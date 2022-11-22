Buy Now for Joy Later!

Struggling artist Elizabeth Wu has always been the black sheep of her idyllic hometown of Blue Cedar Falls.Tired of teaching paint and sips and working at her family's inn, she's determined to get her career off the ground by launching an independent arts festival. She has her wits, a diploma from the school of hard knocks, and her nerdy best friend Graham to help her. Graham Lewis has plans of his own, though. After years of being Elizabeth's platonic best friend and roommate—and secretly being in love with her—he's decided it's time to move on. He's moving into a house of his own. But one impulsive moment—and an even more impulsive kiss—and all his cards are on the table. Elizabeth suddenly sees him in a whole new light, and she likes what she sees. But can they really rebuild their entire relationship from the ground up? Or will it all come crashing to the ground?