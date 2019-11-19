5 Romance Audiobooks for Your Winter Listening
It’s chilly outside and it’s time to tune out the world a little bit. Whether you are looking for a holiday love story or a romance with a snowy backdrop, here are a few recommendations for your next audiobook pick.
Happy listening! (Don’t forget the hot cocoa.)
Snowfall on Cedar Trail
by Annie Rains
Read by Michelle Ferguson
Read by Aaron Abano
About the book: From a USA Today bestselling author comes a heartwarming holiday story set in Sweetwater Springs, North Carolina featuring the a small-town florist, the handsome chief of police, a little boy looking for a Christmas miracle, and a dog looking for a home.
Wicked Cowboy Charm
by Carolyn Brown
Read by Chelsea Hatfield
A Scottish Lord for Christmas
by Lauren Smith
Read by Ashford McNab
About the book: The best gifts come wrapped in a kilt... Beautiful Lady Rowena Pepperwirth can have any man her heart desires. Unfortunately no gentleman has elicited even the slightest flutter---until she meets the brooding Lord Forres at a holiday house party. With just one look at the dashing Scottish lord, Rowena suddenly knows what she wants for Christmas.
Once and Always
by Elizabeth Hoyt writing as Julia Harper
Read by Helen Wick
About the book: A cop in a snowy Minnesota town pulls over a sharp-witted woman with ties to the Russian mob in this fast-paced, fun and sexy novel from New York Times bestseller Elizabeth Hoyt writing as Julia Harper.
The Trouble with Christmas
by Debbie Mason
Read by Becket Royce
About the book: Welcome to Christmas, Colorado, a charming small town where the beloved sheriff will need a Christmas miracle to convince a hotshot city girl to believe in the magic of the holidays.