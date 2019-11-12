Forever’s 2019 Holiday Gift Guide
Opening
Dream Man Box Set Books 1-4
by Kristen Ashley
From Amy Pierpont, Editor-in-Chief: “I like to give gifts that keep on giving, and to me that means binge read! This year I’m gifting friends Kristen Ashely’s Dream Man box set. Kristen’s books are addictive, and I can’t think of a better way to spend the holidays than curled up with a Mystery Man… or a Wild Man… or a Law Man…or a Motorcycle Man…”
The Secret Daughter
by Kelly Rimmer
From Leah Hultenschmidt, Editorial Director: "This is the one I’ll be giving my sister-in-law this holiday, as it’s an utterly absorbing, shut-the-whole-world-out-because-I-need-to-know-what-happens kind of read. It has all of her catnip: a beautifully moving mother-daughter relationship, an exploration of little-known history, and a few tears along the way to an ultimately uplifting ending."
The Friend Zone
by Abby Jimenez
From Junessa Viloria, Editor: "This book is everything! Funny, heartbreaking, steamy, emotional—basically, it’ll give you all the feels. Gift this to your friend who loves romances that’ll take them through a journey of emotions, all the way through to the immensely satisfying—and surprising!—ending. A warning: they’ll be begging for the sequel next Christmas!"
Firelight
by Kristen Callihan
From Madeleine Colavita, Editor: “Kristen’s Darkest London series is one of my all-time favorites, and while each book stands alone, I think they’re best enjoyed in order. Firelight is Miranda’s story: the youngest of three sisters, each with mysterious powers, she’s forced to marry a man she’s never met. But Lord Archer has secrets of his own, and Miranda’s supernatural gift may just hold the key to saving his soul.”
Scandalous Desires
by Elizabeth Hoyt
From Sam Brody, Editorial Assistant: “This has been a long, difficult year for myself and many, and I’ve found that there’s no better cure for a weary heart than a dreamy fairytale romance—paired with a very steamy couple! In the words of everyone’s favorite bookworm, Scandalous Desires by Elizabeth Hoyt has everything you could ever want in a historical romance: far-off(ish) places, daring swordfights, and a prince—well, pirate!—in disguise. It’s the perfect story to lift anyone’s spirits.”
Day of the Dragon
by Katie MacAlister
From Sabrina Flemming, Editorial Assistant: “The only thing that feels better than giving a loved one multiple gifts to enjoy during the holiday season is knowing you bought them for the price of one gift. Paranormal lovers will treasure Katie MacAlister’s dragon hero in Day of the Dragon like gold. Then they can immediately sink their teeth into the full-length, steamy Celia Kyle novel included--Wolf’s Mate!”
Deadly Obsession
by April Hunt
From Jodi Rosoff, Director of Marketing and Publicity: "I’m addicted to all those TV series where they catch bad guys so it’s no surprise that I like my romance with a side of suspense. There’s a killer on the loose and CSI Agent Zoey Wright is called to the crime scene where she runs into her childhood crush, super-sexy Army Ranger Knox Steele. It’s awkward…and electric. Deadly Obsession by April Hunt is a great gift for that friend who never says no to a Law & Order marathon."
Springtime at Hope Cottage
by Annie Rains
From Estelle Hallick, Publicity & Marketing Manager: "I spent a great part of my year exploring the small town romances from our authors, and I always look forward to a trip to Sweetwater Springs. My favorite part of Springtime in Hope Cottage is the mini-reunion of best friends Kaitlyn and Josie; Josie is overworked, needs a break, and decides it's the perfect time to visit her bestie and slooow down. She never thinks she's going to fall under the spell of Sweetwater Springs... or fall in general. On the mend, her length of her stay increases and she's under the care of physical therapist, Tucker. It's a gift that is perfect for your book-loving BFF."
A Love Like Yours
by Robin Huber
From Kamrun Nesa, GCP Associate Publicist/Honorary Forever Friend: "Let. *clap* Me. *clap* Tell. *clap* You. *clap* About. *clap* This. *clap* Book. Holiday romances are cozy to read with a steaming mug of cocoa and a warm fireplace, but A Love Like Yours will make you forget about the frills of your surroundings and might actually leave you hot and bothered…and your cocoa cold and abandoned by its end. We love a character who will fight for us and Sam does so with aplomb, both literally and figuratively. Robin Huber will immerse you into an angsty and tantalizing, childhood sweethearts-turned-second-chance romance with a delicious swirl of forbidden that will undoubtedly create a voracious yearning in the pit of your stomach for more of Lucy and Sam’s relationship. And surprise! There’s a sequel to boot. You’re welcome.”