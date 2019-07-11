Forever Cowboy Throwback Picks

Ready for a trip to the ranch or perhaps a vineyard started by cowboys? Forever has a number of handsome, hardworking, and loving cowboys for you to add to your TBR.

Turn up your favorite country song, and let’s get this reading party started!

True-Blue Cowboy “Filled with humor, heart, and love, this page-turner is one wild ride.”—New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Ryan Mateo Torres has dreams. He’s decided to buy land as an investment, but Everly Brooks is renting the farm and ruining his plans. Now his trailer has flooded, forcing him to move into Everly’s farmhouse. Living under the same roof may not be the best way to settle their disputes, but there's no denying that things between them are heating up. ebook Arrow Icon Mass Market Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com

Tough Luck Cowboy “This sexy, sweet romance gives readers a fantastic ride.” —New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Ryan For years, Luke Everett has kept his feelings for Lily Green safely hidden. Hitting on his best friend’s ex-wife would definitely break the cowboy code of honor. But ever since an injury sidelined his rodeo riding, the two of them keep getting thrown together. It’s only a matter of time until his true feelings come to light. When that happens, it will either be the biggest mistake of his life or a sign that his luck is about to change. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Mass Market Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com

Big Bad Cowboy One of Publishers Weekly's best romances of 2018. After one too many heartbreaks, Travis Blake hung up his cowboy hat and put Big Verde behind him. But when he gets a call that his young nephew needs him, he knows he has to return home. His plan is to sell the family ranch and hightail it back to Austin, but there’s a small problem: the one person who stands in his way is the one person he can’t resist.

Maggie is pretty sure she hates Travis Blake. He’s irritating, he’s destroying her business, but he’s also really frickin’ attractive. She may hate working with Travis, but she also can't deny how badly she wants him to stay around. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Mass Market Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com