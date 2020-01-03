7 new Forever series to discover in 2020

Welcome to the new year! The holidays may be over, but the celebration keeps on going because we can finally talk about BOOKS and AUTHORS and OTHER FUN that we have been keeping under lock and key for quite a few months now. Whew. There are a ton of new series dropping this year, and we hope this post will help you find a lot of books to add to your reading lists!

Happy reading!

Mermaid Inn Bridesmaids Behaving Badly author Jenny Holiday gives us all the mermaid references in the first book of her Matchmaker Bay series. A librarian who has avoided her hometown for years is required to return when she inherits her favorite aunt's inn. Being home might mean facing nosy neighbors, renovations, and painful memories but it also means rekindling friendships, facing her ultimate fears, and moving forward in love. Release date: January 28, 2020 Mass Market Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Can't Hurry Love Let's take a trip to Sunshine, Colorado, thanks to bestselling author Melinda Curtis. After one year of marriage and one year of widowhood, Lola finds herself stranded in Colorado, reeling from the revelation that her deceased husband had secrets she never could have imagined. She declares she's done with love, but the Sunshine Widow Club won't hear of it. Enter Sheriff Drew Taylor, equally unlucky in love and unexpectedly taken with Lola who shakes up his predictable life in the best way. Release date: March 2, 2020 ebook Arrow Icon Mass Market Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

My Kind of Cowboy Bestselling author R.C. Ryan introduces us to a new set of handsome Wyoming cowboys with Brand Merrick who is forced to relax when he's sidelined with an injury. To help with his recovery, his grandmother hires a physical therapist to live on their ranch. Avery is a city girl who never thought she would come to appreciate the wilderness, but her connection with Brand is making her think twice. Release date: March 30, 2020 Mass Market Arrow Icon ebook

Summer on Honeysuckle Ridge In 2019, we said goodbye to Harmony Harbor. In 2020, we say hello to Highland Falls! Bestselling author Debbie Mason whisks readers to North Carolina where a down-on-her-luck media influencer inherits her great-aunt's farm. She finds two surprises when she arrives: the farm is in need of a ton of TLC and there's a sexy army ranger living on the property who refuses to leave. Release Date: May 26, 2020 Mass Market Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Dream Maker Who is ready for the spin-off from the Rock Chick and Dream Man series from bestselling author Kristen Ashley?! When independent and nerdy Evie takes a job dancing at a club to help pay for her engineering degree, she meets Daniel "Mag" Magnusson -- a good looking guy who hides his broken heart and PSTD with humor. Will these two people help each other heal? Release Date: May 26, 2020 Mass Market Arrow Icon ebook

First Kiss with a Cowboy Sara Richardson, the author behind Rocky Mountain Riders series, brings readers to Silverado Lake, Colorado. In First Kiss with a Cowboy, Jane Harding is begrudgingly back in her hometown to be in her best friend's wedding. She's not a fan of the outdoors and jumping into celebratory planning is the perfect way to avoid it... until she realizes this means teaming up with the best man a.k.a. her high school rival turned bull rider. Spoiler: Toby is quite attractive. Release date: May 19, 2020 ebook Arrow Icon Mass Market Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

