~ The Wild Wynchesters ~

Meet Graham, acrobat and spy.

Graham can parkour anywhere and keeps bookshelves full of detailed notes on anything happening in London. He's obsessed with two things: anything related to Balcovia (where Baron Vanderbean is from) and royalty. When he learns of a potential Balcovian princess needing help in London, he is on the case and runs into Kuni (who definitely isn’t a princess and doesn’t need to be saved). Nobody's Princess hits shelves and eReaders on July 26.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meet Thomasina (Tommy): a master of disguise.

Tommy can be a young lady, an old man, a sailor, a courtesan—she has a costume for everything. Dressed as Baron Vanderbean’s heir is the perfect way for Tommy to get close to her crush Philippa and help steal back a manuscript.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meet Chloe, the queen of blending with the background.

She can slip in anywhere and go unnoticed, being a skilled pickpocket made her the perfect Wynchester to steal back their father’s prized painting from the Duke of Faircliffe (except she accidentally falls in love in the process and steals his heart along the way).

Love for Nobody's Princess

 

"Ridley hits the sweet spot of tickling readers’ funny bones and pulling on their heartstrings in equal measure. This is a joy."
Publishers Weekly, starred review
“Writing with plenty of panache, a flair for thoughtful characterization, and an exhilarating sense of humor, Ridley deftly delivers another marvelously imaginative addition to her Wild Wynchesters series that proves to be another perfect dose of reading joy.”
Booklist, starred review
“The story is fun and playful, but weighty topics are deftly mixed in… Another pleasing and joyful addition to the Wild Wynchesters series.”
Kirkus
“Ridley, who has a deft hand with dialogue and detail and crafts bookmark-it scenes and byplay, is fast becoming an auto-buy author and makes a good read-alike suggestion for fans of Lisa Kleypas, Grace Burrowes, and Elizabeth Hoyt.”
Library Journal
About the Author

 

 

Erica Ridley is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of historical romance novels. When not reading or writing romances, Erica can be found riding camels in Africa, zip-lining through rain forests in Costa Rica, or getting hopelessly lost in the middle of Budapest.

 

