Forever Reviewers and Influencers | FAQ

Q. I’m new to this list! Where do I start?

A: Welcome! If you are a new Forever reader, please check out our social media platforms to get an idea of what we’re all about. (We’re @ReadForeverPub on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.) Once you receive your first newsletter, you are free to start requesting via our newsletter’s monthly form. If you have more specific questions or requests, please reach out to us directly.

Q. I received a book I requested and I don’t like it. What should I do?

A. Leave an honest review, and send us an email if you want to discuss further. We understand that you aren’t going to like every book you receive. You can still tag us in the reviews, but please do not tag authors.

Q. I received a book and something came up. What should I do?

A. We truly do not expect you to review each and every book that you receive. We understand so many factors can come up. Sharing the book on InstaStory, Twitter, and Facebook totally counts. In each newsletter, we do ask that you share at least one review from the previous/current month so we can be sure you remain active. You can leave us a note on the request form with any concerns.

Q: Are you running blog tours?

A: No. As the internet changes so have our strategies and we want to remain effective, flexible, and fun when it comes to initiatives for our books. Depending on the title or the season (summer, holiday!), we do coordinate special “events” and will keep you informed about details via our newsletter.

Q. Why are you obsessed with NetGalley?

A. Great question! NetGalley is an efficient way for us to distribute digital galleys. It automatically keeps a list of who has access to the file, making it convenient for us to get in touch with with you and keep track. We understand that you won’t enjoy every title, but we ask that you leave honest feedback. It helps with your feedback percentage, which is something we look at (along with reading tastes, stats, updated bio) when we sifting through book requests.

Q: Where can I get assets for my reviews?

A: There are excerpts, buy links, descriptions, and book covers available on Read-Forever.com. You can find each title in our Ultimate Guide.

Q: I’m a blogger who doesn’t live in the United States and would like to receive review copies.

A: Forever can send print review copies to those living in the United States. Due to world rights, we cannot approve all international requests. (We suggest checking with the publisher in your country.)

Q: Will you share our posts on social media?

A: We can’t promise to share all of them on social, but please tag us. (Note: while we don’t mind being tagged in unfavorable reviews, please do not tag the author.)

Q: I’m planning a special event on my blog or social media platform and was wondering if you would supply books for a giveaway or if your authors could participate in some way.

A: We LOVE these requests. Please don’t hesitate to reach out.

Q. What’s the best timing when it comes to posting reviews?

A: If you read a book early and want to share the love, you should! Early buzz and reviews really help. We do encourage you to remind your followers about the book or reshare your review around release day too.

Q. What are some other ways we can support authors?

Following them on your social media platforms of choice. Don’t forget BookBub. Leaving reviews on Goodreads and online retailers are great. You can also subscribe to newsletters from your favorite authors. Word-of-mouth is also huge. Tell your friends, your family, your pets!

Q: What hashtags do you like to see in posts?

A: #ReadForever, #Forever20, author name (i.e. #FarrahRochon), and series name (i.e. #SweetwaterSprings).

Last updated: January 2020.