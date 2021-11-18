Books to Gift the Disney Fan in Your Life
After some very scientific research, Team Forever has come to the conclusion that Forever readers are more than likely Disney fans… which means, your friends are probably Disney fans too. So, in case you were wondering, here’s a list of books we think are perfect for the person in your life who loves memorable characters and magical happily-ever-afters.
Must Love Cowboys (with bonus novel)
by Carly Bloom
For our Beauty & the Beast fans... Alice Martin doesn't regret putting her career above personal relationships—but when Beau comes to her for help, Alice decides to see what she's been missing. She'll improve Beau's reading skills if the handsome cowboy teaches her how to flirt and agrees to be her date to an upcoming wedding. But when the town's gossip mill gets going, they're forced into a fake romance to keep their deal a secret. Soon Alice is seeing Beau in a whole new way . . . can she turn their imaginary story into a real-life happy-ever-after?
The Dating Playbook
by Farrah Rochon
For The Princess in the Frog fans... Taylor's new fitness business has been challenging to get off the ground, no matter how creative she's been. When she meets Jamar, a former NFL player who is looking to return to the league, and he wants to hire her to train him -- she thinks she's hit the jackpot! But it gets a little complicated... and she turns to her favorite Disney tunes and baking for some relief.
A Duke Worth Fighting For
by Christina Britton
Dare you not to get a Mulan song in your head with this one... Margery is still mourning the loss of her husband. So when she receives a blackmail letter accusing him of desertion, she’s desperate to protect his reputation. The answer to her troubles appears in the form of a damaged, reclusive—and much-too-desirable—duke in need of a wife. She proposes an alliance: she’ll help him find a bride, in return for the money to pay off the blackmailer. But working so closely together awakens passions they never imagined possible, and reveals secrets that might tear them apart.
Once Upon a Puppy
by Lizzie Shane
For the 101 Dalmatians fans... truly any book in Lizzie Shane's Pine Hollow series would be the perfect pick but this title fits the bill. Once Upon a Puppy brings together total opposites because of a rambunctious Irish hound. Pets change our lives and Once Upon a Puppy has all the warm and fuzzy feelings without Cruella DeVille that you are looking for.
Part of Your World
by Abby Jimenez
Sha la la la ... for fans of The Little Mermaid, get ready for this fish-out-of-water romance featuring Alexis and Daniel. They are from two different worlds, royalty in their own way, and while they should have nothing in common, they cannot deny their feelings for each other. Can they really be part of each other's worlds or is it all just a dream?