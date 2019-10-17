5 reading recs for dessert enthusiasts
We apologize in advance if this post makes your mouth water, but Forever’s authors are constantly delighting us with the amazing food, bakeries, and desserts they include in their stories. We hope that you find a delicious new favorite today!
Happy reading! And then happy snacking…
All I Want for Christmas Is You
by Miranda Liasson
Kaitlyn Barnes owns The Bean in Angel Falls, and she's desperate to track down her grandfather's amazing cookie recipe for a contest. She's also finds herself in a fake relationship with the man she has loved forever, and they have an electrifying moment in the bakery. Oh my.
Hard Loving Cowboy
by A.J. Pine
Who doesn't love a cowboy who knows the best places for sweets? Picture sunrise, the ocean air, and the smell of amazing fresh baked goods. There's a lot of yummy food to drool over in Walker Everett and Violet Chastain's story.
Christmas on Mistletoe Lane
by Annie Rains
Kaitlyn Russo has taken over her grandparents' bed and breakfast in Sweetwater Springs, and feels the pressure to bake an amazing cheesecake like her grandma used to for the annual Hope for the Holidays festival. (She's never made one and now she's on deck to make ten.)
The Perfect Recipe for Love and Friendship
by Shirley Jump
Bridget O’Bannon returns to work at family's bakery after the death of her husband. The Perfect Recipe for Love and Friendship cooks up a combination of secrets, new beginnings, and complicated family dynamics.
Forever Friends
by Sarah Mackenzie
Renee Rhodes is experiencing life as an empty nester, while Sadie Landry is figuring out life as a new mom. Renee and Sadie are neighbors who go way back in the town of Cranberry Cove and as they grow closer in this new season of their lives, they have Renee's amazing pies to thank.