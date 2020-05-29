Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

2020 Forever Summer Preview

By Estelle Hallick

Let’s face it; summer is going to look very different for us this year. We will be turning to books for the ultimate escape. Whether you are in the mood for to visit a sweet small town, discover a new author, stay up all night with a steamy romance, or dive into historical fiction, we are here for you.

Happy reading!

 

Summer on Honeysuckle Ridge

by

A down-on-her-luck media influencer from Los Angeles finds herself in Highland Falls, North Carolina and the new owner of her great aunt's homestead. She finds a major fixer-up and unexpected sparks with a former Army Ranger in the first book in a brand new series from bestselling author, Debbie Mason.

On sale: May 26

Trope: enemies-to-lovers

Summer at Firefly Beach

by

Hallie Flynn's favorite place in the world is her aunt Clara's beautiful beachside house, with its wraparound porch and enchanting views of the ocean. For Hallie, going to Firefly Beach, feels like coming home. But in one moment, Hallie's left brokenhearted when Aunt Clara passes away. In her last letter, Aunt Clara included the bucket list Hallie wrote when she was twelve years old -- and a final wish for Hallie to complete it. Stepping away from her dead-end job and predictable schedule, Hallie embraces Aunt Clara's words. It's time for a summer of new beginnings at her beloved beach.

On sale: June 2

Trade Paperback
The Boyfriend Project

by

Three women bond when the live tweeting of a disastrous date leads them to discover they’ve all been duped by the same man. Afterwards they make a pact: take a break from men for six months and focus on a persona project they have been putting off. For Samiah, a workaholic software developer, this means building an app she's been dreaming up for a long time. And then she walks into work, meets her delicious and thoughtful new coworker, and wonders if she can keep her commitment to her new friends.

On sale: June 9

Trope: friends-to-lovers

Return to Magnolia Harbor

by

Jessica Blackwood is trying to make her architectural design firm a success, and she’s off to a great start, thanks to a new gig designing a house for a wealthy but reclusive bachelor. The only problem? Jessica’s new client happens to be her old high school nemesis. The bigger problem? He’s no longer the cocky boy who once tormented her, and suddenly she finds herself intrigued by her new client.

On sale: June 23

Trope: hate-to-love

Cowboy Strong

by

It's been ten years since Pax and Alana have seen each other, but their reunions ignites their old feelings immediately. Alana barely has time to process her attraction for the hunky cowboy before her father falls ill and presents her with an ultimatum. Alana's father wants her married and settled before he passes away, and she isn't about to break a dying man's heart. When Alana proposes that Pax act of her fake fiancé, he's in -- but their true feelings can't stay hidden forever.

On sale: June 30

Trope: fake relationship

A Good Duke Is Hard to Find

by

Forever newcomer Christina Britton launches her Isle of Synne series. When Miss Lenora Hartley finds herself left at the altar, victim to a third broken engagement, it's time to escape the town's judgmental stares. When she decides to regroup at the Isle of Synne, her break is anything but calm when she finds herself the center of meddling from her hostess and in the company of handsome houseguest Peter Ashford.

On sale: June 30

Trope: opposites attract

My Name Is Eva

by

Evelyn is a woman with secrets, and Evelyn remembers everything. She can never forget the promise she made to the love of her life, to discover the truth about the mission that led to his death, no matter what it cost her . . .When her niece opens an old biscuit tin to find a photo of a small girl and a passport in another name, she has some questions for her aunt. And Evelyn is transported back to a place in Germany known as the Forbidden Village, where a woman who called herself Eva went where no one else dared, among shivering prisoners, to find the man who gambled with her husband's life.
On sale: July 14

Trade Paperback
Sunshine on Silver Lake

by

With summer just around the corner, Emma St. James is eagerly planning a 5K run at Sweetwater Springs National Park. But first she needs the help of one charming, rugged, and handsome park ranger. Her brief high school romance with Jack Hershey may have ended in heartbreak, but Emma can’t deny that he still gives her butterflies. So when Jack responds to her request with an all-too-tempting plea to pretend to be his girlfriend for the summer, how can she say no? (She can't!)

On sale: July 21

Trope: fake relationship

 

Paradise Cove

by

It's time to head back Matchmaker Bay and a new beginning for Dr. Nora Walsh. Nora moves to the lakeside town as a "life palette cleaner" and doesn't expect to be whisked into the community as she is. Another highlight is her quick friendship with Jake Ramsay, a divorced loner who is mourning the death of his young son. Jake finds himself confiding in Nora, surprising him the most, and their friendship opens up so many possibilities for both of them.

On sale: July 28

Trope: friends to lovers

Sorry Not Sorry

by

Charlotte is stuck in major life rut so when she stumbles across the popular podcast Sorry Not Sorry, which challenges women to embrace their inner bad girl, she jumps at the chance to shake things up. She decides to wave goodbye to her comfort zone, and embrace a brand new Charlotte.

On sale: July 28

Trade Paperback
A Cowboy for Keeps

by

There’s not much that could rattle a cowboy like Reese St. James. But when his twin brother dies in a car accident, Reese is stunned to discover he has a six-month old niece, Sawyer. Wanting to make up for lost time, Reese heads down to Unforgiven, New Mexico, to bring her home. He doesn’t plan on Sawyer’s guardian giving him any trouble, but Lorelei West, intriguing and independent, woman is turning out to be more than he bargained for.

On sale: July 28

Trope: hate-to-love

Bound by Shadows (previously published as The Bear Who Loved Me)

by

Between singlehandedly running her bakery and raising her teenaged nephew, Becca Weitz thought she had a decent grip on "normal." Then her nephew vanishes, and life as she's known it changes forever. Local legends are true: bear shifters exist . . . and her nephew is part of their clan. As is Carl Carman, the sexy, larger-than-life man who has sworn to find her nephew-and the other young shifters who've gone missing.

On sale: July 28

Trope: friends-to-lovers

Kiss My Cupcake

by

Two local business owners (of a cupcake shop + a family-owned pub) are battling out for a spot on a popular YouTube channel to drive their business, and realize working together might be the best way to get what they want – in business and in love.

On sale: August 11

Trope: hate-to-love

Make Mine a Cowboy

by

Dr. Charlotte North has no time for a player, not even one as tempting as Ben Callahan. Besides, Charlotte is only in Meadow Valley for a few months to help her grandmother. After that, it's back to New York and the career she loves. But when her gran starts to meddle in her personal life, Charlotte knows just the man to help her out: Ben would make the perfect fake boyfriend.

On sale: August 25

Trope: fake relationship

Nowhere to Hide (previously published as Wanting You)

by

Police officer Rowan Winchester wants nothing to do with his celebrity family’s legacy. Working with the LAPD is his way of atoning for the Winchesters’ dark and secretive past. And, right now, the last thing Rowan needs is true-crime novelist Evie Fleming nosing around the most notorious deaths in Los Angeles — including the ones that haunt his own family. To make things worse, he’s torn between wanting the wickedly smart writer out of his city . . . and just plain wanting her.

On sale: August 21

Trope: friends-to-lovers