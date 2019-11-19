Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

5 Romance Audiobooks for Your Winter Listening

by Team Forever

It’s chilly outside and it’s time to tune out the world a little bit. Whether you are looking for a holiday love story or a romance with a snowy backdrop, here are a few recommendations for your next audiobook pick.

Happy listening! (Don’t forget the hot cocoa.)

Snowfall on Cedar Trail

About the book: From a USA Today bestselling author comes a heartwarming holiday story set in Sweetwater Springs, North Carolina featuring the a small-town florist, the handsome chief of police, a little boy looking for a Christmas miracle, and a dog looking for a home.

Wicked Cowboy Charm

About the book: Josie Dawson is new to Dry Creek, Texas, and cowboy Deke Sullivan has caught her eye. They get stranded in a tiny cabin during a major blizzard. If Deke can melt her heart before they dig out of the snow, he'll be the luckiest cowboy in Texas . . .

A Scottish Lord for Christmas

About the book: The best gifts come wrapped in a kilt... Beautiful Lady Rowena Pepperwirth can have any man her heart desires. Unfortunately no gentleman has elicited even the slightest flutter---until she meets the brooding Lord Forres at a holiday house party. With just one look at the dashing Scottish lord, Rowena suddenly knows what she wants for Christmas.

Once and Always

About the book: A cop in a snowy Minnesota town pulls over a sharp-witted woman with ties to the Russian mob in this fast-paced, fun and sexy novel from New York Times bestseller Elizabeth Hoyt writing as Julia Harper.

The Trouble with Christmas

About the book: Welcome to Christmas, Colorado, a charming small town where the beloved sheriff will need a Christmas miracle to convince a hotshot city girl to believe in the magic of the holidays.