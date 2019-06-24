10 Empowering Titles for Your Long Weekend
The long weekend is coming up, and that means a lot of reading time. To help you find the perfect stack, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite titles. We’ve got strong ladies, steamy romances, and girls who aren’t afraid to break the rules.
And who doesn’t love a pink cover?
Bad for You
by J. Daniels
In the Key of Nira Ghani
by Natasha Deen
Nira Ghani has always dreamed of becoming a musician. Her Guyanese parents, however, have big plans for her to become a scientist or doctor. But when auditions for jazz band are announced, Nira realizes it’s now or never.
You Must Not Miss
by Katrina Leno
Fame Adjacent
by Sarah Skilton
Holly Danner has a complicated relationship with fame. It’s not easy being the only cast member of a 1990s song-and-dance show who didn’t become famous. Her childhood best friends came to dominate the worlds of pop music, film, and TV while she was relegated to a few near-misses and a nanny gig with her niece.
Amelia Westlake Was Never Here
by Erin Gough
Harriet Price is the perfect student: smart, dutiful, over-achieving. Will Everhart is a troublemaker who’s never met an injustice she didn’t fight. When their swim coach’s inappropriate behavior is swept under the rug, the unlikely duo team up to expose his misdeeds by pulling pranks and creating the instantly legendary Amelia Westlake–an imaginary student who helps right the many wrongs of their privileged institution. But as tensions burn throughout their school, Harriet and Will struggle to keep their secret? How far will they go to make a difference? And when will they realize they’re falling for each other?
Finding Yvonne
by Brandy Colbert
Meant to Be
by Alison Bliss
Sidney Larson always thought dark-haired, blue-eyed Brett Carmichael was sexy. But she didn’t have time for his overbearing tendencies when they were together so she broke things off. Now a chance encounter brings Brett back into her life, and Sidney can’t help but notice intriguing changes in her ex.
Since Sidney dumped him, Brett’s made major life adjustments. Sure, he’s still intense, but he's learned how to focus his energy on his career--not his partner. Brett still finds the sweet brunette as seductive as ever, but now that he’s finally worthy of her, will she be willing to give him a second chance?
I Might Regret This
by Abbi Jacobson
When Abbi Jacobson announced to friends and acquaintances that she planned to drive across the country alone, she was met with lots of questions and opinions: Why wasn’t she going with friends? Wouldn’t it be incredibly lonely? The North route is better! Was it safe for a woman? And a common one… why? But Abbi had always found comfort in solitude, and needed space to step back and hit the reset button. As she spent time in each city, she reflected on the big questions: What do I really want? What is the worst possible scenario in which I could run into my ex? How has the decision to wear my shirts tucked in been pivotal in my adulthood?
Necessary People
by Anna Pitoniak
After graduation, Violet moves to New York and lands a job in cable news, where she works her way up from intern to assistant to producer, and to a life where she’s finally free from Stella’s shadow. But soon everything is jeopardized when Stella gets hired at the same network. Now, she's in front of the camera and taking credit for the stories that Violet has worked tirelessly to produce.
Stella may be the one with the rich family and the right friends, but Violet isn’t giving up so easily this time. As she and Stella strive for success, each reveals just how far she’s willing to go to get what she wants.
The Trouble with Dukes
by Grace Burrowes
No one was fiercer at war than Hamish MacHugh, though now the soldier faces a whole new battlefield: a London Season. To make his sisters happy, he takes on the challenge–even if it means letting Megan Windham teach him to waltz. Megan isn’t the least bit intimidated by his dark reputation, but Hamish senses that she’s fighting battles of her own.