8 New and Upcoming Historical Romances to Fall For

Like you, we’re eagerly waiting for Netflix’s second season of Bridgerton–and to see even more of Anthony Bridgerton’s…story. With filming only rumored to have started, not even Lady Whistledown knows the release date yet. But never fear! Forever has you covered with this list of eight historical romances from our 2021 list.

Grace Burrowes is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of several historical series so if you’re in the mood for a multi-title binge, you’ll want to add her to your list of go-to authors. Her latest, How to Catch a Duke, is part of the Rogues to Riches series.

How to Survive a Scandal combines the marriage of convince and opposites attract tropes with a touch of snooty gossip from the ton for a “delightful Regency debut.” (Publishers Weekly, Starred Review). Samara is already working on a sequel to be published early next year.

Bethany Bennett is back with another “delightful regency that does not disappoint!” (Publishers Weekly, Starred Review). In her second novel, Bethany tackles the woman in pants trope for a romance that is as sweet as it is steamy. Readers of her debut, Any Rogue Will Do, will also appreciate a guest appearance by Ethan and Lottie–this time in a supporting role.

A Duke Worth Fighting For Daniel Hayle, Duke of Carlisle, returned from Waterloo a hero. But he dreads the coming London season as he never did the battlefield, where his lack of social skills is certain to make it difficult to find a wife. What he needs is someone to help him practice socializing with the ton. Margery Kitteridge is still mourning the loss of her husband. So when she receives a blackmail letter accusing him of desertion, she’s desperate to protect his reputation. The answer to her troubles appears in the form of a damaged, reclusive—and much-too-desirable—duke in need of a wife. She proposes an alliance: she’ll help him find a bride, in return for the money to pay off the blackmailer. But working so closely together awakens passions they never imagined possible, and reveals secrets that might tear them apart. Mass Market Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

The Perks of Loving a Wallflower As a master of disguise, Thomasina Wynchester can be a polite young lady—or a bawdy old man. Anything to solve the case. Her latest assignment unveils a top-secret military cipher covering up an enigma that goes back centuries. But when Tommy’s beautiful new client turns out to be the highborn lady she’s secretly smitten with, more than her mission is at stake . . .Bluestocking Miss Philippa York doesn’t believe in love. Her cold heart didn't pitter-patter when she was betrothed to a duke, nor did it break when he married someone else. All Philippa desires is to rescue her priceless manuscript and decode its clues to unmask a villain. She hates that she needs a man's help—so she’s delighted to discover the clever, charming baron at her side is in fact a woman. Her cold heart . . . did it just pitter-patter? Mass Market Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

An Heiress's Guide to Deception and Desire Miss Caroline Hardcastle has finally found purpose in her life, bringing attention to insidious crimes against women. But her parents' unexpected return from the Continent jeopardizes Caro's hard-won freedom. And suddenly, she’s contemplating the one thing she’d thought she never would: marriage. As a married woman, wed to the right man, of course, she could continue her life’s work far away from the propriety and expectations of her family. Ever since a devastating heartbreak in his younger years, Lord Valentine Thorn has stayed clear of the parson's trap. Only now, with the lineage in danger, does Val agree to find a bride—with the condition his heart remains unattached. But when his cousin becomes entangled in the disappearance of a young actress, Val finds the only one with any answers is also the only woman he ever dreamed of marrying. Despite their complicated history, Caro and Val reluctantly agree to an alliance, vowing to ignore the passion that still burns between them. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Emily Sullivan made her debut earlier this year with A Rogue to Remember, and its a treat to have a second book out in December.

The Rebel and the Rake Rafe Davies might seem like just another charismatic rake, but in reality, he is one of the crown’s most valuable agents. But when he encounters the intriguing-yet-prickly lady’s companion Miss Sylvia Sparrow while on assignment at a Scottish house party, he finds himself thoroughly distracted by the secretive beauty. Though most women would be thrilled to catch the eye of a tall, dark, and dangerously handsome man, Sylvia is through with that sort of adventure. The fiery bluestocking is resolved to avoid Rafe, until a chance encounter between them reveals the normally irreverent man’s unexpected depths—and an attraction that’s impossible to ignore. But when Sylvia begins to suspect she isn’t the only one harboring a few secrets, she realizes that Rafe may pose a risk to far more than her heart… Mass Market Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

