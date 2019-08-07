Revisiting Sara Richardson’s Rocky Mountain Riders Series

What’s better than a sweet, heartfelt romance? One that also features cowboys, of course.

Our love for Dev Jenkins has made us revisit the Rocky Mountain Riders series, and we are so excited to bring you all along on this adventure.

Hometown Cowboy Jessa Mae Love is done with relationships. No matter how tempting he might be, she cannot–will not–fall for Lance Cortez. The outrageously handsome cowboy is practically a living legend in Colorado, famous for riding bulls and breaking hearts. What would a big-time rodeo star like him see in a small-town veterinarian who cries when she watches rom-coms? Lance never stands still for long. But Jessa has caught his attention, and the more she tries to resist him, the more he wants her... Mass Market Arrow Icon ebook

Comeback Cowboy Life is going as planned for single mom Naomi Sullivan. But when her high school sweetheart comes riding back to town, she feels something she hasn’t felt in years: red-hot, unbridled need for the handsome cowboy who left her behind.

Lucas Cortez doesn’t plan on being in town long. But when he runs into Naomi again, he decides to stay awhile. Lucas has already charmed his way into her daughter’s heart, but he’ll need more than sweet talk and roses to convince Naomi to give them a second chance. Mass Market Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Renegade Cowboy Cassidy Greer knows that cowboys are nothing but trouble. But when her childhood crush comes riding into town, she starts to have second thoughts.

As a famous rodeo star, Levi Cortez could be with any woman he wanted. But when he reconnects with Cassidy, none of that matters to him. Levi knows Cass doesn’t want to get roped into a relationship, and definitely not with a cowboy. Can he convince her otherwise? Mass Market Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

True-Blue Cowboy Mateo Torres has dreams. He’s decided to buy land as an investment, but Everly Brooks is renting the farm and ruining his plans. Now his trailer has flooded, forcing him to move into Everly’s farmhouse. Living under the same roof may not be the best way to settle their disputes, but there's no denying that things between them are heating up. Mass Market Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Colorado Cowboy Officer Dev Jenkins hasn’t stopped thinking about Charity since she moved to Topaz Falls, but she’s been hell bent on keeping her distance. When she comes to him for help with her nephew, he finally has the chance to make his move. Winning her over won’t be easy, though—especially when her nephew’s mistakes start to threaten his town. How can he do his job and still convince Charity he’s the man for her? Mass Market Arrow Icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

