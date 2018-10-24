Find your holiday romance novel match.Happy Holidays! Team Forever has prepared this quiz for the very purpose of finding you the best holiday romance to enjoy in between all the shopping and parties, the baking and the decorating. Curl up with a peppermint hot cocoa or a glass of wine and make time for yourself this season.For more holiday romances and celebration, please visit <a href="http://bit.ly/ForeverHoliday2018">Forever Holiday 2018</a>.Your holiday romance book match is... Cowboy Honor by Carolyn Brown.Greetings! It's time for the holidays at Longhorn Canyon Ranch in Texas. You'll be surrounded by friends who feel like a family, the best food in the land, lots of laughs, and a mini zoo (there's a dog, cat, turtle, bunny and crippled donkey).In Cowboy Honor, Levi Johnson rescues Claire Mason and her young niece when their SUV runs off the road in a Texas blizzard. Levi offers both a place to stay until Claire's car is fixed... and soon something unexpected and awkward starts to feel pretty cozy.For more holiday celebrations, visit <a href="http://bit.ly/ForeverHoliday2018">Forever Holiday 2018</a>.Your holiday romance book match is... Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses.Looking for a holiday miracle? Welcome to Richmond, Virginia where single mom and nurse, Abbey, is struggling to make ends meet. When a friend recommends her for a interior designer job for the holidays (her old dream!), she is inspired in ways she hasn't been in a long time especially when she meets the owner she'll be working with. He's gorgeous but he's also lacking in the holiday spirit...If you love decorating, spending time looking at all the Christmas lights, and perhaps, turning the frowns upside down on the Grinches in your life, you'll fall in love for Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses - a sweet holiday romance from Jenny Hale.For more holiday reads and celebrations, please visit <a href="http://bit.ly/ForeverHoliday2018">Forever Holiday 2018</a>.Your holiday romance book match is... The Corner of Holly and Ivy by Debbie Mason.Second chances and a little friendly competition for Christmas! In Debbie Mason's The Corner of Holly and Ivy, you'll be transported to a beautifully decorated New England town where high school sweethearts are campaigning for mayor and... for love.Enjoy the amazing window displays at neighborhood bookstore, Books and Beans, or a pint at Salty Dog while meeting the kindhearted (and sometimes gossipy) residents of the charming Harmony Harbor. You'll feel right at home and primed for a spirited season.For more holiday goodness, check out our <a href="http://bit.ly/ForeverHoliday2018">Forever Holiday 2018 celebration</a>.Your holiday book match is... Christmas on Mistletoe Lane by Annie Rains.Can you smell the freshly baked gingerbread cheesecake already? Welcome to Sweetwater Springs, a small town in North Carolina where two new owners have taken over Sweetwater B&B. An unlikely pair with one goal: to make the B&B, a staple in town, a success once again. Get ready for great company, delicious meals, and lots of laughs. And don't forget to stop in the fudge shop for a complimentary cappuccino reading from Dawanda.To get into the bookish holiday spirit even more, check out the <a href="http://bit.ly/ForeverHoliday2018">Forever 2018 celebration</a>.Let's get this out of the way... are you naughty or nice? (Be honest!)When is the ideal time to start listening to Christmas music?What is your favorite part of the holidays?What is your most coveted holiday treat?Ideal place to spend the holidays?What is your decorating style?Egg nog fan?Your Christmas sweater preference is...Song pick...

