making her trade paperback debut with a heartwarming story about a mother and daughter rebuilding their relationship, rediscovering themselves, and rekindling romance.
On Sale: May 23, 2023
Amy Marsden has charmed her way to a charmed life. She has it all—beauty, brains, and a dream position as Chair of the English Department of a small-town college. Except it isn’t. She feels as fake as her mother’s fantasy that their family is a version of the March family in Little Women. Her real life’s on hold, the one where she’s a painter, not a professor. Where her sister Jo, whose career she derailed, gets the dream job she deserves. Where Theo, the guy she’s loved since forever, forgives her for messing up his life. When circumstances compel Amy to live in Theo’s house, she realizes this may be her last chance to heal their broken friendship. She doesn’t have a chance to win his heart, though. It belongs to Jo. Doesn’t it? Or has she been looking at Theo upside down and backwards? Maybe it’s not too late to paint herself in the picture of Theo’s world.
On Sale: May 30, 2023
Rosie Dean loves her unruly life. But between raising twins alone, running her struggling bookshop, and secretly writing a parenting advice column, the single mom can’t think about dating . . . until her high school crush returns to Heart Lake for the summer. Even though Evan has grown into a huge grump, he’s still a super sexy one, and soon sparks begin to fly. Single dad and widower Evan Mills has a grieving tween daughter to raise on his own, and the graphic designer is just trying to stay strong for her. He never anticipated reconnecting with Rosie.Will one steamy summer with Rosie be long enough to melt Evan’s heart?
Includes the bonus novella, Annie Rains’ Kiss Me in Sweetwater Springs!
On Sale: May 30, 2023
Widowed young, Genevieve Prentice dedicated her life to raising her four children. Now, though, they’re all grown and scattered to the wind, and Genevieve is ready for a change. In a flash of inspiration, she puts her home on the market and heads to Lake in the Clouds, Colorado, to renovate a rustic waterfront lodge with her sister. But just as they begin, Genevieve gets the shock of a lifetime: the arrival of her son. Jake Prentice built a career out of being dependable, one that left him perennially stressed and overworked. Finally heeding his mother’s words of wisdom, he’s quit his job and is ready to find out what truly makes him happy. And now, as he stands surrounded by open sky and fresh, pine-scented air, he’s got no regrets . . . until former colleague Tess Crenshaw appears at the lake, forcing him to reassess what—and who—he really wants. As they work together to renovate the lodge, Genevieve and Jake embark on a heartfelt and inspiring journey to learn about themselves, each other, and the true meaning of family
On Sale: May 9, 2023
As a successful book publicist, Imani Lewis works night and day to promote her authors. It’s her dream job, but she’s become a total workaholic. So when her grandmother invites her to stay for the summer as she recovers from surgery, Imani happily agrees. But being back in the same small town as her one-night stand may not be quite the relaxing break she envisioned… Zander Matthews wakes up every day determined to enjoy the present because he knows from his time in the Marines that tomorrow isn’t guaranteed. But he’s never gotten over the beautiful woman who blew through town a year ago, then disappeared. And he doesn’t want to be hurt again. So they agree to a deal: he’ll help Imani fix up her grandmother’s house as long as they stay firmly in the friend zone. Zander never fails to make Imani laugh. And soon their friendly banter is turning ever flirtier. But since Imani’s stay is temporary and Zander can’t be tied to anything beyond the most tenuous plans, will she be able to handle it when things get all fired up?
On Sale: May 23, 2023
June 2023
Quito Cruz might be a genius piano player and composer in New York City now but it doesn’t mean that he’s any closer to his Broadway dream. Although Quito knows what the problem is. Or rather who. Because ever since that night in college—with pretty-boy jock Emmett Aoki—his inspiration has been completely MIA . . .Now Quito’s dad wants him to put on a charity performance in his hometown. And he needs to convince Emmett—now one of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities—to perform. It’s all shaping up to be the biggest musical fiasco of Quito’s life. Especially when Emmett agrees to attend, and Quito realizes that undeniable vibe between them is stronger than ever. Because there’s nothing simple about falling for a movie star . . . even when he’s pitch-perfect.
On Sale: Jun 6, 2023
Kitty Hart has become internet famous as the Kitty Whisperer for her expertise on all things feline, and as a result, her cat-sitting business is booming. But lately, she feels maybe her life isn’t quite going where it’s supposed to—especially after falling face-first into her newest client. Not exactly the best first impression. Fortunately, Miles Thorn is just as bad at first impressions. Strike one: he doesn’t like cats, especially Prince Francis, the haughty and mischievous Sphynx his mom left in his care. Strike two: tackling Kitty to the floor in a misguided attempt to save the pet he continually calls “the gremlin.” As awkwardness slides into attraction and things start to turn purr-sonal, will these two complete opposites ever be able to find their furry-tail ending?
On Sale: Jun 13, 2023
Jayne hasn’t seen her sister Charlotte since that last childhood holiday at their grandmother’s North Carolina beach house. Separated after that summer by their parents in a bitter divorce, Charlotte has never forgiven Jayne for not fighting to stay together. So when Jayne discovers that they have both inherited the beach house, and that their grandmother’s last wish was for them to renovate it together, it feels like one last chance to win her sister back. Slowly the memories of swimming races and storytelling in their attic bedroom looking over the sea start to break down the wall between them. Jayne and Charlotte start to open up to each other about their shared past and realize how different it was for each of them. But the question is, can they each let go of their resentments to move forward together as sisters once again?
On Sale: Jun 13, 2023
Evie Harlow runs a quaint little bookshop in London. Until Maximillian Shaw, Duke of Westbourne, saunters into her shop with a proposition: to win a bet with his friends, he’ll turn her into the diamond of the season. The duke might be devilishly attractive, but Evie has no intention of accepting his offer. When disaster strikes her shop, however, she’s left with little choice but to let herself be whisked into his high-society world. Always happy to help a lady in distress, Max thinks he’s saving Evie from her dull spinster’s life. He’ll help her find a husband and congratulate himself on a job well done. But as shy Evie becomes the shining star he always knew she could be, she somehow steals his heart. And when her reputation is threatened, can Max convince her to choose a glittering, aristocratic life with him over the cozy comfort of her bookshop?
On Sale: Jun 20, 2023
Dr. Becca Weiland thought she’d had life all figured out. Meet the perfect guy and eventually marry him? Check. Finish medical school at the top of her class? Double check. Raise the two most adorable twins with said perfect guy? Checkity check check. Sitting alone in her office having just signed divorce papers, however was not part of the plan. Neither was heading off to a Wisconsin beach house with her sister’s sister-in-law to figure out how to start over. Sadie Bloom, on the other hand, has taken a simpler route with two rules as to never get hurt: Enjoy life and don’t rely on anyone but yourself. But when the doctor and chef become unexpected housemates, their plans and rules fly out the window as they learn what it’s like to find an unexpected friendship while they each navigate new love with men who aren’t a part of their plans, new life choices, and the courage it takes to risk the safety they’ve always known for a chance at something spectacular.
On Sale: Jun 27, 2023
Fans of Maisey Yates and Jennifer Ryan will love this sizzling, sassy western romance from bestselling author Sara Richardson!
On Sale: Jun 6, 2023
Chef Aurora Shipley spent years making her way up the ladder of L.A.’s competitive restaurant scene, but when her sisters needed her help, she dropped everything to return home to Texas. With her family’s Orchard Inn now on its feet, it’s time to head back to the big city. At least there, she won’t keep running into ex-boyfriend Jude Jones or her high school bully Erica, who now needs Aurora and her wedding planning business. Will Aurora let the past go long enough to send the bride off without a hitch and ignore her heart urging her to stay and try again with Jude? As a teenager, Jude Jones foolishly listened to his father and let Aurora Shipley slip away. Her reappearance is messing with Jude’s focus, which should be on expanding Jones’ Family Herbs. He broke Aurora’s heart once, and she broke his, too. This time will Jude be strong enough to fight for her—for them—and a future together?
On Sale: Jun 6, 2023
On Sale: Jun 6, 2023
July 2023
Carrigan O’Malley has always known her arranged marriage would be more about power and prestige than passion. But after one taste of the hard-bodied, whiskey-voiced James Halloran, she’s ruined for anyone else. Too bad James and his family are enemy number 1. James should be thinking more about how to expand his family’s empire instead of how silky Carrigan’s skin is against his and how he can next get her into his bed. Those are dangerous thoughts. But not nearly as dangerous as he’ll be if he can’t get what he wants: Carrigan by his side for the rest of their lives.
On Sale: Jul 3, 2023
Sacramento wedding planner Ama Torres has a lot of rules, including absolutely no relationships. The one time she came close to her own happily-ever-after, it ended disastrously. So, when she scores the celebrity wedding of the year, Ama is ready to make her dreams into reality…but she has to work with the tall and gorgeous florist who she maybe almost fell in love with…and whose heart she most definitely broke. Elliot Bloom believes flowers are infinitely better than humans, especially certain exes who are obsessed with donuts—and unfortunately for him, utterly irresistible. But as the wedding takes on a life of its own, Ama and Elliot are about discover that some things can survive a complete catastrophe . . . and that love can be sweeter the second time around.On Sale: Jul 11, 2023
Miranda Liasson presents an irresistibly heartwarming romance perfect for fans of Brenda Novak, Lori Wilde, and Jenny Hale!
On Sale: Jul 11, 2023
“This easy read is full of drama and love and is perfect for fans of heartwarming stories and happily ever afters.”—Booklist on Daughters of War
“Completely spellbinding.”—Elizabeth Gill, author of Nobody’s Child, on Daughters of War
On Sale: Jul 18, 2023
Jude Stark is the bane of Molly Blum’s existence. The former neighbors and complete opposites began a rivalry in grade school that continued all the way through high school. A decade later, their siblings have forced them to collaborate on a surprise co‑wedding anniversary celebration for their parents, and eventually, a reluctant friendship develops…along with an unexpected spark of sexual tension. The two come to discover they have more in common than they thought. They finally give in to their growing feelings, but will that old competitive spirit take over, or will they finally realize being on the same team is a lot more fun?
On Sale: Jul 25, 2023
Four years ago, a scandal cost Miss Katrina Denby everything. Then the man responsible for her ruination returns to England and promptly dies in a fall from her bedroom window. The life she had begun to build for herself is in shambles. Her plans to marry one of the few men who will still have are thrown into turmoil with the arrival of the only man Katrina ever loved. Sebastian Thorne, Duke of Ramsleigh, was a carefree rogue when he first met and began to fall in love with Katrina. After years of trying to save the dukedom, there is only one option left: to marry, and marry well. But though he has nearly secured the woman—and her fortune—necessary to protect the people who are counting on him, his future father-in-law sends him on one final errand to earn his blessing. What Sebastian doesn’t expect while seeing that job through, however, is Katrina—or that his feelings for her have not faded. With both of their futures on the line, will their passion for one another lead to the ruin of them both—or give them a happiness they never dared to dream of?
On Sale: Jul 11, 2023
Dearest Nell, if you’re reading this letter, I’m already gone…
You’re my best friend in the world, and as my last request I’m asking you to lay me to rest hundreds of miles away, in my crazy gorgeous, totally one-of-a-kind hometown of Tansy Falls. I know you’re a born-and-bred city girl, but hear me out. After first losing Adrian, and then me… I know your heart is hurting, Nell. I think you’ll find that you need Tansy Falls as much as I do. So, I’ve got it all planned out. For two weeks, you’ll be staying at the sweet, local inn and every day you’ll be trying something new. And if you follow my instructions to the letter, you may discover there’s more to my story than you think. A surprise something… or someone at the end of it? Only you can find out! Some last advice before you set off, Nell. Don’t forget your sturdy boots and make sure to give Boomer, the inn’s resident dog, a belly rub from me. Stay well away from former quarterback Brody Knott (boy, do I have some stories about him!). And finally, let the future bring what it brings. While Tansy Falls may look small, I know better than anyone that new beginnings can be found in all kinds of places. That little Vermont town you’d never heard of? Well, it might suddenly begin to feel just like coming home…
On Sale: Jul 11, 2023
For Sydney Flynn, Starlight Cottage is her sanctuary. And now, her treasured family home at Firefly Beach is the perfect place for her fresh start. That is, until she spies Nate Henderson. As teenagers, Sydney and Nate promised each other forever. But Sydney has never forgotten how her childhood sweetheart ended their relationship with no explanation. She’s spent the last decade piecing herself back together and trying to figure out exactly what went wrong. But the Nate Henderson she once knew, the down-to-earth son of a fisherman, always in beach T-shirts and flip-flops, is well and truly gone. In his place is a successful songwriter, with swanky designer suits, who has no business in the small town she calls home. Nate says he wants to make amends with Sydney, yet how can she find it in her heart to forgive him? When a new development threatens her beloved Starlight Cottage, Sydney needs all the help she can get—even Nate’s. Can they overcome their past to save Firefly Beach and the house that holds so many memories for them? Or will the town they adore, and the love they had for each other, be lost forever?
On Sale: Jul 25, 2023
August 2023
When disaster strikes and chef Bryce Weatherford is given guardianship of her three young nieces, her life goes from cooking with fire…to controlling a dumpster fire. With all this chaos, Bryce hope for a life outside of managing her family and her new job.
It’s been years since Ryker Matthews had his below‑the‑knee amputation, yet the phantom pain for his lost limb and Marine career haunts him. To cope, he focuses on his vehicle restoration business. When Ryker literally sweeps Bryce off her feet in the grocery store’s baby aisle, they both feel sparks. But falling in love would be one more curveball neither is ready to deal with… or is it exactly the change of plans they need?
Natasha Baldwin has made a good life as a top Realtor in her hometown of Firefly Lake. She has no complaints, except one—letting go of her dream to become an interior designer. When an opportunity arises to merge her current profession with her passion, Natasha is excited but a little unsure she has what it takes. Support from her group of girlfriends during their bi-weekly supper club is all she needs to take the leap. Then she realizes she has to work with Antonio Hayes—the only man she’s ever loved and lost. Over delicious food and warm conversation with her best girls, Natasha realizes she’s been given a second chance at both love and the career she wants—and all she has to do is find the courage to go for it.
On Sale: Aug 8, 2023
Amy Daniels has a pretty nice life. Her career is on the up, she loves her friends, and she’s about to buy her very own flat. On a good day, Amy could be described as a catch—so why is she perpetually single? The trouble is, Amy can see something no one else can: the end. As soon as she kisses someone, she knows, in intimate, vivid detail, how their relationship will finish. After years of trying, and failing, to change a pre-written future, Amy has given up. But then she drunkenly kisses three men at her best friend’s wedding and sees three possible endings: two painful, one perfect. The problem is, Amy can’t really remember who she kissed, and worse, what ending belongs to which person—the only thing she knows for certain is that she’s determined to find out…
On Sale: Aug 15, 2023
Arik Wagner, a soldier with the U.S. Army’s paranormal unit, kissed a mysterious woman, and it was the hottest experience of his life—until he went to hell as punishment. Limos, the only Horsewoman of the Apocalypse, has bigger problems than her brief hookup, no matter how sexy their kiss. Her brother, Pestilence, is determined to bring about the Apocalypse, but Limos is refusing to give into her dark destiny. Only Arik’s kiss has allowed her fiancé—Satan himself—to stake his claim, and now, if she’s to save the world—and Arik—her only hope is to enter into a bargain with Pestilence himself. A deal that might just cost her soul . . . and her heart.
On Sale: Aug 22, 2023
1944. When the war comes to twelve-year-old Agnes’ village her life changes in an instant. Her father is dragged away by soldiers and her mother is mercilessly killed, leaving Agnes and her younger brother Dieter orphaned.Surrounded by enemies, Agnes has no choice but to carry out her mother’s dying wish: to look after her brother. But when Dieter’s hand slips from her own while crossing a river, the rest of Agnes’s world shatters in an instant.
Cambridge, present day. When her beloved grandfather dies, Freya is distraught. But when Freya meets her new neighbor Agnes, whose accent is just like her grandfather’s, she notices a weather-beaten image of a little blond boy in braces and boots that looks strangely familiar… Could Agnes hold the key to unlocking Freya’s past?
On Sale: Aug 22, 2023
London, 1832: Isabelle Lira may be in distress, but she’s no damsel. Since her father’s death, his former partners have sought to oust her from their joint equity business. Her only choice is to marry to a powerful ally outside the respected Berab family’s sphere of influence. So she’ll host a series of festivals, to which every eligible Jewish man is invited. Once, Aaron Ellenberg longed to have a family of his own. But as the synagogue custodian, he is too poor for wishes and not foolish enough for dreams. Until the bold, beautiful Isabelle Lira presents him with an irresistible offer . . . if he ensures her favored suitors have no hidden loyalties to the Berabs, she will provide him with money for a new life. Aaron and Isabelle find caring and passion in the last person they each expected. Only a future for them is impossible—for heiresses don’t marry orphans. But if Isabelle can find the courage to trust her heart, she’ll discover anything is possible, if only she says yes.
On Sale: Aug 8, 2023
Montana Legacy
Amy Parrish was the one person who shook Jesse McCord’s quiet determination, and the only one he ever let in. Then suddenly she was gone and the oldest McCord cousin devoted his life to the family ranch. Now Amy is back, offering help to Jesse find the McCord gold. Yet Jesse’s not about to give her a second chance. But under the wide prairie skies, a dangerous, unseen enemy is fast closing in, threatening Amy and Jesse’s very lives and the promise of the growing feelings between them
Montana Destiny
Emergency medic Marilee Trainor likes her freedom and lives for trouble. But when she stumbles upon a clue to the legendary McCord gold, she’s suddenly in a mysterious killer’s sights–and the arms of irresistible playboy Wyatt McCord. Now Marilee’s courage and independence make him want to protect her, win her heart, and finally settle down. Trust is the one thing Wyatt and Marilee can’t easily give…but their survival and everything they cherish depends on whether they can surrender to each other.
On Sale: Aug 8, 2023