Five Single Dads We Love at Forever Romance

Meet Daxton Hughes. As guardian to his thirteen-year-old sister, Dax is in way over his head. And if that isn't enough, life has given him a second chance with his college crush. Kailyn Flowers may not have forgiven Dax for what he did to her in college, but she isn't heartless enough to make him fend for himself, either. Now, Kailyn is his only lifeline to all things teenager--like shopping for tampons and finding his sister the perfect dress for her middle school dance.