Five Summer Recs from Abby Jimenez

Team Forever asked USA Today bestselling author Abby Jimenez for five summer must reads. Here’s what she said…

Summer Read #1:

Crashing the A-LIST by Summer Heacock

A fun fake dating romance with a famous movie star who is definitely not Benedict Cumberbatch (he’s Benedict Cumberbatch).

Summer Read #2:

Off to be the Wizard by Scott Meyer

What would you do if you found out life is just a computer program that you can manipulate? You’d make yourself a wizard! A fun, hilarious comedy that I recommend you enjoy on audiobook!

Summer Read #3:

Empire of the Summer Moon by S.C. Gywnne

The rise and fall of the Comanches. A fascinating nonfiction story that I really enjoyed.

Summer Read #4:

The Name of the Wind by Patrick Rothfuss

Do you like Game of Thrones? Then you’ll LOVE this!

Summer Read #5:

A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith

A classic coming of age that everyone should read at least once.

