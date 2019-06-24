10 Empowering Titles for Your Long Weekend

Shayla Perkins isn’t the kind of girl who makes the same mistake twice, especially when it comes to Sean Molina. So when he gives her the world’s biggest rejection, she decides she'd done with him. That is until Sean makes Shay an offer she can't refuse.

Sean has done things in life... bad things. But he’s paid the price. Now he's looking to make up for his past by doing some good, and no one deserves more good than Shay. Beautiful on the inside and out, Shay is the kind of woman who should be cared for and protected–especially from a man like Sean. He’s tried to keep his feelings for her in check, but a single, reckless impulse pulls them closer than ever before.