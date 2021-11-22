Books to Gift the Hallmark Fan in Your Life

*Spicy Romance Pick*

Two people falling in love after one temporarily moves from the big city to take on the business their aunt left them in their will. This sounds just like the Hallmark movies you know and love, but add a bit of spice and you get Satisfaction Guaranteed. This sapphic rom-com follows Cade and Selena working together to get a sex toy store out of debt, while Selena is keeping a vow of celibacy and Cade is a serious grump. It's the plot you know and love, in a fresh new way.