~ The Wild Wynchesters ~

Meet Graham, acrobat and spy.
Graham can parkour anywhere and keeps bookshelves full of detailed notes on anything happening in London. He's obsessed with two things: anything related to Balcovia (where Baron Vanderbean is from) and royalty. When he learns of a potential Balcovian princess needing help in London, he is on the case and runs into Kuni (who definitely isn’t a princess and doesn’t need to be saved). Nobody's Princess hits shelves and eReaders on July 26.
Meet Thomasina (Tommy): a master of disguise.
Tommy can be a young lady, an old man, a sailor, a courtesan—she has a costume for everything. Dressed as Baron Vanderbean’s heir is the perfect way for Tommy to get close to her crush Philippa and help steal back a manuscript.
Meet Chloe, the queen of blending with the background.
She can slip in anywhere and go unnoticed, being a skilled pickpocket made her the perfect Wynchester to steal back their father’s prized painting from the Duke of Faircliffe (except she accidentally falls in love in the process and steals his heart along the way).