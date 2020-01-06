[hbg-title isbn="9781538716526" summary="%3Cdiv%3EEve%20Abbott%20has%20a%20problem%E2%80%93actually%2C%20make%20that%20a%C2%A0%3Ci%3Elot%C2%A0%3C%2Fi%3Eof%20problems.%20And%20they%E2%80%99re%20all%20going%20to%20get%20worse%20the%20moment%20her%20toes%20hit%20the%20sand%20in%20Matchmaker%20Bay.%20Once%20a%20blissful%20summer%20escape%2C%20now%20the%20tiny%20town%20just%20reminds%20Eve%20of%20loss.%20Inheriting%20her%20aunt%E2%80%99s%20beloved%20Mermaid%20Inn%20is%20the%C2%A0%3Ci%3Eonly%3C%2Fi%3E%C2%A0reason%20Eve%20is%20coming%20back.%20She%E2%80%99s%20definitely%20not%20ready%20to%20handle%20nosy%20neighbors%2C%20extensive%20renovations%2C%20or%20the%20discovery%20that%20a%20certain%20heartbreaker%20still%20lives%20down%20the%20street%E2%80%A6%3C%2Fdiv%3E%3Cdiv%3EPolice%20Chief%20Sawyer%20Collins%20always%20does%20the%20right%20thing%2C%20even%20when%20it%20costs%20him%20everything.%C2%A0%3Ci%3ELike%20Evie.%3C%2Fi%3E%C2%A0He%E2%80%99s%20spent%20the%20past%20ten%20years%20trying%20to%20forget%20her%E2%80%93to%20forget%20how%20right%20she%20felt%20in%20his%20arms%2C%20to%20forget%20the%20pain%20in%20her%20eyes%20the%20day%20she%20left.%20The%20last%20thing%20he%20expects%20is%20to%20see%20her%20back%20in%20town%20or%20to%20find%20that%20the%20spark%20between%20them%20is%20as%20strong%20as%20ever.%20Sawyer%20knows%20this%20is%20his%20only%20chance%20to%20prove%20that%20his%20feelings%20have%20always%20been%20real%E2%80%A6%20before%20Eve%20turns%20tail%20and%20leaves%20for%20good.%3C%2Fdiv%3E" /]
