Forever’s Spring 2023 Preview
Love is always blooming at Forever, and we’re ready to celebrate spring our favorite way: with books! From page-turning historical fiction, stories about family, hilarious romantic comedies, and sweeping historical romances, your next read (or multiple) will be one for the books.💕
April 2023
Chareese “Reese” Devlin spent every summer of her childhood in the lake town of Mount Dora, Florida, where her days were filled with fun in the sun. Reese never realized the idyllic deep divide between the town’s haves and have-nots. Not until the summer she turned seventeen and fell for Duncan McNeal, a boy who lacked the pedigree so valued by her parents and their equally well-connected friends. After her family squashed the budding romance, Reese refused to return to the place she lost her heart. Now, ten years later, she’s back to attend her sister’s debutante ball and must come to terms with all she’s missed. But the biggest surprise of all is that Duncan is now a successful real estate developer in Mount Dora—and time hasn’t weakened the connection between them.
Dr. Briana Ortiz’s life is seriously flatlining. Her divorce is just about finalized, her brother’s running out of time to find a kidney donor, and that promotion she wants? Oh, that’s probably going to the new man-doctor. But just when all systems are set to hate, Dr. Jacob Maddox completely flips the game . . . by sending Briana a letter. And Jacob might be this fantastically funny and subversively likeable guy who’s terrible at first impressions. Suddenly he and Bri are exchanging letters, sharing lunch dates in her “sob closet,” and discussing the merits of freakishly tiny horses. But when Jacob decides to give Briana the best gift imaginable—a kidney for her brother—she wonders just how she can resist this quietly sexy new doctor . . . especially when he calls in a favor she can’t refuse.
It’s 1814 and nineteen‑year‑old Eliza Melrose is about to be launched into London’s high society—much to her dismay. Eliza’s “misplaced” thirst for adventure, knowledge and the creative word is a bone of contention for her father, who battles endlessly to keep her curiosity and ambitions in check, for women are not meant to ask questions or give opinions in matters of business. But then she meets the youngest son of the late Duke of Chester, a disgraced nobleman who is shrouded in mystery and proving quite impossible to resist…
When her gram passes away, Melanie Simpson feels utterly lost. But her grandmother’s will gives her a purpose: an inheritance to buy a crumbling house in Rosemary Bay. Returning to the village where she’d spent summers with gram brings Melanie comfort as well as hope. On her first night in her new hometown, Melanie meets local contractor and landowner Josh Claiborne. Melanie plans to restore the beach house to its original glory, and Josh is the perfect person to help renovate the wrap-around porch weathered by the coastal breeze and the peeling white paint faded by the sun. But hiding in a closet is a yellowing stack of letters that could change everything—a long-lost secret that touches everyone in Rosemary Bay. Will its revelations bring Melanie and Josh together or tear them apart?
Former Hope’s Haven schoolteacher, Martha Eicher, has always been the responsible one, putting her family first and caring for her widowed father and two younger sisters. But now they’re all happily married, and Martha isn’t sure where she fits in anymore . . . until she hears that Asher Lantz needs a nanny. Even though her childhood friendship with Asher ended abruptly years ago, Martha offers her assistance. Asher is also feeling adrift. As a single father to his niece and nephews, he struggles to balance his new family responsibilities with those on the farm and in his workshop. Yet before long, Asher realizes Martha is exactly what his family needs, and he can’t imagine his home without her. Martha and Asher thought they were lost, but could they be right where they belong . . . together?
Can three months, two planning projects, and a meddling grandmother finally make these high school hate crushes see just how right they are for each other? This second book in the heartwarming Holly Grove Island small‑town contemporary romance series is perfect for fans of Debbie Mason and Brenda Jackson!
Lord Lysander Blackstone, the Duke of Montcroix, has only one interest: increasing his considerable fortune. After a series of betrayals, he keeps his emotions buried deep. But when his reputation for being heartless jeopardizes a new business deal, he finds himself seeking a most unusual—and alluring—solution . . . After refusing to become a wealthy patron’s mistress, up-and-coming ballerina Geneviève Valery is now hopelessly out of work. When she accidentally saves the life of a handsome duke, he makes Nève an offer she would be a fool to refuse: act as his fake fiancée in exchange for fortune enough to start over. Only neither is prepared when very real feelings begin to grow between them. They both stand to win . . . but only if they’re willing to risk their hearts.
May 2023
Jana Suleiman has never really fit in. The one time she stepped out of her comfort zone she ended up with a broken heart and a baby on the way. Now she’s a bridesmaid for a destination wedding in Serengeti National Park, and almost everyone she knows will be there…including her gorgeous-but-not-to-be-trusted ex. Anil Malek is a great dad and the more she lets down her guard, the less protection she has against her attraction to him. And Jana soon realizes it’s one thing to walk on the wild side . . . and quite another to fall for her ex all over again.
1940 – Stasia always found comfort in the idyllic French countryside where she spent her childhood summers. But with Nazis storming across Europe, she soon finds herself one of the most hunted agents of the Resistance. The only safe haven she can think of is Chateau de Montissaire.
Present day – Isabelle purchases a crumbling chateau in Rouen as a chance to reconnect with her sister, Emilie. But the siblings uncover the incredible truth behind the books written by their great-grandmother Stasia, an exciting story of courage in the face of treachery and an explosive secret that will change everything they believed about their family.
USA Today bestselling author Debbie Mason is making her trade paperback debut with a heartwarming story about a mother and daughter rebuilding their relationship, rediscovering themselves, and rekindling romance.
Amy Marsden has charmed her way to a charmed life. She has it all—beauty, brains, and a dream position as Chair of the English Department of a small-town college. Except it isn’t. She feels as fake as her mother’s fantasy that their family is a version of the March family in Little Women. Her real life’s on hold, the one where she’s a painter, not a professor. Where her sister Jo, whose career she derailed, gets the dream job she deserves. Where Theo, the guy she’s loved since forever, forgives her for messing up his life. When circumstances compel Amy to live in Theo’s house, she realizes this may be her last chance to heal their broken friendship. She doesn’t have a chance to win his heart, though. It belongs to Jo. Doesn’t it? Or has she been looking at Theo upside down and backwards? Maybe it’s not too late to paint herself in the picture of Theo’s world.
Rosie Dean loves her unruly life. But between raising twins alone, running her struggling bookshop, and secretly writing a parenting advice column, the single mom can’t think about dating . . . until her high school crush returns to Heart Lake for the summer. Even though Evan has grown into a huge grump, he’s still a super sexy one, and soon sparks begin to fly. Single dad and widower Evan Mills has a grieving tween daughter to raise on his own, and the graphic designer is just trying to stay strong for her. He never anticipated reconnecting with Rosie.Will one steamy summer with Rosie be long enough to melt Evan’s heart?
Includes the bonus novella, Annie Rains’ Kiss Me in Sweetwater Springs!
Widowed young, Genevieve Prentice dedicated her life to raising her four children. Now, though, they’re all grown and scattered to the wind, and Genevieve is ready for a change. In a flash of inspiration, she puts her home on the market and heads to Lake in the Clouds, Colorado, to renovate a rustic waterfront lodge with her sister. But just as they begin, Genevieve gets the shock of a lifetime: the arrival of her son. Jake Prentice built a career out of being dependable, one that left him perennially stressed and overworked. Finally heeding his mother’s words of wisdom, he’s quit his job and is ready to find out what truly makes him happy. And now, as he stands surrounded by open sky and fresh, pine-scented air, he’s got no regrets . . . until former colleague Tess Crenshaw appears at the lake, forcing him to reassess what—and who—he really wants. As they work together to renovate the lodge, Genevieve and Jake embark on a heartfelt and inspiring journey to learn about themselves, each other, and the true meaning of family
As a successful book publicist, Imani Lewis works night and day to promote her authors. It’s her dream job, but she’s become a total workaholic. So when her grandmother invites her to stay for the summer as she recovers from surgery, Imani happily agrees. But being back in the same small town as her one-night stand may not be quite the relaxing break she envisioned… Zander Matthews wakes up every day determined to enjoy the present because he knows from his time in the Marines that tomorrow isn’t guaranteed. But he’s never gotten over the beautiful woman who blew through town a year ago, then disappeared. And he doesn’t want to be hurt again. So they agree to a deal: he’ll help Imani fix up her grandmother’s house as long as they stay firmly in the friend zone. Zander never fails to make Imani laugh. And soon their friendly banter is turning ever flirtier. But since Imani’s stay is temporary and Zander can’t be tied to anything beyond the most tenuous plans, will she be able to handle it when things get all fired up?
June 2023
Quito Cruz might be a genius piano player and composer in New York City now but it doesn’t mean that he’s any closer to his Broadway dream. Although Quito knows what the problem is. Or rather who. Because ever since that night in college—with pretty-boy jock Emmett Aoki—his inspiration has been completely MIA . . .Now Quito’s dad wants him to put on a charity performance in his hometown. And he needs to convince Emmett—now one of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities—to perform. It’s all shaping up to be the biggest musical fiasco of Quito’s life. Especially when Emmett agrees to attend, and Quito realizes that undeniable vibe between them is stronger than ever. Because there’s nothing simple about falling for a movie star . . . even when he’s pitch-perfect.
Kitty Hart has become internet famous as the Kitty Whisperer for her expertise on all things feline, and as a result, her cat-sitting business is booming. But lately, she feels maybe her life isn’t quite going where it’s supposed to—especially after falling face-first into her newest client. Not exactly the best first impression. Fortunately, Miles Thorn is just as bad at first impressions. Strike one: he doesn’t like cats, especially Prince Francis, the haughty and mischievous Sphynx his mom left in his care. Strike two: tackling Kitty to the floor in a misguided attempt to save the pet he continually calls “the gremlin.” As awkwardness slides into attraction and things start to turn purr-sonal, will these two complete opposites ever be able to find their furry-tail ending?
Evie Harlow runs a quaint little bookshop in London. Until Maximillian Shaw, Duke of Westbourne, saunters into her shop with a proposition: to win a bet with his friends, he’ll turn her into the diamond of the season. The duke might be devilishly attractive, but Evie has no intention of accepting his offer. When disaster strikes her shop, however, she’s left with little choice but to let herself be whisked into his high-society world. Always happy to help a lady in distress, Max thinks he’s saving Evie from her dull spinster’s life. He’ll help her find a husband and congratulate himself on a job well done. But as shy Evie becomes the shining star he always knew she could be, she somehow steals his heart. And when her reputation is threatened, can Max convince her to choose a glittering, aristocratic life with him over the cozy comfort of her bookshop?
Jayne hasn’t seen her sister Charlotte since that last childhood holiday at their grandmother’s North Carolina beach house. Separated after that summer by their parents in a bitter divorce, Charlotte has never forgiven Jayne for not fighting to stay together. So when Jayne discovers that they have both inherited the beach house, and that their grandmother’s last wish was for them to renovate it together, it feels like one last chance to win her sister back. Slowly the memories of swimming races and storytelling in their attic bedroom looking over the sea start to break down the wall between them. Jayne and Charlotte start to open up to each other about their shared past and realize how different it was for each of them. But the question is, can they each let go of their resentments to move forward together as sisters once again?
Dr. Becca Weiland thought she’d had life all figured out. Meet the perfect guy and eventually marry him? Check. Finish medical school at the top of her class? Double check. Raise the two most adorable twins with said perfect guy? Checkity check check. Sitting alone in her office having just signed divorce papers, however was not part of the plan. Neither was heading off to a Wisconsin beach house with her sister’s sister-in-law to figure out how to start over. Sadie Bloom, on the other hand, has taken a simpler route with two rules as to never get hurt: Enjoy life and don’t rely on anyone but yourself. But when the doctor and chef become unexpected housemates, their plans and rules fly out the window as they learn what it’s like to find an unexpected friendship while they each navigate new love with men who aren’t a part of their plans, new life choices, and the courage it takes to risk the safety they’ve always known for a chance at something spectacular.
Fans of Maisey Yates and Jennifer Ryan will love this sizzling, sassy western romance from bestselling author Sara Richardson!
Chef Aurora Shipley spent years making her way up the ladder of L.A.’s competitive restaurant scene, but when her sisters needed her help, she dropped everything to return home to Texas. With her family’s Orchard Inn now on its feet, it’s time to head back to the big city. At least there, she won’t keep running into ex-boyfriend Jude Jones or her high school bully Erica, who now needs Aurora and her wedding planning business. Will Aurora let the past go long enough to send the bride off without a hitch and ignore her heart urging her to stay and try again with Jude? As a teenager, Jude Jones foolishly listened to his father and let Aurora Shipley slip away. Her reappearance is messing with Jude’s focus, which should be on expanding Jones’ Family Herbs. He broke Aurora’s heart once, and she broke his, too. This time will Jude be strong enough to fight for her—for them—and a future together?