10 Rom-Coms to Warm You Up This Winter

by Team Forever

We firmly believe that true happiness includes hot cocoa, a cozy blanket, and a book that is going to make you laugh. With a side of female friendship, self-discovery, and a great setting, we hope that you find a favorite this winter. Happy reading!

Conversations with the Fat Girl

Conversations with the Fat Girl

by

Liza Palmer will have readers cheering as she explores friendship, true love, and self-acceptance in this “engaging and poignant” (Jennifer Weiner) novel. 

 

Almost a Bride

Almost a Bride

by

That awkward moment you catch your boyfriend in bed with another woman and then mistakenly get arrested. #chargesdropped

 

One in a Million

One in a Million

by

As the brains behind wedding site TyingTheKnot.com, Callie sees it all: from the ring to the dress, the smiles . . . to the tears. It’s that last part that keeps her single and notlooking. Getting left at the altar will do that to a girl. But when Callie returns to her old hometown, she finds that her sweet high school crush is sexier than ever. And he makes it hard to remember why she’s sworn off love . . .

Nobody But You

Nobody But You

by

Sophie Marren has nowhere else to go. She’s broke, intermittently seasick, and fighting a serious attraction to the brooding, dishy, I’m-too-sexy-for-myself guy who’s now claiming her dock. Something about Jacob’s dark intensity makes her want to tease-and tempt-him beyond measure. Neither one wants to give any ground . . . until they realize the only true home they have is with each other.

Unwrapped

Unwrapped

by

Jacqueline Maguire has a problem tying the knot. After fleeing the altar (again), the runaway bride drives off with no particular destination in mind. Which is how Jac finds herself stranded in a snowstorm with a hot, hard-bodied stranger who treats her to the naughtiest night of her life . . . but come morning, he’s long gone.

The Book of Second Chances

The Book of Second Chances

by

A charming, uplifting novel about love, loss, and finding your way in the world, perfect for fans of Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine and The Keeper of Lost Things.

Paradise Cove

Paradise Cove

by

Jake Ramsey also has a broken heart — one he never expects to heal. He doesn’t need people anyway and is content hiding out in his secluded cottage on the beach. But after helping Nora with a medical emergency, he finds himself opening up to the witty, warmhearted doctor. Soon the local matchmakers are working overtime to pair them off, and Jake begins to wonder if his campaign to get Nora to stay is for the town or because he can’t bear the thought of her leaving.

<Hr

The Boyfriend Project

The Boyfriend Project

by

For once Samiah Brooks is putting herself first (no men and no dating), and that includes finally developing the app she's always dreamed of creating. Which is the exact moment she meets the deliciously sexy Daniel Collins at work. What are the chances? But is Daniel really boyfriend material or is he maybe just a little too good to be true?

<Hr

The Trouble with Hating You

The Trouble with Hating You

by

A fiercely independent engineer walks out on the man her parents have set her up with — only to start working side-by-side with him at her job in this fan-favorite debut.

The Good Luck Charm

The Good Luck Charm

by

Lilah isn’t sure what hurt worse: the day Ethan left her to focus on his hockey career or the day he came back eight years later. He might think they can pick up just where they left off, but she’s no longer that same girl and never wants to be again. Ethan wants his glory days back. And that includes having Lilah by his side. With her, he was magic. They were magic. All he has to do is make her see that.