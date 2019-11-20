BB EASTON BRINGS HER DARING MEMOIR 44 CHAPTERS ABOUT 4 MEN —THE INSPIRATION FOR NETFLIX’S™ FORTHCOMING SERIES SEX/LIFE—TO FOREVER IN A FIVE BOOK DEAL

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New York, NY—November 20, 2019

Forever, an imprint of Grand Central Publishing (GCP), has acquired the World English rights for a memoir and four novels by fan-favorite author BB Easton. Easton originally self-published all five books.

Easton’s memoir, 44 CHAPTERS ABOUT 4 MEN, was published in ebook by Forever on November 19, 2019, and will be followed by a trade paperback edition on April 7, 2020. Four novels based on the four men featured in 44 CHAPTERS ABOUT 4 MEN will follow in early 2021 in trade paperback: SKIN and SPEED are slated for release on February 23, 2021, and STAR and SUIT on March 30, 2021. Audiobook editions of all five books will also be available from Hachette Audio.

44 CHAPTERS ABOUT 4 MEN has also been acquired by Netflix™ to develop an original dramedy series titled SEX/LIFE. The series is created and written by Stacy Rukeyser (UnReal) with Oscar-winning producer J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water) and Larry Robins producing. SEX/LIFE is scheduled to premiere on Netflix™ in late 2020 or early 2021.

“BB is an amazing woman with an amazing wild ride of a life. The way she got her marriage back on track is genius, hilarious, and inspiring. I’m so excited to be working with her,” says Leah Hultenschmidt, Editorial Director of Forever.

44 CHAPTERS ABOUT 4 MEN is a laugh-out-loud funny and brutally honest look at female sexuality, as told through the razor-sharp lens of domesticated bad girl BB Easton. No one and nothing is off limits as BB reflects on her bad-boy ex-boyfriends. After settling down and starting a family with her perfectly vanilla “husbot,” Ken, she finds herself longing for the reckless passion she had in her youth. She begins to write about these escapades in a secret journal, just for fun, but when Ken starts to act out the words on the pages, BB realizes that she might have stumbled upon the holy grail of behavior modification techniques.

Like an amazing combination of Carrie Bradshaw and Fleabag’s inner-monologues, BB’s memoir is like a night of real-talk with your hilarious best-friend. She’s revealing, honest, vulnerable, and very relatable.

“When I first wrote 44 CHAPTERS ABOUT 4 MEN, I thought maybe three people would read it, including me. It was just a ridiculous collection of marital observations, steamy stories about the men I’ve loved, some hilarious texts with my best friend, and a few drunken haikus.” says BB Easton about her memoir. “Watching these stories grow into an entire series and get picked up by Hachette is a dream I didn’t even know I had until Leah and the team at Forever made it come true. I’m beyond excited to be working with them and cannot wait to see a whole new audience of readers swooning and gasping and laughing at my love life.”

Hultenschmidt acquired World English rights for five books from Maria Napolitano and Meire Dias of the Bookcase Literary Agency. Piatkus and Sphere will be publishing in the UK, and translation rights have been sold in 14 territories to date.

About BB Easton

BB Easton lives in the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia, with her long-suffering husband, Ken, and two adorable children. She recently quit her job as a school psychologist to write books about her punk rock past and deviant sexual history full-time. Ken is suuuper excited about that.

Visit BB online at www.artbyeaston.com or follow her on social media: www.instagram.com/author.bb.easton,www.twitter.com/bb_easton, and www.facebook.com/bbeaston.

About Forever

Forever, an imprint of Grand Central Publishing, publishes romantic fiction ranging from light-hearted and contemporary to dramatic and historical, as well as erotic, romantic suspense, and enthralling paranormal. Authors include NewYork Times bestsellers such as Jodi Ellen Malpas, Kristen Ashley, Natasha Lester, Elizabeth Hoyt, Grace Burrowes and J. Daniels; and USA Todaybestsellers such as Abby Jimenez, Helena Hunting, Carolyn Brown, Debbie Mason, and A.J. Pine. For more information about Forever, visit www.read-forever.com or follow across all social media platforms @ReadForeverPub.

About Grand Central Publishing

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, reaches a diverse audience through hardcover, trade paperback, mass market books, and e-books that cater to every kind of reader. Our imprints are Twelve, Forever, and Forever Yours. For more information, visit www.grandcentralpublishing.com.

About Hachette Book Group

Hachette Book Group is a leading trade publisher based in New York and a division of Hachette Livre, the third-largest trade and educational publisher in the world. HBG publishes under the divisions of Little, Brown and Company, Little Brown Books for Young Readers, Grand Central Publishing, Orbit, Hachette Books, Hachette Nashville, Hachette Audio, and the Perseus Book Group.

For all press queries, please contact :

Jodi Rosoff, Director, Forever Marketing & Publicity

212.364.1474 or jodi.rosoff@hbgusa.com

# # #