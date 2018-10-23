Six Holiday Romance Throwbacks
Team Forever has decided the best version of the Ghost of Christmas Past is the book kind. Whether you are new to romance or new to Forever, we want to make sure you never miss out! In between all the festivities, we hope you find time for yourself and a book. Happy reading!
A Christmas Bride
by Hope Ramsay
It's the first time Willow Peterson has been home in years. But she’s determined to fulfill the wishes of her recently deceased best friend and restore Eagle Hill Manor to its former glory—all in time to host the perfect holiday wedding. She just has to get the owner of the historic inn to hire her. Unfortunately, that means dealing with Scrooge himself.
After the death of his wife, David Lyndon hasn't cared at all about having Christmas cheer. But as December counts down and the wedding planning is in full swing, it’s harder and harder to stay immune to the charms of Willow, especially when he sees how much joy she brings his eight-year-old daughter.
Snowbound at Christmas
by Debbie Mason
A Bad Boy for Christmas
by Jessica Lemmon
Connor McClain knows what he wants. And after four years in Afghanistan, that's a quiet life in the lakeside town of Evergreen Cove. But coming home has land mines of its own—the most dangerous of them being Faith Garrett.
Mistletoe on Main Street
by Olivia Miles
Briar Creek’s quaint shop windows, cozy homes, and neighborly residents are what Christmas dreams are made of... well for everyone except Grace Madison. She left her hometown years ago to pursue a writing career. But now her father’s passing has left his bookstore empty, forcing her to return and face one of the reasons she left in the first place: Luke Hastings.
Merry Cowboy Christmas
by Carolyn Brown
Jud Dawson never believed the Lucky Penny Ranch would live up to its name until now. Fiona is gorgeous, smart, funny, and everything he thought he’d never find. Now all he has to do is convince her to stick around town instead of hightailing it back to Houston. But with wild weather, nosy neighbors, and a new baby in the family, getting her to admit that she’s falling in love might just take a Christmas miracle.