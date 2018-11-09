Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

#AllHaleXmasWishes Read-a-long

by Team Forever

Team Forever is spreading the holiday spirit by co-hosting a read-a-long of Jenny Hale’s Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses with Lauren of Bookmark Lit.

We’d love for you to join us from December 3-December 7. Read below for more info!

 

Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses by Jenny Hale

 

How to take part:

  • Grab a copy of Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses from your favorite retailer or library.
  • If you do purchase a paperback copy of Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses (or have purchased one since October 30), Forever is offering an opportunity to receive a backlist holiday title when you submit your receipt here.
  • Tweet with @ReadForeverPub and @JHaleAuthor throughout the week, using #AllHaleXmasWishes. (We will also be sharing updates on Instagram Story!)
  • We’ll be breaking up the chapters but feel free to read at your own pace!
  • Have fun!

Read-a-long schedule:

  • December 3: Chapters 1-6
  • December 4: Chapters 6-12
  • December 5: Chapters 12-18
  • December 6: Chapters 18-24
  • December 7: Chapters 24-30

 

Looking forward to reading with you!

Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses

by

Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses

by

Single mother Abbey Fuller loves her family more than anything, and she doesn't regret for a moment having had to put her dreams of being an interior designer on hold. But with her son, Max, growing up, she jumps at the chance when a friend recommends her for a small design job. How hard can it be?
Nick Sinclair needs his house decorated in time for his family's festive visit-and money is no object. What he doesn't need is to be distracted from his multimillion-dollar business-even if it is Christmas.
When Abbey pulls up to the huge Sinclair mansion, she has a feeling she might be out of her depth. And when she meets the gorgeous, brooding Nicholas Sinclair, she knows that she's in real trouble . . .
With the snow falling all around them, can Abbey make her dreams of being a designer come true? And can she help Nick to finally enjoy the magic of Christmas?

