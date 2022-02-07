Books that Celebrate Found Families

Lady Serena Wynter who chooses to pour her passions into charitable causes with the vibrant group of ladies in her Wednesday Afternoon Social Club and Charles Townshend, former boxer and consummate gentleman, are an unlikely pair of friends with too much palpable chemistry that they can't ignore. When the two find and take in a young orphaned boy they grow attached in their pursuit to find him a home and realize the loving home he needed was one they could provide.