Books that Celebrate Found Families
Sure, romance is about the couple falling in love. But often the happily ever after includes more than just the love story. Happiness can include the wonderful bonds that are created between friends, community, and family that’s not biologically related. We’re happy to celebrate the joy of our favorite found families in Forever romances.
The Perks of Loving a Wallflower
by Erica Ridley
Meet the Wynchester family: Chloe, Tommy, Graham, Elizabeth, Marjorie, and Jacob were each orphaned and then adopted by Baron Vanderbean. This ragtag group of siblings each have their own special talents from disguises to forgery. While not related by blood, their love for one another is incredibly strong and they'll do anything for one another especially to help their siblings get their happily ever after.
Must Love Cowboys (with bonus novel)
by Carly Bloom
Small town romances and the world they build often showcases found family in the way the people of the town are more than just neighbors. Carly Bloom's Big Verde is a wonderful example of how unlikely people are brought together by proximity and form long-lasting bonds. Alice, the town librarian, and Beau Montgomery, a rancher, romantic and literary education exchange leading up to the wedding everyone in town will be attending brings all the quirky characters who feel like family in this community together.
The Dating Playbook
by Farrah Rochon
We believe friends can be family and that statement is so true for Farrah Rochon's trio of women from The Boyfriend Project series. Samiah, Taylor, and London are brought together when they realize they're being catfished by the same guy, what follows is a beautiful friendship of women supporting women (and finding love along the way).
Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake
by Alexis Hall
Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake follows Rosaline's journey of finding herself and proving that she can achieve her goals while entering a baking competition, but demonstrates that the journey doesn't have to be alone. As a single mom, Rosaline's best friend/ex-girlfriend, Lauren, is there for her the entire time helping to raise Amelie and as the competition comes to a close we see the other bakers become apart of their little family.
Down Too Deep
by J. Daniels
When single mom of twins, Jenna, offers to babysit single dad Nathan’s adorable two-year-old for the summer because he's clearly in over his head with work at the restaurant, Whitecaps, he manages and grief over his wife's death. The couple make a beautiful blended family and also learn to lean on their friends and family who work at the restaurant.
Say You'll Be My Lady
by Kate Pembrooke
Lady Serena Wynter who chooses to pour her passions into charitable causes with the vibrant group of ladies in her Wednesday Afternoon Social Club and Charles Townshend, former boxer and consummate gentleman, are an unlikely pair of friends with too much palpable chemistry that they can't ignore. When the two find and take in a young orphaned boy they grow attached in their pursuit to find him a home and realize the loving home he needed was one they could provide.