Books to Gift the Hallmark Fan in Your Life
It’s officially Hallmark Channel season. Whether you have the movies casually on in the background or your friend is constantly texting you her mini-movie reviews, do we have the list for you. Romance, friendship, family, and small towns abound as you do shopping for you or your loved one. We’re turning up the sweet… but if you are looking to turn things up a notch, we have a spicy rec too. Enjoy!
The Summer Cottage
by Annie Rains
Somerset Lake is the perfect place for Trisha Langly and her son to start over. As the new manager for the Somerset Cottages, Trisha is instantly charmed by the property’s elderly residents and her firecracker of a new boss, Vi Fletcher. But Trisha is less enchanted by Vi’s protective grandson Jake. No matter how tempting she finds the handsome lawyer, Trisha knows that if Jake discovers the truth about her past, she’ll lose the new life she’s worked so hard to build.
Falling for You
by Barb Curtis
Just when recently evicted yoga instructor Faith Rotolo thinks her luck has run out, she inherits a historic mansion in quaint Sapphire Springs. Though Faith never imagined putting roots down anywhere, small-town life is growing on her, as is her fixer-upper house. If only her handsome new contractor, Rob Milan, would stop spoiling her daydreams with the realities of a major rehab…and his generally grouchy vibes.
Lowcountry Summer
by Rochelle Alers
Take a visit to the South Carolina’s lowcountry in these two novels (Sanctuary Cove and Angels Landing) filled with small-town secrets, coastal charm, and heartwarming romance.
Satisfaction Guaranteed
by Karelia Stetz-Waters
*Spicy Romance Pick*
Two people falling in love after one temporarily moves from the big city to take on the business their aunt left them in their will. This sounds just like the Hallmark movies you know and love, but add a bit of spice and you get Satisfaction Guaranteed. This sapphic rom-com follows Cade and Selena working together to get a sex toy store out of debt, while Selena is keeping a vow of celibacy and Cade is a serious grump. It's the plot you know and love, in a fresh new way.
The Marvelous Monroe Girls
by Shirley Jump
Gabriella Monroe is doing her best to pretend that everything is fine, but her life is a mess. Sales are down at her vintage dress shop, her beloved grandmother isn’t her usual spunky self, and Gabby desperately misses the closeness she had with her sisters, Margaret and Emma—who were once so inseparable that their family called them the Monroe Musketeers. When the sisters stumble across a stash of letters that reveals their grandmother’s secret life, Gabby sees an opportunity to bring the sisters back together again and best of all, raise her grandmother’s spirits.