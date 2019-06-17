You’ve Got a Friend: 5 Romances that Celebrate Friendship
With Toy Story 4 releasing this weekend, there’s no better way to commemorate the finale of this classic series than by sharing our very own stories of friendship. While we’re always rooting for the HEA, we know we can’t get by without a good crew supporting us (and giving us real talk) along the way.
Here are a few romances with BFFs we wish we knew in real life:
Three Little Words
by Jenny Holiday
City Girl, Country Vet
by Cathy Woodman
When one little kind offer from your best friend changes your life... Maz agrees to look over Emma's veterinary practice in the country at the perfect time: she desperately needs a break from her life. Who knew this favor would lead her to unwelcome locals, an intense rivalry, and the biggest surprise of all: love?
Total Bravery
by Piper J. Drake
Have we mentioned furry best friends? As the newest recruit at Search and Protect, Raul has a lot to prove. Luckily, he’s got the best friend and partner a man could ask for: a highly trained, fiercely loyal German Shepherd Dog named Taz. Together, the pair make an unbeatable team. But their first mission in Hawaii puts them to the test when an international kidnapping ring sets its sights on Mali, the bravest woman Raul's ever met.
Slammed
by Victoria Denault
Not the Duke's Darling
by Elizabeth Hoyt
When old friends make up... Freya de Moray is undercover at a fancy party for the secret order of Wise Women when she sees her childhood best friend Messalina Greycourt at a Duke's house and panics. Their friendship has been non-existent for years and Freya is nervous Messalina is going to blow her cover. But when they catch eyes and this doesn't happen, Freya realizes her old friend still has her back...