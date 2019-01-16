Exploring Love with Five Road Trip Romances

Pop culture fans, get ready! Best friendship, self-exploration, and tons of cameos for you to discover in this upcoming rom-com adventure!

About the book: Bethany Lu Carlisle is devastated when the tabloids report actor Keanu Reeves is about to tie the knot. Desperate to convince Keanu to call off the wedding, Lu and her BFF Truman Erikson take a wild road trip to search for the elusive Keanu so that Lu can fulfill her dream of meeting her forever crush and confess her undying love. From NYC to LA, Lu and True get into all sorts of sticky situations. Will Lu be able to find Keanu and convince him she's the one for him? Or maybe she'll discover true love has been by her side all along…