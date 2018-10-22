Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Six Romance Novellas for the Holidays

by Team Forever

The holidays are all about fun, but they are also SUPER busy. Between decorating, baking, shopping, and spending time with your loved ones, your reading time might seem like it will suffer. But it’s not true! Team Forever has your back and put together a list of holiday novellas to help ease the stress when the days keep flying by.

All He Wants for Christmas

by

About the book: Morgan Smith is more than ready to settle down with the love of his life. He fought hard for Syd, and just thinking about calling her "Mrs. Smith" . . . man, he'd happily elope right now. But his bride wants a Christmas wedding, and he's not going to disappoint her. Nothing will stop him from meeting her at the end of that aisle-until one night changes everything.

Sydney Williams' world could not be more perfect: an amazing man, a beautiful daughter, and soon the wedding of her dreams. But a heart-stopping message in the middle of the night quickly turns her blue skies stormy. Now Morgan's in danger and the only Christmas miracle Syd wants is to hear his voice again . . .

Merrily Ever After: A Novella

by

About the book: Elise Maxwell is loving her first Christmas with her husband, Jay Smith. So far, newlywed life has been filled with laughter and lots of steamy marital "bliss." But when Elise discovers she's accidentally, against-all-odds pregnant, happily-ever-after screeches to a halt. Although she sees it as a Christmas miracle, Elise knows her new husband might not agree...
Jay never wanted to be a father. In fact, he's avoided it his entire life, worried he'd repeat the patterns of his own messed-up childhood. He's madly in love with Elise and, until now, he thought they were on the same page about not having children. But her surprise pregnancy changes everything. Elise is suddenly committed to parenthood, and Jay knows he can't lose her. Facing his deepest fears will be difficult, but with a little holiday magic, Jay might be able to prove to Elise that - as a family - they're destined to live merrily ever after.

Rocky Mountain Cowboy Christmas

by

About the book: When bullfighter Tucker McGrath's mom suffers a minor heart attack just before Christmas, he decides it's time to redeem himself from the Ghost of Christmas Failures Past. Knowing how much his mom loves the town's annual Christmas pageant, he agrees to take her place as director even though he has zero experience wrangling kids. That's not the only complication with taking on the pageant, either. There's also the tempting but off limits local music teacher Kenna Hart.
A year after her husband's scandalous betrayal and their divorce, Kenna is doing her best to move forward and give her two boys a magical Christmas. When she volunteers to help with the pageant, she doesn't expect to reconnect with her old high school heartthrob. Tucker McGrath has always been Mr. No-Strings-Attached, so he's definitely not one to fall for...or is he? The more time she spends with him, the more Kenna realizes Tucker has changed. And now he might just be the cowboy who can make all of her Christmas wishes come true.

One Night in Christmas

by

About the book: After losing her husband in a horrible accident, Sophia Dane is finally doing better. She has managed to turn her grief into motivation, which has led her to open a boutique in her small town. But everything changes when she comes face-to-face with her brother-in-law, Adam.
Coming home to Christmas was the last thing that Adam Dane wanted to do. But when he bumps into Sophia—his brother’s widow who he’s been in love with for as long as he can remember—he realizes that making the trip home was fate giving him a second chance. Unfortunately, she wants nothing to do with him after the way his family treated her. But he's willing to do whatever it takes to get her to trust him again.

Patience for Christmas

by

Previously published in Virtues of Christmas.
About the book: Advice columnist Patience Friendly's relationship with her stubborn, overbearing publisher, Dougal MacHugh, is anything but cordial. Dougal challenges Patience to take on a rival columnist in a holiday advice-a-thon, and sparks fly clear up to the mistletoe hanging from every rafter. Will Patience follow the practical guidance of her head or the passionate advice of her heart?

