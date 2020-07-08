Forever Summer Virtual Series | 2020
Since we can’t hang out in person this summer, Team Forever is excited to bring you a series of virtual events where you get to know our authors a little bit better. Find your comfiest clothes, grab your favorite snack (hey you don’t even have to share), and let’s geek out together!
A Good Duke Is Hard to Find
by Christina Britton
On July 15 at 7pm EDT, join Christina Britton and her editor, Madeleine Colavita, as they discuss the author/editor relationship, Christina's new historical series, and what books they are reading this summer. This event is free; please register here.
Sunshine on Silver Lake
by Annie Rains
On July 22 at 7pm EDT, join Annie Rains (author of the Sweetwater Springs series) in conversation with Jenny Holiday (upcoming Paradise Cove) as they discuss summer in their fictional small towns and tortured heroes. This event is free; register here.
A Cowboy for Keeps
by Laura Drake
On July 28 at 7pm EDT, join Laura Drake in conversation with librarian and ultimate cowboy romance fan, Frannie Cassano. They will discuss Laura's new book, writing western romance, and their time together at the PBR Finals. This event is free; please register here.