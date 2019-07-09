A Reading Adventure with Forever Cowboys
Team Forever is always Team Cowboy. How could we not?
They’re brave. They’re hot. They’re hard-loving.
To get you started on your reading adventure, we put together a list of our latest cowboy heroes.
Cowboy Brave
by Carolyn Brown
"300 pages of warmth, humor and romance." —Harlequin Junkie
Justin Maguire doesn’t quite know what to do with the gorgeous woman who shows up on his doorstep. She’s all confidence... even after stepping in a cow pile. She may be determined not to fall for a cowboy, but with the help of five nosy, matchmaking seniors, he might just convince her he’s worth the risk.
The Red-Hot Cajun
by Sandra Hill
The Cowboy Next Door
by R.C. Ryan
"A number of twists and a sweet, surprising romance." —Fresh Fiction
After weeks on the trail, Sam Monroe is looking forward to a hot bath, a home-cooked meal, and a real bed. But he’s greeted by something even better when he opens the door to his family’s ranch house. It seems that Penny Cash, the new housekeeper, is a gorgeous young woman who cooks like an angel and wrangles his family like a pro. If only she didn’t dislike him so much…
Hard Loving Cowboy
by A.J. Pine
“A fabulous storyteller who will keep you turning pages and wishing for just one more chapter at the end.”—Carolyn Brown, New York Times bestselling author.
Walker Everett spends his days at the Crossroads Ranch wrangling cattle and steering clear of anything that would complicate his already too-complicated life. Until Violet Chastain, the ranch’s newest employee, asks him to pretend to be her boyfriend for her parents’ anniversary party. She’s the most beautiful woman he’s ever met and needs his help. How can he refuse?
Colorado Cowboy
by Sara Richardson
"I would not hesitate to recommend this story to any Romance reader." —Keeper Bookshelf
Officer Dev Jenkins hasn’t stopped thinking about Charity since she moved to Topaz Falls, but she’s been hell bent on keeping her distance. When she comes to him for help with her nephew, he finally has the chance to make his move. Winning her over won’t be easy, though—especially when her nephew’s mistakes start to threaten his town. How can he do his job and still convince Charity he’s the man for her?
Cowboy Rebel
by Carolyn Brown
"A romance filled with small-town charm." —Publisher's Weekly
Justified
by Jay Crownover
Home at Chestnut Creek
by Laura Drake
"This book has it all: love, humor, and a bit of danger." —Susan Peterson, romance reader and reviewer.
While Unforgiven, New Mexico has always been home, Joseph King still feels like an outsider. And beneath Nevada Sweet’s biting wit, he glimpses a similar vulnerability. Against all odds, Joseph finds himself falling for her, and it’s clear she’s not as unaffected as she pretends. When her past finally catches up with her, the pair will have to decide whether to keep running or fight for what’s theirs.