Cowboy Honor
From the New York Times bestselling queen of cowboy romance comes a "charming novel in which friendship, family, love, and trust abound." (Fresh Fiction) Includes…
Christmas on Mistletoe Lane
This USA Today bestselling author invites you to the delightful small town of Sweetwater Springs where the magic of Christmas brings two strangers together in…
It Happened at Christmas
"Christmas, Colorado, will get you in the spirit for love all year long." --- Jill Shalvis, New York Times bestselling authorA second chance is the…
The Corner of Holly and Ivy
Sometimes love is just around the corner . . . With her dreams of being a wedding dress designer suddenly over, Arianna Bell isn't expecting…
Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses
This USA Today bestselling author presents a feel-good story about the magic of Christmas and the rush of falling in love under the mistletoe. Single…
Christmas With You
Welcome to the charming town of Friendship, Massachusetts, where the mistletoe is hung, holiday fires are lit, and where five couples find love at the…
Respect for Christmas
A former courtesan and a new baron have a most unlikely Christmas in this special novella from the New York Times bestselling author of My…
Patience for Christmas
A friendly holiday competition turns steamy in this Regency romance novella from the New York Times bestselling author of My One and Only Duke. Previously…
Merrily Ever After: A Novella
These newlyweds are in for a big surprise in this delightful holiday novella from the USA Today bestselling author known for her "unputdownable contemporary romances"…
Rocky Mountain Cowboy Christmas
A COWBOY'S CHRISTMAS WISHWhen bullfighter Tucker McGrath's mom suffers a minor heart attack just before Christmas, he decides it's time to redeem himself from the…
The Night Before Christmas Box Set
It's the most wonderful time... to read a box set of five magical Christmas romances that will get you into the holiday spirit! Merry Cowboy…