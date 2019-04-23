Welcome to Sweetwater Springs, NC!

Name of town: Sweetwater Springs, NC

Population: 3,210

Where did you get your inspiration for town: While Sweetwater Springs is a small mountain valley town, I modeled it after Swansboro, a small coastal town near me in North Carolina. Swansboro is a scenic town with beautiful little shops strung together along the water.

Is there a backstory for Sweetwater Springs? Sweetwater Springs, NC is just an ordinary small town until magazine editor Josie Kellum writes an article about it in Loving Life Magazine, calling it the “Most Romantic Retreat in America”.

What is your hero and heroine’s connection to the town? In Springtime at Hope Cottage, the heroine Josie Kellum arrives in Sweetwater Springs to visit her best friend. She’s a city girl who doesn’t quite fit in a small town. The hero, Tuck Locklear, was born in Sweetwater Springs and never intends to move away.

Memorable hangout spots: There is a string of small locally-owned stores on Main Street that the people in Sweetwater Springs frequent. The Sweetwater Cafe is very popular and well-known for its coffee. Dawanda’s Fudge Shop is another attraction, where characters satisfy their sweet tooths and have one of Dawanda’s infamous cappuccino readings.

What’s one thing that might surprise visitors about Sweetwater Springs? The women in Sweetwater Springs are close-knit and most are part of the Ladies Day Out (LDO) group. They get together regularly to go out, have fun, and play matchmaker to the singles.

What else should visitors know? Sweetwater Springs is a picturesque town with its mountain backdrop, parks, natural hot springs, and waterfalls. The population is diverse, with people coming from various cultures and backgrounds. One thing that stands out about Sweetwater Springs is all the charitable events that take place. This is a small town that really likes to give back in a big way!

Springtime at Hope Cottage From the USA Today bestselling author and "gifted storyteller" (RaeAnne Thayne) comes a sweet, small-town romance about finding love in the most unexpected places.



As an editor at a major New York City magazine, Josie Kellum is always on the go...until an injury sidelines her in the small town of Sweetwater Springs. Luckily, her new physical therapist is easy going and easy on the eyes. When their sessions start to heat up, in more ways than one, Josie is intrigued. But she has a city and career she loves waiting for her. So why does the thought of leaving him suddenly feel a lot like leaving home?



Tucker Locklear is just starting to move on after his wife's death. While he can't deny his attraction to the gorgeous, vivacious Josie, he won't risk the pain of losing someone again. The sooner he gets Josie back on her feet and back to her real life, the safer he'll be. But in Sweetwater Springs, love has a way of mending even the most damaged heart.



Includes the bonus short story "Last Chance Bride" by Hope Ramsay!

