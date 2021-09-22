Forever’s Fall 2021 Preview
It’s fall, y’all! We bet you’ll be falling in love with our autumn releases. From cozy small town reads, fandom worthy contemporary romance, holiday preparation, sizzling historical romances, and plenty of potential book club picks. Grab your pumpkin spice latte and make sure these books are on your TBR.
The Inn on Sweetbriar Lane
by Jeannie Chin
June Wu always has it all together—only now, she’s in over her head. Her family’s inn desperately needs guests, her mother’s medical debts are piling up, and the surly, if sexy, stranger next door is driving away the customers she has left! When he asks for June’s help, though, she can’t say no. After all, his new bar could be just what the upcoming Pumpkin Festival needs to bring in more tourists. But with the fierce attraction between them, will working together be playing with fire?
Christmas at Silver Falls
by Jenny Hale
Ever since Scarlett Bailey was a little girl, White Oaks Inn has been at the heart of her Christmases. Each holiday, her grandmother fills the old-fashioned hotel with the scents of cinnamon and chocolate. But this year will be the Baileys’ last Christmas there . . . unless Scarlett can convince Charlie Bryant, a handsome, successful property developer, to invest in her beloved inn.
No Ordinary Christmas
by Belle Calhoune
Mistletoe, Maine, is buzzing and not just because Christmas is around the corner! Dante West, local cutie-turned-Hollywood hunk, is returning home to make his next movie. Everyone in town is excited . . . except librarian Lucy Marshall. When Dante took off for LA without warning—or even a goodbye—he broke Lucy’s heart. She swore not to spend one more minute thinking about her ex, but Dante makes an offer Lucy’s struggling library can’t refuse: a major donation to film on-site.
A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem
by Manda Collins
"[Manda] Collins is a delight" (Elizabeth Hoyt) in the mass-market edition of this fun and flirty historical rom-com, where an intrepid female reporter matches wits with a serious, sexy detective—perfect for fans of Evie Dunmore, Julia Quinn, and Tessa Dare!
The Orphan House
by Ann Bennett
1934: Connie Burroughs loves living in the orphanage that her father runs in the English countryside. Exploring its nooks and crannies with her sister, hearing the pounding of a hundred pairs of feet on the wooden stairs, having a father who is doing so much good. But everything changes the day she sees him carrying a newborn baby that he says he found near the broken front gate. A baby she recognizes . . .
Present Day: Arriving at her father’s beloved cottage beside the Thames, Sarah Jennings is hoping for peace and quiet, and an escape from her difficult divorce. But when she finds her father unwell and poring over boxes of files on the orphanage where he was abandoned as a child, she decides to investigate his elusive past herself.
The Christmas Village
by Annie Rains
Once upon a Christmas, she gave him her heart. This year, he'll have to win it back again . . . When Lucy Hannigan returned to her childhood home in Somerset Lake, one of the first things she did was join the local book club. And thank goodness, because now that Lucy’s first Christmas without her mother is bearing down upon her, she can use all the help and support she can get. Especially when she has to take in a tenant and the only person interested is Miles Bruno, her ex-fiance.
The Perks of Loving a Wallflower
by Erica Ridley
Bluestocking Miss Philippa York doesn’t believe in love. Her heart didn’t pitter-patter when she was betrothed to a duke, nor did it break when he married someone else. All Philippa desires is to decode a centuries-old manuscript to keep a modern-day villain from claiming credit for work that wasn’t his. She hates that she needs a man’s help to do it—so she’s delighted to discover the clever, charming baron at her side is in fact a woman. But as she and Tommy grow closer and the stakes of their discovery higher, more than just their hearts are at risk.
Mistletoe Cottage
by Debbie Mason
A Debbie Mason classic with a new cover! Sophie DiRossi loved growing up in Harmony Harbor. But after fleeing in disgrace many years ago, it is the last place she wants to be. Left homeless by a fire, she's forced to go back to the small coastal town that harbors a million secrets, including her own. Sophie sees this secret reflected every day in her daughter's blue eyes — and she must keep it hidden from the only man she has ever loved.
How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days
by K.M. Jackson
Bethany Lu Carlisle is devastated when the tabloids report actor Keanu Reeves is about to tie the knot. What?! How could the world's perfect boyfriend and forever bachelor, Keanu not realize that making a move like this could potentially be devastating to the equilibrium of…well…everything! Not to mention, he's never come face to face with the person who could potentially be his true soulmate—her.
An Heiress's Guide to Deception and Desire
by Manda Collins
England, 1867: As half of the writing duo behind England’s most infamous crime column, Miss Caroline Hardcastle has quite the scandalous reputation. It may have cost her a fiancé, but she would much rather bring attention to crimes against those ignored by society than worry about what the ton thinks of her. After Caro’s dear friend is kidnapped, however, she has no choice but to work with Lord Valentine Thorn, the same man who broke her heart. Worse, when her actions put her father’s business at risk, a marriage of convenience may be her only solution . . . but can she trust Val to stand by her? Or will their past repeat itself?
Lowcountry Summer
by Rochelle Alers
Take a visit to the South Carolina’s lowcountry in these two novels (Sanctuary Cove and Angels Landing) filled with small-town secrets, coastal charm, and heartwarming romance.
Dream Keeper
by Kristen Ashley
Pepper Hannigan is determined to keep any romance off the table—and out of her bedroom—while her daughter Juno is still young. Sure, a certain handsome commando is thoughtful, funny, and undeniably hot, but Pepper’s had her heart broken before, and she won’t let it happen again. Not to her or her little girl, even if this hero could melt any woman’s resolve.
To All the Dogs I've Loved Before
by Lizzie Shane
The last person librarian Elinor Rodriguez wants to spend time with is her first love, Levi Jackson, but it seems her mischievous rescue dog has other ideas. Without fail, Dory slips from the house whenever Elinor’s back is turned. And in Pine Hollow, calls about a dog herding cars on Main Street go straight to Levi. The quietly intense lawman broke Elinor’s heart once, and now she’s determined to move on, no matter how much she misses him.
A Stroke of Luck
by Jill Shalvis
A Stroke of Luck combines At Last and Forever and a Day! Escape to Lucky Harbor in these two romances. Forever and a Day follows Dog walker turned nanny for single father ER doctor and At Last follows a waitress who gets lost while hiking and found by a forest ranger.
Daughters of War
by Lizzie Page
The Lilac House
by Barbara Josselsohn
Lilac House has always been a source of comfort for Anna Harris. Though things will never be the same since her husband’s death, she knows the cottage, nestled in Lake Summers in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, will be the perfect place for her and her two children to build a new life. Then she meets Aidan. Handsome, strong and quiet, he also knows what it’s like to lose someone. In each other they recognize something they’ve both been missing…and a spark of undeniable attraction.