It's always the season for love...
No Ordinary Christmas
Mistletoe, Maine, is buzzing and not just because Christmas is around the corner! Dante West, local cutie-turned-Hollywood hunk, is returning home to make his next…
The Christmas Village
USA Today bestselling author Annie Rains returns to Somerset Lake, North Carolina, with a heartwarming Christmas story about a midwife and her ex-fiance who face…
Christmas at Silver Falls
An enchanting holiday romance about the joy of family, second chances, and the magic of finding love under the falling snow. Ever since Scarlett Bailey was…
Mistletoe Cottage
Revisit the "heartfelt and delightful!" (RaeAnne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author) town of Harmony Harbor with the very first book in this fan-favorite series. Sophie…
Cozy Up for Christmas
Curl up with these four irresistible holiday novellas, perfect to snuggle up with when it's too cold to go outside!Merrily Ever After by Jenny HolidaySo…
One Scandalous Season
Bestselling authors Grace Burrowes, Elizabeth Hoyt, Jennifer Haymore, and Christina Britton bring you the magic of the season in this holiday historical anthology!