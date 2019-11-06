Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Upcoming Author Events

FEBRUARY 2020

Thursday, February 13, 2020

7:00 pm

WORD BK Presents: 5th Annual Galentine's Day Spectacular

St. Vitus

Brooklyn, NY

K.M. Jackson, author of How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days (2021) will join bestselling romance authors to talk all things romance.  Plus games, trivia, giveaways, and more!

Click here to purchase tickets.

 

 

 

MARCH 2020

Wednesday, March 18 - Sunday, March 22, 2020

BookLovers Con

Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center

Nashville, TN

Forever authors signing during the convention include: Shelly Bell, Melinda Curtis, Kathy Lyons, Sara Richardson, and Rebecca Zanetti.

Click here to purchase tickets.

 

 

 

Thursday, March 26 - Saturday, March 28, 2020

ApollyCon

Hyatt Regency Crystal City

Arlington, VA

Forever authors signing during the convention include: Tessa Bailey, Jay Crownover, J. Daniels, Piper J. Drake, Megan Erickson, Helena Hunting, Jodi Ellen Malpas, Corinne Michaels, and Katee Robert.

Click here to purchase tickets.

 

Friday, March 27, 2020

Southern Women's Show Nashville

Music City Center

Nashville, TN

Bestselling author Jenny Hale will appear on the Spotlight Stage for a Q&A and book signing.  Books will be sold by Barnes & Noble.

Click here to purchase tickets.

 

 

 

MAY 2020

Saturday, May 2, 2020

Music City with the Belles

Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center

Nashville, TN

Forever authors signing during the convention include: Kristen Ashley and BB Easton.

Click here to purchase tickets.

 

 

 

 

Saturday, May 9, 2020

Wild & Windy in the City

The Westin O'Hare

Rosemont, IL

BB Easton will be signing her memoir 44 Chapters About 4 Men during the convention.

Click here to purchase tickets.

 

 

 

Sunday, May 17, 2020

BookPeople

603 N. Lamar

Austin, TX

Sajni Patel will be signing her debut novel The Trouble With Hating You.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Saturday, May 30, 2020

The Poisoned Pen

4014 N. Goldwater Blvd. #101

Scottsdale, AZ

Kristen Ashley will be in conversation with John Charles followed by a signing for her new book, Dream Maker.

 

 

 

AUGUST 2020

Thursday, August 13 - Saturday, August 15, 2020

Book Bonanza

Gaylord Texan Resort

Grapevine, TX

Forever authors signing during the convention include: BB Easton, Helena Hunting, Jodi Ellen Malpas and Corinne Michaels.

Click here to purchase tickets.

 