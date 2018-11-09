#AllHaleXmasWishes Read-a-long
Team Forever is spreading the holiday spirit by co-hosting a read-a-long of Jenny Hale’s Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses with Lauren of Bookmark Lit.
We’d love for you to join us from December 3-December 7. Read below for more info!
How to take part:
- Grab a copy of Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses from your favorite retailer or library.
- If you do purchase a paperback copy of Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses (or have purchased one since October 30), Forever is offering an opportunity to receive a backlist holiday title when you submit your receipt here.
- Tweet with @ReadForeverPub and @JHaleAuthor throughout the week, using #AllHaleXmasWishes. (We will also be sharing updates on Instagram Story!)
- We’ll be breaking up the chapters but feel free to read at your own pace!
- Have fun!
Read-a-long schedule:
- December 3: Chapters 1-6
- December 4: Chapters 6-12
- December 5: Chapters 12-18
- December 6: Chapters 18-24
- December 7: Chapters 24-30
Looking forward to reading with you!
Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses
by Jenny Hale
Single mother Abbey Fuller loves her family more than anything, and she doesn't regret for a moment having had to put her dreams of being an interior designer on hold. But with her son, Max, growing up, she jumps at the chance when a friend recommends her for a small design job. How hard can it be?
Nick Sinclair needs his house decorated in time for his family's festive visit-and money is no object. What he doesn't need is to be distracted from his multimillion-dollar business-even if it is Christmas.
When Abbey pulls up to the huge Sinclair mansion, she has a feeling she might be out of her depth. And when she meets the gorgeous, brooding Nicholas Sinclair, she knows that she's in real trouble . . .
With the snow falling all around them, can Abbey make her dreams of being a designer come true? And can she help Nick to finally enjoy the magic of Christmas?
Mass Market