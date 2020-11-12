Team Forever’s 2020 Gift Guide
It’s that time of year to shower your friends and family with books. We truly believe they make the best gifts. First, they are easy to wrap and second, reading is an earned break, which everyone deserves.
Team Forever is thrilled to help you find that PERFECT book, and hope that you enjoy our 2020 recommendations. And don’t forget… it’s time to treat yourself too.
Happy holidays!
The Book of Second Chances
by Katherine Slee
Recommended by Amy Pierpont, Editor-in-Chief: Like many of you, I’m missing bookstores and the ability to explore new locations beyond the walls of my home! Books have always been my entree into the world beyond my door, and now more than ever I’m thankful for all the places novels can take me. Katherine Slee’s The Book of Second Chances offers the best kind of adventure---a scavenger hunts of sorts that takes readers to bookshops in London, Paris and Verona as the protagonist looks for clues to a family mystery…and of course discovers herself along the way. I can’t think of a better gift to give this year than the gift of virtual travel---to bookstores and beyond!
Nowhere to Hide (previously published as Wanting You)
by Leslie A. Kelly
Recommended by Leah Hultenschmidt, Editorial Director: For the true-crime and suspense lover on your list, I highly recommend NOWHERE TO HIDE by Leslie A. Kelly. Leslie wrote this book long before the revelations about the Golden State Killer, and yet it happens to be about a true-crime writer chasing a suspected serial killer and finding new evidence to bring the murderer to justice. Evie and Rowan, an LAPD detective, have amazing chemistry together. Between their sparks and all the twists and turns of the mystery, the pages fly by and keep the reader guessing until the very end.
A Little Country Christmas
by Carolyn Brown
by A.J. Pine
by Hope Ramsay
by Rochelle Alers
From Alex Logan, Executive Editor: Make the Yuletide four times as merry with four small-town holiday tales. Carolyn Brown, Rochelle Alers, Hope Ramsay, and A.J. Pine share heartwarming stories that are sure to appeal to someone on your holiday list. My author Hope Ramsay contributed a story that I love about the local choir director who is a bit—okay a whole lot!—of a Grinch until the town doctor helps her to get into the Christmas spirit. Hope is at her best when writing about the holidays so I think this should be on your don’t-miss list. It would even make a great stocking stuffer. Especially if the stocking happens to be yours.
Paradise Cove
by Jenny Holiday
From Junessa Viloria, Editor: "You can’t go wrong with a Jenny Holiday story and Paradise Cove is the perfect book to give to any romance reader in your life (including yourself!) I don’t know what I love most about it: the wonderfully appealing heroine, Nora; the fantastic female friendships that remind me of my own; or the banter and emotion that’s infused all throughout the book. Who am I kidding? The best part—hands down—is Jake, our sexy, broody, brokenhearted, yet super thoughtful and sweet hero (who could be Jason Momoa’s twin). This isn’t a holiday story, but the season does play a big part in both Nora and Jake’s lives—and it’s the kind of book that will give you warm and fuzzies as you cozy with it by the fire."
Duke of My Heart
by Kelly Bowen
Recommendation from Madeleine Colavita, Editor: Scandal meets the Regency in this Kelly Bowen classic! With a heroine who is INCREDIBLY good at her job (my favorite kind!) and a hero who starts off too arrogant for his own good, this book has enough tension to keep you warm as the nights get colder. And if that’s not enough, there’s also a mystery, a peek at London’s underbelly, and a very good grovel. If you’re wondering what to give this year, consider it handled!
The Paris Secret
by Natasha Lester
Recommendation from Sabrina Flemming, Editorial Assistant: My favorite gifts are always the ones that I share with my loved ones, which is why I’m gifting a copy of The Paris Secret to myself and my sister. While we’re both at home for the holidays, we’ll have the perfect chance to cozy up to the fire for a book club session with this swoon-worthy historical fiction that explores sisterhood, vintage Dior gowns, and heart-wrenching romance.
A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem
by Manda Collins
From Sam Brody, Editorial Assistant: “As far as I’m concerned, the only thing better than a guaranteed HEA is the guarantee of a solved murder—because what pairs better with an epic love story than a hair-raising story of suspense? Luckily, this year Manda Collin’s A Lady’s Guide to Mischief and Mayhem is the perfect gift for the true crime and Jane Austen fans in my life, with its whip-smart heroine (and sexy, stern hero), sizzling romance, and fascinating whodunit. This fun, flirtatious historical should solve at least one mystery on everyone’s checklists—what to get for the romance & crime lovers in your life!”
Any Rogue Will Do
by Bethany Bennett
Recommended by Jodi Rosoff, Director of Marketing & Publicity: I’m a bit of an Anglophile and have always been interested in the history of the British Isles, so it’s no surprise that Regencies were my entry to Romance. And I know I’m not alone since classic historicals from Joanna Lindsay, Jude Devereaux, and even Nora Roberts have been described as a bit of a gateway drug to the genre. For newbies, I’m going to be recommending another newbie—debut author Bethany Bennett’s Any Rogue Will Do. Bethany gives us an independent heroine determined to remain so even if she must marry to claim her inheritance. And a tasty cinnamon roll of a Scotsman who is determined to redeem himself from past mistakes. It is a delightful mash-up of the enemies-to-lovers and second chance tropes and maybe best of all, it is just the first book in Bethany’s new series!
The Happy Ever After Playlist
by Abby Jimenez
Recommended by Estelle Hallick, Publicity & Marketing Manager: If you are looking for a book for your best friend, someone who is new to romance, or for spoiling yourself because why not, you cannot go wrong with The Happy Ever After Playlist by Abby Jimenez. There's a matchmaking dog, flirty texts between an artist & up & coming musician, a playlist, NATURE, and some amazing moments between BFFs Sloan & Kristen. Readers will swoon and laugh and demand a movie version after that closing scene. It's pure joy.
The Trouble with Hating You
by Sajni Patel
Recommended by Monisha Lakhotia, Assistant Marketing Manager: You need Sajni’s book in your life—or in your friend's life if you’re feeling nice and want to give them the gift of an awesome read—and I’m going to tell you why. 1) It’s an enemies-to-lovers romance and that’s the best trope. Fight me. 2) The heroine is unapologetically herself. She’s tough, she’s outspoken, and she’ll take none of your nonsense. Also she works in a STEM field. That’s badass. 3) The heroine has super supportive friends and who doesn’t love seeing supportive female friendships in romance… or anywhere, for that matter? 4) Sajni has this very impressive gift for describing food. I’m not joking. She’ll make you crave foods you don’t even like, and you’re going to love every second of it. 5) Why do you need a fifth reason? Pair this with a delicious reading snack and boom, A+ gift, you’re the winner of the holidays. You’re welcome.
The Boyfriend Project
by Farrah Rochon
Recommended by Kamrun Nesa, Honorary Forever Team Member/GCP Publicist: 2020 has made many of us realize how much friendships and social contact are important to us, and The Boyfriend Project is a feel-good composite of strong women and stronger friendships born out of unlikely situations. In this John Tucker Must Die meets Girl’s Trip rom com, women don’t have to be rivals over a guy, and a heroine can be superior to her hero on nearly all levels and still have a thriving love life. Gift this to your friends and the women in your life this holiday season and start a socially safe book club over tacos and margaritas!