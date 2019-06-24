Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

10 Empowering Titles for Your Long Weekend

by Team Forever

The long weekend is coming up, and that means a lot of reading time. To help you find the perfect stack, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite titles. We’ve got strong ladies, steamy romances, and girls who aren’t afraid to break the rules.

And who doesn’t love a pink cover?

Bad for You

by

Shayla Perkins isn’t the kind of girl who makes the same mistake twice, especially when it comes to Sean Molina. So when he gives her the world’s biggest rejection, she decides she'd done with him. That is until Sean makes Shay an offer she can't refuse.
Sean has done things in life... bad things. But he’s paid the price. Now he's looking to make up for his past by doing some good, and no one deserves more good than Shay. Beautiful on the inside and out, Shay is the kind of woman who should be cared for and protected–especially from a man like Sean. He’s tried to keep his feelings for her in check, but a single, reckless impulse pulls them closer than ever before.

In the Key of Nira Ghani

by

Nira Ghani has always dreamed of becoming a musician. Her Guyanese parents, however, have big plans for her to become a scientist or doctor. But when auditions for jazz band are announced, Nira realizes it’s now or never.

You Must Not Miss

by

Magpie Lewis started writing in her yellow notebook the day after her life fell apart. And so, feeling trapped and forgotten, Magpie retreats to her notebook, dreaming up a magical place called Near.
Near is perfect–a place where her father never cheated, her mother never drank, and Magpie’s own life never derailed so suddenly. She imagines Near so completely, so fully, that she writes it into existence, right in her own backyard. At first, Near is a peaceful escape, but soon it becomes something darker, somewhere nightmares lurk and hidden truths come to light. Soon it becomes a place where Magpie can do anything she wants…even get her revenge.

Fame Adjacent

by

Holly Danner has a complicated relationship with fame. It’s not easy being the only cast member of a 1990s song-and-dance show who didn’t become famous. Her childhood best friends came to dominate the worlds of pop music, film, and TV while she was relegated to a few near-misses and a nanny gig with her niece.

Noow there’s a 25th anniversary for the show planned–one that she hasn’t been invited to. So Holly had decided to take an impromptu road trip to crash the event... It's time to set the record straight.

Amelia Westlake Was Never Here

by

Harriet Price is the perfect student: smart, dutiful, over-achieving. Will Everhart is a troublemaker who’s never met an injustice she didn’t fight. When their swim coach’s inappropriate behavior is swept under the rug, the unlikely duo team up to expose his misdeeds by pulling pranks and creating the instantly legendary Amelia Westlake–an imaginary student who helps right the many wrongs of their privileged institution. But as tensions burn throughout their school, Harriet and Will struggle to keep their secret? How far will they go to make a difference? And when will they realize they’re falling for each other?

Finding Yvonne

by

Since she was seven years old, Yvonne has had her trusted violin to keep her company. But with graduation just around the corner, she is forced to face the hard truth that she just might not be good enough to attend a conservatory after high school.
Full of doubt about her future, and increasingly frustrated by her strained relationship with her successful but emotionally closed-off father, Yvonne meets a street musician and fellow violinist who understands her struggle. He’s mysterious, charming, and different from Warren, the familiar and reliable boy who has her heart. But when Yvonne becomes unexpectedly pregnant, she has to make the most difficult decision yet about her future.

Meant to Be

by

Sidney Larson always thought dark-haired, blue-eyed Brett Carmichael was sexy. But she didn’t have time for his overbearing tendencies when they were together so she broke things off. Now a chance encounter brings Brett back into her life, and Sidney can’t help but notice intriguing changes in her ex. 
Since Sidney dumped him, Brett’s made major life adjustments. Sure, he’s still intense, but he's learned how to focus his energy on his career--not his partner. Brett still finds the sweet brunette as seductive as ever, but now that he’s finally worthy of her, will she be willing to give him a second chance?

I Might Regret This

by

When Abbi Jacobson announced to friends and acquaintances that she planned to drive across the country alone, she was met with lots of questions and opinions: Why wasn’t she going with friends? Wouldn’t it be incredibly lonely? The North route is better! Was it safe for a woman? And a common one… why? But Abbi had always found comfort in solitude, and needed space to step back and hit the reset button. As she spent time in each city, she reflected on the big questions: What do I really want? What is the worst possible scenario in which I could run into my ex? How has the decision to wear my shirts tucked in been pivotal in my adulthood? 

Necessary People

by

Stella and Violet are best friends, and from the moment they met in college, they knew their roles. Beautiful, privileged, and reckless Stella lives in the spotlight. Hardworking, laser-focused Violet stays behind the scenes, ready to clean up the mess that Stella leaves in her wake.

After graduation, Violet moves to New York and lands a job in cable news, where she works her way up from intern to assistant to producer, and to a life where she’s finally free from Stella’s shadow. But soon everything is jeopardized when Stella gets hired at the same network. Now, she's in front of the camera and taking credit for the stories that Violet has worked tirelessly to produce.
Stella may be the one with the rich family and the right friends, but Violet isn’t giving up so easily this time. As she and Stella strive for success, each reveals just how far she’s willing to go to get what she wants.

The Trouble with Dukes

by

No one was fiercer at war than Hamish MacHugh, though now the soldier faces a whole new battlefield: a London Season. To make his sisters happy, he takes on the challenge–even if it means letting Megan Windham teach him to waltz. Megan isn’t the least bit intimidated by his dark reputation, but Hamish senses that she’s fighting battles of her own.

 

 