You’ve Got a Friend: 5 Romances that Celebrate Friendship

by Team Forever

With Toy Story 4 releasing this weekend, there’s no better way to commemorate the finale of this classic series than by sharing our very own stories of friendship. While we’re always rooting for the HEA, we know we can’t get by without a good crew supporting us (and giving us real talk) along the way.

Here are a few romances with BFFs we wish we knew in real life:

Three Little Words

by

Talk about going to extreme measures for friendship. Gia Gallo is on an unexpected road trip with fellow wedding guest/hot chef as they escape a snowstorm to get a wedding in Florida. Not only will she get the wedding dress to the bride but she'll be reunited with her best friends.

City Girl, Country Vet

by

When one little kind offer from your best friend changes your life... Maz agrees to look over Emma's veterinary practice in the country at the perfect time: she desperately needs a break from her life. Who knew this favor would lead her to unwelcome locals, an intense rivalry, and the biggest surprise of all: love?

 

Total Bravery

by

Have we mentioned furry best friends? As the newest recruit at Search and Protect, Raul has a lot to prove. Luckily, he’s got the best friend and partner a man could ask for: a highly trained, fiercely loyal German Shepherd Dog named Taz. Together, the pair make an unbeatable team. But their first mission in Hawaii puts them to the test when an international kidnapping ring sets its sights on Mali, the bravest woman Raul's ever met.

Slammed

by

When your best friend are your sisters... As a publicist for the San Francisco Thunder hockey team, Dixie Braddock is too busy rescuing the players from trouble to get into any of her own--that is until she meets the team's new goalie and their chemistry is through the roof. Luckily, she has her sisters to turn to as she battles her feelings for Eli and also deals with life-changing situations within her immediate family.

Not the Duke's Darling

by

When old friends make up... Freya de Moray is undercover at a fancy party for the secret order of Wise Women when she sees her childhood best friend Messalina Greycourt at a Duke's house and panics. Their friendship has been non-existent for years and Freya is nervous Messalina is going to blow her cover. But when they catch eyes and this doesn't happen, Freya realizes her old friend still has her back...