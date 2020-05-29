2020 Forever Summer Preview

Evelyn is a woman with secrets, and Evelyn remembers everything. She can never forget the promise she made to the love of her life, to discover the truth about the mission that led to his death, no matter what it cost her . . .When her niece opens an old biscuit tin to find a photo of a small girl and a passport in another name, she has some questions for her aunt. And Evelyn is transported back to a place in Germany known as the Forbidden Village, where a woman who called herself Eva went where no one else dared, among shivering prisoners, to find the man who gambled with her husband's life.

On sale: July 14