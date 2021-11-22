Books to Gift the Wanderluster in Your Life
The best travel companion? A book. The best way to escape while sitting in one spot? A book. (See where we are going with this?) Whether you’re the adventurer in your life or are looking for the perfect gift for a loved one, Forever has got you covered with an eclectic list of books that are sure to sweep you away.
Sandcastle Beach
by Jenny Holiday
It's time for a trip to Canadian lake town, Moonflower Bay where Maya Mehta will do anything to save her tiny, beloved community theater. Put on musicals she hates? Check. Hire an arrogant former-pop-star-turned-actor? Done. But what Maya really needs to save her theater is Matchmaker Bay’s new business grant. She’s got some serious competition, though: Benjamin “Law” Lawson, local bar owner, Jerk Extraordinaire, and Maya’s annoyingly hot arch nemesis. Let the games begin.
The Riviera House
by Natasha Lester
Wanting to forget the tragedy that has left her life in shambles, Remy Lang heads to a home she’s mysteriously inherited on the Riviera. While working on her vintage fashion business, she discovers a catalog of the artworks stolen during World War II and is shocked to see a painting that hung on her childhood bedroom wall. Who is her family, really? And does the Riviera house hold more secrets than Remy is ready to face?
A Rogue to Remember
by Emily Sullivan
A road trip on the Italian countryside... Alec Gresham hasn't seen Lottie since he left his childhood friend without a word five years ago. So he's not surprised to find her furious when he appears on her doorstep. Especially bearing the news he brings: her uncle is dying, her blasted reputation is still intact, and Lottie must return home. As they make the journey back to her family estate, it becomes increasingly clear that the last five years hasn't erased their history, nor their explosive chemistry. Can Lottie look past her old heartache and trust Alec, or will his secrets doom their relationship once again?
How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days
by K.M. Jackson
The adventure of a lifetime... Lu Carlisle is devastated when she hears actor Keanu Reeves is about to tie the knot. What?! How could the world’s perfect boyfriend and forever bachelor, Keanu not realize that making a move like this could potentially be devastating to the equilibrium of…well…everything! Desperate, Lu and her ride-or-die BFF Truman Erikson take a wild quest to search for the elusive Keanu so that Lu can fulfill her dream of meeting her forever crush and confess her undying love. From New York to Los Angeles, Lu and True get into all sorts of sticky situations... and make a lot of realizations about love.
As Seen on TV
by Meredith Schorr
Emerging journalist Adina Gellar is done with dating in New York City. If she’s learned anything from made-for-TV romance movies, it’s that she’ll find love in a small town—the kind with harvest festivals, delightful but quirky characters, and scores of delectable single dudes. So when a big-city real estate magnate targets tiny Pleasant Hollow for development, Adi knows she’s found the perfect story—one that will earn her a position at a coveted online magazine, so she can finally start adulting for real . . . and maybe even find her dream man in the process. Except nothing is quite as it seems...