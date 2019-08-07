Getting Down with Dirty Deeds: A Series by J. Daniels
Down too Deep is out in just a couple of weeks, and we’re counting down the days until we can add Nate to our Dirty Deeds collection.
We figured we would celebrate J. Daniels’ upcoming novel by revisiting the other books in the series.
Which of these heartfelt and sexy books is your favorite?
Four Letter Word
by J. Daniels
Hit the Spot
by J. Daniels
Tori Rivera thinks Jamie McCade is rude, arrogant, and worst of all... the sexiest man she’s ever laid eyes on. His reputation as a player is almost as legendary as his surfing skills. But no matter how much her body heats up when he’s around, she’s determined not to be another of his hookups.
Jamie McCade always gets what he wants. He knows Tori wants him, and after months of chasing and one unforgettable kiss, it’s time for him to raise the stakes.
Bad for You
by J. Daniels
Down Too Deep
by J. Daniels
Following the sudden death of his wife, Nathan Bell has spent two years burying himself in work and neglecting his biggest responsibility: his daughter Marley. But after realizing his mistake, Nathan is eager to reconnect with her—he just doesn't know how.
Now fate has led him to Jenna Savage, a single mother of twins who‘s offered him a helping hand. As days go by and both families grow closer, they can’t help but wonder... could this be everything they’ve been looking for?