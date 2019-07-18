Five Summer Recs from Abby Jimenez
Team Forever asked USA Today bestselling author Abby Jimenez for five summer must reads. Here’s what she said…
Summer Read #1:
Crashing the A-LIST by Summer Heacock
A fun fake dating romance with a famous movie star who is definitely not Benedict Cumberbatch (he’s Benedict Cumberbatch).
Summer Read #2:
Off to be the Wizard by Scott Meyer
What would you do if you found out life is just a computer program that you can manipulate? You’d make yourself a wizard! A fun, hilarious comedy that I recommend you enjoy on audiobook!
Summer Read #3:
Empire of the Summer Moon by S.C. Gywnne
The rise and fall of the Comanches. A fascinating nonfiction story that I really enjoyed.
Summer Read #4:
The Name of the Wind by Patrick Rothfuss
Do you like Game of Thrones? Then you’ll LOVE this!
Summer Read #5:
A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith
A classic coming of age that everyone should read at least once.
The Friend Zone
by Abby Jimenez
Fall in love with this hilarious and heartwarming romantic comedy that USA Today bestselling author LJ Shen calls “an absolute treat.”
Kristen Peterson doesn’t do drama, will fight to the death for her friends, and has no room in her life for guys who just don’t get her. She’s also keeping a big secret: facing a medically necessary procedure that will make it impossible for her to have children.