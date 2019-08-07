Getting Down with Dirty Deeds: A Series by J. Daniels

Down too Deep is out in just a couple of weeks, and we’re counting down the days until we can add Nate to our Dirty Deeds collection.

We figured we would celebrate J. Daniels’ upcoming novel by revisiting the other books in the series.

Which of these heartfelt and sexy books is your favorite?

Four Letter Word Sydney Paige was never so mortified to hear the words “wrong number” in her life. She meant to tell off the guy who broke her best friend’s heart, but unleashed her anger on a stranger instead. Luckily, the stranger wasn't that mad about it after all. Brian Savage is living a life he’s come to dread—that is until fate gives him a chance with Sydney Paige. Soon phone calls turn into date nights. But Brian has secrets, and he's scared that letting Syd in could have serious consequences. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon ebook

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Walmart

Target

Books-A-Million

Powell's

Indiebound

Hit the Spot Tori Rivera thinks Jamie McCade is rude, arrogant, and worst of all... the sexiest man she’s ever laid eyes on. His reputation as a player is almost as legendary as his surfing skills. But no matter how much her body heats up when he’s around, she’s determined not to be another of his hookups.

Jamie McCade always gets what he wants. He knows Tori wants him, and after months of chasing and one unforgettable kiss, it’s time for him to raise the stakes. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon ebook

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Walmart

Target

Books-A-Million

Powell's

Indiebound

Bad for You Shayla Perkins isn’t the kind of girl who makes the same mistake twice, especially when it comes to Sean Molina. So when he gives her the world’s biggest rejection, she decides she's done with him. That is until Sean makes Shay an offer she can't refuse. Sean has done things in life... bad things. But he’s paid the price. Now he's looking to make up for his past by doing some good, and no one deserves more good than Shay. Beautiful on the inside and out, Shay is the kind of woman who should be cared for and protected–especially from a man like Sean. He’s tried to keep his feelings for her in check, but a single, reckless impulse pulls them closer than ever before. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon ebook Digital original

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Walmart

Target

Books-A-Million

Powell's

Indiebound

Down Too Deep Following the sudden death of his wife, Nathan Bell has spent two years burying himself in work and neglecting his biggest responsibility: his daughter Marley. But after realizing his mistake, Nathan is eager to reconnect with her—he just doesn't know how.

Now fate has led him to Jenna Savage, a single mother of twins who‘s offered him a helping hand. As days go by and both families grow closer, they can’t help but wonder... could this be everything they’ve been looking for? Trade Paperback Arrow Icon ebook

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Walmart

Target

Books-A-Million

Powell's

Indiebound