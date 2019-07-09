Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A Reading Adventure with Forever Cowboys

by Team Forever

Team Forever is always Team Cowboy. How could we not?

They’re brave. They’re hot. They’re hard-loving.

To get you started on your reading adventure, we put together a list of our latest cowboy heroes.

Cowboy Brave

"300 pages of warmth, humor and romance." —Harlequin Junkie

Justin Maguire doesn’t quite know what to do with the gorgeous woman who shows up on his doorstep. She’s all confidence... even after stepping in a cow pile. She may be determined not to fall for a cowboy, but with the help of five nosy, matchmaking seniors, he might just convince her he’s worth the risk.

The Red-Hot Cajun

“Some like it hot and hilarious, and Hill delivers both.” Publishers Weekly
René LeDeux’s burned out by D.C. politics and wants to build his cabin in peace. But if his wacky, matchmaking great-aunt has her way, René just might be hitched before the summer’s over. And when Valerie “Ice” Breaux, his high school crush turned nemesis, is abducted by his activist friends, it starts to look like his great-aunt may get her wish.

The Cowboy Next Door

"A number of twists and a sweet, surprising romance." —Fresh Fiction

After weeks on the trail, Sam Monroe is looking forward to a hot bath, a home-cooked meal, and a real bed. But he’s greeted by something even better when he opens the door to his family’s ranch house. It seems that Penny Cash, the new housekeeper, is a gorgeous young woman who cooks like an angel and wrangles his family like a pro. If only she didn’t dislike him so much…

Hard Loving Cowboy

“A fabulous storyteller who will keep you turning pages and wishing for just one more chapter at the end.”—Carolyn Brown, New York Times bestselling author.

Walker Everett spends his days at the Crossroads Ranch wrangling cattle and steering clear of anything that would complicate his already too-complicated life. Until Violet Chastain, the ranch’s newest employee, asks him to pretend to be her boyfriend for her parents’ anniversary party. She’s the most beautiful woman he’s ever met and needs his help. How can he refuse?

Colorado Cowboy

"I would not hesitate to recommend this story to any Romance reader." —Keeper Bookshelf

Officer Dev Jenkins hasn’t stopped thinking about Charity since she moved to Topaz Falls, but she’s been hell bent on keeping her distance. When she comes to him for help with her nephew, he finally has the chance to make his move. Winning her over won’t be easy, thoughespecially when her nephew’s mistakes start to threaten his town. How can he do his job and still convince Charity he’s the man for her?

Cowboy Rebel

"A romance filled with small-town charm." —Publisher's Weekly

Ever since losing his best friend in a motorcycle accident, Taggart Baker wants to make every moment count. No dare is too dangerous, no adventure too crazy. But after a bad brush with the law, he realizes it’s time to grow up and run his own ranch. Still, no one could ever call him tame... that is until Nikki Grady shows up and changes everything.

Justified

"Offers a heart-pounding combination of romance and suspense, sure to please longtime fans and new readers alike.” –Shelf Awareness
Case Lawton comes from a family of criminals. So as the sheriff of Loveless, Texas, he’s determined to do everything by the book–until he’s called to Aspen Barlow’s office after a so-called break-in. The last thing he wants to do is help the woman who cost him custody of his son. But Aspen isn’t the heartless lawyer Case remembers, and soon he's questioning his long-held grudge.

Home at Chestnut Creek

"This book has it all: love, humor, and a bit of danger." —Susan Peterson, romance reader and reviewer.

While Unforgiven, New Mexico has always been home, Joseph King still feels like an outsider. And beneath Nevada Sweet’s biting wit, he glimpses a similar vulnerability. Against all odds, Joseph finds himself falling for her, and it’s clear she’s not as unaffected as she pretends. When her past finally catches up with her, the pair will have to decide whether to keep running or fight for what’s theirs.