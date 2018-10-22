Six Romance Novellas for the Holidays

About the book: Morgan Smith is more than ready to settle down with the love of his life. He fought hard for Syd, and just thinking about calling her "Mrs. Smith" . . . man, he'd happily elope right now. But his bride wants a Christmas wedding, and he's not going to disappoint her. Nothing will stop him from meeting her at the end of that aisle-until one night changes everything.

Sydney Williams' world could not be more perfect: an amazing man, a beautiful daughter, and soon the wedding of her dreams. But a heart-stopping message in the middle of the night quickly turns her blue skies stormy. Now Morgan's in danger and the only Christmas miracle Syd wants is to hear his voice again . . .

