2020 Forever Summer Preview
Let’s face it; summer is going to look very different for us this year. We will be turning to books for the ultimate escape. Whether you are in the mood for to visit a sweet small town, discover a new author, stay up all night with a steamy romance, or dive into historical fiction, we are here for you.
Happy reading!
Summer on Honeysuckle Ridge
by Debbie Mason
A down-on-her-luck media influencer from Los Angeles finds herself in Highland Falls, North Carolina and the new owner of her great aunt's homestead. She finds a major fixer-up and unexpected sparks with a former Army Ranger in the first book in a brand new series from bestselling author, Debbie Mason.
On sale: May 26
Trope: enemies-to-lovers
Summer at Firefly Beach
by Jenny Hale
Hallie Flynn's favorite place in the world is her aunt Clara's beautiful beachside house, with its wraparound porch and enchanting views of the ocean. For Hallie, going to Firefly Beach, feels like coming home. But in one moment, Hallie's left brokenhearted when Aunt Clara passes away. In her last letter, Aunt Clara included the bucket list Hallie wrote when she was twelve years old -- and a final wish for Hallie to complete it. Stepping away from her dead-end job and predictable schedule, Hallie embraces Aunt Clara's words. It's time for a summer of new beginnings at her beloved beach.
On sale: June 2
The Boyfriend Project
by Farrah Rochon
Three women bond when the live tweeting of a disastrous date leads them to discover they’ve all been duped by the same man. Afterwards they make a pact: take a break from men for six months and focus on a persona project they have been putting off. For Samiah, a workaholic software developer, this means building an app she's been dreaming up for a long time. And then she walks into work, meets her delicious and thoughtful new coworker, and wonders if she can keep her commitment to her new friends.
On sale: June 9
Trope: friends-to-lovers
Return to Magnolia Harbor
by Hope Ramsay
Jessica Blackwood is trying to make her architectural design firm a success, and she’s off to a great start, thanks to a new gig designing a house for a wealthy but reclusive bachelor. The only problem? Jessica’s new client happens to be her old high school nemesis. The bigger problem? He’s no longer the cocky boy who once tormented her, and suddenly she finds herself intrigued by her new client.
On sale: June 23
Trope: hate-to-love
Cowboy Strong
by Carolyn Brown
It's been ten years since Pax and Alana have seen each other, but their reunions ignites their old feelings immediately. Alana barely has time to process her attraction for the hunky cowboy before her father falls ill and presents her with an ultimatum. Alana's father wants her married and settled before he passes away, and she isn't about to break a dying man's heart. When Alana proposes that Pax act of her fake fiancé, he's in -- but their true feelings can't stay hidden forever.
On sale: June 30
Trope: fake relationship
A Good Duke Is Hard to Find
by Christina Britton
Forever newcomer Christina Britton launches her Isle of Synne series. When Miss Lenora Hartley finds herself left at the altar, victim to a third broken engagement, it's time to escape the town's judgmental stares. When she decides to regroup at the Isle of Synne, her break is anything but calm when she finds herself the center of meddling from her hostess and in the company of handsome houseguest Peter Ashford.
On sale: June 30
Trope: opposites attract
My Name Is Eva
by Suzanne Goldring
Sunshine on Silver Lake
by Annie Rains
With summer just around the corner, Emma St. James is eagerly planning a 5K run at Sweetwater Springs National Park. But first she needs the help of one charming, rugged, and handsome park ranger. Her brief high school romance with Jack Hershey may have ended in heartbreak, but Emma can’t deny that he still gives her butterflies. So when Jack responds to her request with an all-too-tempting plea to pretend to be his girlfriend for the summer, how can she say no? (She can't!)
On sale: July 21
Trope: fake relationship
Paradise Cove
by Jenny Holiday
It's time to head back Matchmaker Bay and a new beginning for Dr. Nora Walsh. Nora moves to the lakeside town as a "life palette cleaner" and doesn't expect to be whisked into the community as she is. Another highlight is her quick friendship with Jake Ramsay, a divorced loner who is mourning the death of his young son. Jake finds himself confiding in Nora, surprising him the most, and their friendship opens up so many possibilities for both of them.
On sale: July 28
Trope: friends to lovers
Sorry Not Sorry
by Sophie Ranald
Charlotte is stuck in major life rut so when she stumbles across the popular podcast Sorry Not Sorry, which challenges women to embrace their inner bad girl, she jumps at the chance to shake things up. She decides to wave goodbye to her comfort zone, and embrace a brand new Charlotte.
On sale: July 28
A Cowboy for Keeps
by Laura Drake
There’s not much that could rattle a cowboy like Reese St. James. But when his twin brother dies in a car accident, Reese is stunned to discover he has a six-month old niece, Sawyer. Wanting to make up for lost time, Reese heads down to Unforgiven, New Mexico, to bring her home. He doesn’t plan on Sawyer’s guardian giving him any trouble, but Lorelei West, intriguing and independent, woman is turning out to be more than he bargained for.
On sale: July 28
Trope: hate-to-love
Bound by Shadows (previously published as The Bear Who Loved Me)
by Kathy Lyons
Between singlehandedly running her bakery and raising her teenaged nephew, Becca Weitz thought she had a decent grip on "normal." Then her nephew vanishes, and life as she's known it changes forever. Local legends are true: bear shifters exist . . . and her nephew is part of their clan. As is Carl Carman, the sexy, larger-than-life man who has sworn to find her nephew-and the other young shifters who've gone missing.
On sale: July 28
Trope: friends-to-lovers
Kiss My Cupcake
by Helena Hunting
Two local business owners (of a cupcake shop + a family-owned pub) are battling out for a spot on a popular YouTube channel to drive their business, and realize working together might be the best way to get what they want – in business and in love.
On sale: August 11
Trope: hate-to-love
Make Mine a Cowboy
by A.J. Pine
Dr. Charlotte North has no time for a player, not even one as tempting as Ben Callahan. Besides, Charlotte is only in Meadow Valley for a few months to help her grandmother. After that, it's back to New York and the career she loves. But when her gran starts to meddle in her personal life, Charlotte knows just the man to help her out: Ben would make the perfect fake boyfriend.
On sale: August 25
Trope: fake relationship
Nowhere to Hide (previously published as Wanting You)
by Leslie A. Kelly
Police officer Rowan Winchester wants nothing to do with his celebrity family’s legacy. Working with the LAPD is his way of atoning for the Winchesters’ dark and secretive past. And, right now, the last thing Rowan needs is true-crime novelist Evie Fleming nosing around the most notorious deaths in Los Angeles — including the ones that haunt his own family. To make things worse, he’s torn between wanting the wickedly smart writer out of his city . . . and just plain wanting her.
On sale: August 21
Trope: friends-to-lovers