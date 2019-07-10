Working with us as reviewers and influencers

Forever loves working with bloggers, bookstagrammers, podcasters, Booktubers, and reviewers. We are continually looking to add book lovers to our database, and can’t wait to hear from you!

Our expectations

We want to work with engaged, genuinely enthusiastic book lovers. It might not seem like much of a requirement but it’s important to us. Your posts may reach thousands, hundreds, or less but as long as you are growing and sharing books in an authentic way, we want to work with you.

How to get started

Subscribe to the monthly “Forever Love Letter” below. These emails include information on new releases, exclusive content about our books and from our authors, review opportunities, personal recommendations, and more. We keep it fun!

About review copies

Finished copies of our books are available about a month before their release date and the focus will be on sending those (per your requests on the order form) as we are printing less and less physical galleys. (We are caring for the environment!) This means we use NetGalley a lot. That being said, we are always experimenting with different ways to distribute physical galleys.

Reminders

We understand that every book is not going to be for everyone. No worries if you tried a book and it didn’t work for you. (Reviews do not have to be positive for you to continue with our program; your honest reviews help us to better understand you as a reader.) That being said, sharing your links via our newsletter or forwarding them to Forever is important. We do want everyone who requests books to be engaged in some way.

Please make sure estelle.hallick@hbgusa.com and foreverromancepublisher@gmail.com are added to your contacts so you are receiving all correspondence.

We are always around to answer questions! Don’t be shy.

