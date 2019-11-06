FEBRUARY 2020
Thursday, February 13, 2020
7:00 pm
WORD BK Presents: 5th Annual Galentine's Day Spectacular
St. Vitus
Brooklyn, NY
K.M. Jackson, author of How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days (2021) will join bestselling romance authors to talk all things romance. Plus games, trivia, giveaways, and more!
Click here to purchase tickets.
MARCH 2020
Wednesday, March 18 - Sunday, March 22, 2020
Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center
Nashville, TN
Forever authors signing during the convention include: Shelly Bell, Melinda Curtis, Kathy Lyons, Sara Richardson, and Rebecca Zanetti.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Thursday, March 26 - Saturday, March 28, 2020
Hyatt Regency Crystal City
Arlington, VA
Forever authors signing during the convention include: Tessa Bailey, Jay Crownover, J. Daniels, Piper J. Drake, Megan Erickson, Helena Hunting, Jodi Ellen Malpas, Corinne Michaels, and Katee Robert.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Friday, March 27, 2020
Southern Women's Show Nashville
Music City Center
Nashville, TN
Bestselling author Jenny Hale will appear on the Spotlight Stage for a Q&A and book signing. Books will be sold by Barnes & Noble.
Click here to purchase tickets.
MAY 2020
Saturday, May 2, 2020
Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center
Nashville, TN
Forever authors signing during the convention include: Kristen Ashley and BB Easton.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Saturday, May 9, 2020
The Westin O'Hare
Rosemont, IL
BB Easton will be signing her memoir 44 Chapters About 4 Men during the convention.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Sunday, May 17, 2020
603 N. Lamar
Austin, TX
Sajni Patel will be signing her debut novel The Trouble With Hating You.
Saturday, May 30, 2020
4014 N. Goldwater Blvd. #101
Scottsdale, AZ
Kristen Ashley will be in conversation with John Charles followed by a signing for her new book, Dream Maker.
AUGUST 2020
Thursday, August 13 - Saturday, August 15, 2020
Gaylord Texan Resort
Grapevine, TX
Forever authors signing during the convention include: BB Easton, Helena Hunting, Jodi Ellen Malpas and Corinne Michaels.
Click here to purchase tickets.